How to install Joomla on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

# apt-get update && apt-get install apache2 mariadb-{server,client} php php-xml php-mysql php-zip

$ systemctl is-active <service>

# mysql -u root

Mariadb [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE joomladb;

MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT SELECT, -> INSERT, -> UPDATE, -> DELETE, -> CREATE, -> DROP, -> INDEX, -> ALTER, -> CREATE TEMPORARY TABLES, -> LOCK TABLES -> ON joomladb.* TO 'testuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'testpassword';

MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

MariaDB [(none)]> EXIT;

# sed -i 's/output_buffering = 4096/output_buffering = Off/' /etc/php/7.1/apache2/php.ini

# systemctl restart apache2

$ wget https://downloads.joomla.org/cms/joomla3/3-8-3/Joomla_3-8-3-Stable-Full_Package.tar.gz?format=gz # tar -C /var/www/html -xvzf Joomla*

# rm /var/www/html/index.html

# chown www-data:www-data -R /var/www/html

The objective of this tutorial is to obtain a working Joomla installation based on aenvironment built on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver.MEDIUMJoomla is one of the most famous CMS (Content Management System): it is an open source project, released under thelicense and, according to its developers, it powers over 2 Million websites, and it is translated in 74 languages. In this tutorial we will walk through the Joomla installation in aenvironment, built on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver.Before installing Joomla itself, we must install the needed packages to create and setup theenvironment. Let's proceed:Theandservices should be automatically enabled and started by the Ubuntu installation scripts. You can, however, verify that the services are active by running the following linux command If the command above returns, it means that the service is currently running.Our Joomla project needs a database to work. We are going to create it fromshell. First we login as the mysql root user:At this point theshell prompt should appear. It's time to create our database, we will call itThe database should have been created successfully, now we have to create an user and grant him the necessary privileges on it. We can do both things with just one instruction:We assigned the privileges listed above to the userwhich is identified by thepassword: we will need those values during the Joomla guided setup. For the privileges to be effective we should reload their setup from thetable in thedatabase. We can use thestatement to accomplish this task:Finally we can exit mysql shell:Joomla recommends to change some php settings in order to ensure the maximum compatibility and performance. Almost all of this recommendation are already fulfilled by the default php setup; the only thing we have to change is the state of theoption: by default it is set to, but Joomla suggests to turn it off.To change this setting we must operate on thefile. We can open the file with an editor, find the setting and change its value, or we can do the needed modification usingFor the change to become effective, we should now restart thedaemon:Now that theenvironment is set, we can proceed with the actual Joomla installation. We are going to install the files in to the defaultdocument root,: this way, our site will be reachable ataddress, or, if navigating from another machine in the same, by using the server ip address.You can, of course, decide to install Joomla in a subdirectory of the path above, or to use a dedicated VirtualHost. Now, let's grab Joomla tarball and extract it into the said location:The Joomla directory tree should have been extracted into. As a next step we should now delete thefile inside the same directory. This is the default apache welcome page used by Ubuntu: we don't need it anymore, and Joomla won't work if we don't remove it.Now we should setup files and directories permissions. During the development stage we can just assign the ownership of the files to: this way the web server will become the owner of all files and directories of the project. It's the easiest and fastest way to have the site up and running, however it's not a secure setup. The ideal thing would be to give the web server write privileges only where they are actually needed to minimize security risks.Now, launch your favorite browser and navigate to, the Joomla installer should appear:In this first page of the Joomla installer we should provide some preliminary information as the site language, the site name, and the site administrator details (email, username and password). We could also put a brief description of the site, however this is not mandatory. Once provided the needed information, we could click on thebutton to proceed further.The first thing we are prompted to choose is the mysql database driver: the Joomla default is, howevercan be used as an alternative. We must also provide the necessary information for Joomla to access the database we created earlier in this tutorial (hostname, username, password and database name):With thesetting at the bottom of the page, we can choose whether to backup or remove any existing table from former Joomla installations; however, since this is the first time we use the CMS, it will make no difference to us. Time to move on, click on the "Next" button again.In the third step of the Joomla installer we can select if we want to install some sample data (recommended) and if we want to receive an email containing our configuration settings:Further on, in the page, we will be presented with an overview of our setup choices and with the results of some pre-installation checks, which, if you followed this tutorial, should have all returned positive results (green), as you can see in the screenshot below:Last step is to click on thebutton. If all goes as expected, after the installation is finished, you should see a confirmation page, which will let you perform few remaining extra-steps like installing other languages, and, very important, removing the installation directory.Have fun with Joomla!