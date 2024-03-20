Monitoring NVIDIA GPU Usage on Ubuntu

This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to monitor the usage of NVIDIA graphics cards on Ubuntu. Whether you are a gamer, a professional in graphics-intensive applications, or someone interested in the performance of machine learning models, understanding how to check your NVIDIA GPU’s usage can be crucial. We will cover two primary methods to accomplish this, each with its own set of advantages.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to use the NVIDIA System Management Interface (nvidia-smi) to monitor GPU usage

How to install and utilize nvtop for a more interactive monitoring experience

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu with NVIDIA Graphics Card Software NVIDIA Drivers, nvidia-smi, nvtop Other Terminal access Conventions # – requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Monitoring Methods

Below are the methods to monitor the performance and usage of NVIDIA GPUs on Ubuntu:

Using NVIDIA System Management Interface (nvidia-smi): The NVIDIA System Management Interface, known as nvidia-smi, is a powerful command-line utility included with NVIDIA GPU drivers. It’s designed to provide vital statistics about the GPU’s performance, including current utilization, memory consumption, GPU temperature, and more. To utilize this tool, ensure that your system has the NVIDIA drivers installed. For a detailed guide on installing NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu, refer to our specialized installation guide. $ nvidia-smi or $ watch -n 1 nvidia-smi This method allows for real-time monitoring or a snapshot of current GPU stats, making it invaluable for quick checks or continuous observation. The terminal output provides key statistics for GPU usage monitoring. The NVIDIA System Management Interface ( nvidia-smi ) command shows the GPU’s temperature at 50°C, performance state (P0), power consumption at 140W (out of a 370W capacity), memory utilization at 1471MiB of 10240MiB, and overall GPU utilization at 27%. It also details active processes, such as the system’s Xorg and user applications like Firefox, with their respective GPU memory usage, providing insights into which applications are consuming GPU resources. Monitoring with nvtop: nvtop stands out as an interactive monitoring tool, akin to htop but focused on NVIDIA GPUs. It offers an in-depth view of the processes utilizing the GPU, detailed memory usage statistics, and other critical metrics. To start with nvtop, installation is required. This can be easily done via the package manager. $ sudo apt install nvtop $ nvtop After installation, running nvtop presents a comprehensive, user-friendly interface for monitoring your GPU’s activity in real time, offering insights into the performance and usage of your NVIDIA graphics card. The terminal output showcases the nvtop utility, providing a graphical representation of an NVIDIA GPU’s performance metrics. It highlights Device 0 [NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080] with its core GPU clock at 1800MHz and memory clock at 9501MHz. The temperature is stable at 44°C, and the power draw is at 94W from a possible 370W. In the graphical section, the GPU utilization and memory utilization percentages are visualized over time. Below, the processes are listed with details such as process ID, user, device, type, individual GPU and CPU usage, host memory usage, and the specific command/process name.

Conclusion

Understanding and monitoring your NVIDIA GPU’s usage on Ubuntu can significantly enhance your experience, whether for gaming, professional applications, or computational tasks. By employing tools like nvidia-smi and nvtop, you gain valuable insights into your GPU’s performance, ensuring optimal usage and troubleshooting potential issues. Both methods discussed offer unique advantages, catering to different user needs and preferences for system monitoring.