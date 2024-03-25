Uninstalling Snapd on Ubuntu

Removing snapd from Ubuntu can be an essential step for users who prefer a leaner system or wish to rely exclusively on traditional package management tools like APT. Snap packages and the Snap package manager offer a convenient way to distribute and install applications across various Linux distributions. However, not everyone finds the additional layer beneficial, leading some to opt for its removal. This guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough for safely removing snapd and its associated packages from your Ubuntu system.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to list all currently installed snap packages

Steps to remove all installed snap packages

How to purge snapd from your system

from your system Methods for cleaning up remaining directories and unused packages

The importance of rebooting your system after removal

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu Linux Software None Other None Conventions # – requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Removing Snapd from Ubuntu

Before proceeding with the removal of snapd , it’s important to understand the steps involved in this process. By following the instructions below, you’ll ensure that snapd and its components are properly removed from your Ubuntu system.

List Installed Snap Packages: Begin by listing all currently installed snap packages. This step helps you identify what will be removed. $ snap list This command displays a list of installed snap packages, helping you understand which applications are currently managed through snapd . Remove Snap Packages: Next, remove all snap packages. Note that base packages and snapd itself cannot be removed at this stage. Focus on removing what you can. $ sudo snap remove <package name> For example, to remove Firefox, you would execute: $ sudo snap remove firefox This step ensures that all non-snap and user-installed snap packages are removed from your system. Purge Snapd: Now, remove the snapd package itself using the purge option. $ sudo apt purge snapd This command not only removes snapd but also deletes its configuration files. Cleanup and Remove Remaining Directories: Clean up any remaining directories and unused packages: $ rm -rf ~/snap $ sudo rm -rf /var/snap $ sudo rm -rf /var/lib/snapd These commands remove leftover directories, ensuring no traces of snap remain. Reboot Your System: Finally, reboot your system to ensure all changes take effect. $ sudo reboot Rebooting is an important step to finalize the removal process and refresh your system’s state.

