Bash Scripting Tutorial for Beginners

Bash Shell Scripting Definition

Bash Bash is a command language interpreter. It is widely available on various operating systems and is a default command interpreter on most GNU/Linux systems. The name is an acronym for the ‘Bourne-Again SHell’. Shell Shell is a macro processor which allows for an interactive or non-interactive command execution. Scripting Scripting allows for an automatic commands execution that would otherwise be executed interactively one-by-one.

Bash Shell Script Basics

Hello World Bash Shell Script

#!/bin/bash echo "Hello World"

Simple Backup Bash Shell Script

Variables

#!/bin/bash greeting="Welcome" user=$(whoami) day=$(date +%A) echo "$greeting back $user! Today is $day, which is the best day of the entire week!" echo "Your Bash shell version is: $BASH_VERSION. Enjoy!"

#!/bin/bash # This bash script is used to backup a user's home directory to /tmp/. user=$(whoami) input=/home/$user output=/tmp/${user}_home_$(date +%Y-%m-%d_%H%M%S).tar.gz tar -czf $output $input echo "Backup of $input completed! Details about the output backup file:" ls -l $output

Input, Output and Error Redirections

Functions

Numeric and String Comparisons

Bash Shell Numeric and String Comparisons Description Numeric Comparison String Comparison Shell comparison example: [ 100 -eq 50 ]; echo $? [ "GNU" = "UNIX" ]; echo $? less than -lt < greater than -gt > equal -eq = not equal -ne != less or equal -le N/A greater or equal -ge N/A

Conditional Statements

#!/bin/bash num_a=100 num_b=200 if [ $num_a -lt $num_b ]; then echo "$num_a is less than $num_b!" fi

else

#!/bin/bash user=$(whoami) input=/home/$user output=/tmp/${user}_home_$(date +%Y-%m-%d_%H%M%S).tar.gz function total_files { find $1 -type f | wc -l } function total_directories { find $1 -type d | wc -l } function total_archived_directories { tar -tzf $1 | grep /$ | wc -l } function total_archived_files { tar -tzf $1 | grep -v /$ | wc -l } tar -czf $output $input 2> /dev/null src_files=$( total_files $input ) src_directories=$( total_directories $input ) arch_files=$( total_archived_files $output ) arch_directories=$( total_archived_directories $output ) echo "Files to be included: $src_files" echo "Directories to be included: $src_directories" echo "Files archived: $arch_files" echo "Directories archived: $arch_directories" if [ $src_files -eq $arch_files ]; then echo "Backup of $input completed!" echo "Details about the output backup file:" ls -l $output else echo "Backup of $input failed!" fi

Positional Parameters

#!/bin/bash # This bash script is used to backup a user's home directory to /tmp/. if [ -z $1 ]; then user=$(whoami) else if [ ! -d "/home/$1" ]; then echo "Requested user home directory doesn't exist." exit 1 fi user=$1 fi input=/home/$user output=/tmp/${user}_home_$(date +%Y-%m-%d_%H%M%S).tar.gz function total_files { find $1 -type f | wc -l } function total_directories { find $1 -type d | wc -l } function total_archived_directories { tar -tzf $1 | grep /$ | wc -l } function total_archived_files { tar -tzf $1 | grep -v /$ | wc -l } tar -czf $output $input 2> /dev/null src_files=$( total_files $input ) src_directories=$( total_directories $input ) arch_files=$( total_archived_files $output ) arch_directories=$( total_archived_directories $output ) echo "Files to be included: $src_files" echo "Directories to be included: $src_directories" echo "Files archived: $arch_files" echo "Directories archived: $arch_directories" if [ $src_files -eq $arch_files ]; then echo "Backup of $input completed!" echo "Details about the output backup file:" ls -l $output else echo "Backup of $input failed!" fi

Bash Loops

Bash Arithmetics

Conclusion

Do not despair if you have not understood any of the abovedefinitions. It is perfectly normal, in fact, this is precisely why you are reading this Bash Scripting tutorial.Most likely, your are at the moment sitting in front of your computer, have a terminal window opened and wondering: "What should I do with this thing?"Well, the terminal window in front of you contains, and shell allows you by use of commands to interact with your computer, hence retrieve or store data, process information and various other simple or even extremely complex tasks.Try it now! Use your keyboard and type some commands such asorfollowed by thekey.What you have just done, was that by use of commands andyou interacted with your computer to retrieve a current date and time (), looked up a calendar (), checked the location of your current working directory () and retrieved a list of all files and directories located within ().Now, imagine that the execution of all the above commands is your daily task. Every day you are required to execute all of the above commands without fail as well as store the observed information. Soon enough this will become an extremely tedious task destined for failure. Thus the obvious notion is to think of some way to execute all given commands together. This is wherebecomes your salvation.To see what is meant by, usein combination with your favorite text editor eg. vi to create a new file calledcontaining all the above commands, each on a separate line. Once ready, make your new file executable usingcommand with an option. Lastly, execute your new script by prefixing its name withAs you can see, by use of, anyinteraction can be automated and scripted. Furthermore, it is now possible to automatically execute our new shell scriptdaily at any given time by use of cron time-based job scheduler and store the script's output to file every time it is executed. However, this is a tale for an another story, for now let's just concentrate on a task ahead.So far we have coveredand. What about? Where does the bash fit in? As already mentioned, the bash is a default interpreter on many GNU/Linux systems, thus we have been using it even without realising. This is why our previous shell script works even without us defining bash as an interpreter. To see what is your default interpreter execute commandThere are various other shell interpreters available, such as Korn shell, C shell and more. From this reason, it is a good practice to define the shell interpreter to be used explicitly to interpret the script's content.To define your script's interpreter as, first locate a full path to its executable binary usingcommand, prefix it with a shebang and insert it as the first line of your script. There are various other techniques how to define shell interpreter, but this is a solid start.From now, all our scripts will include shell interpreter definitionNext, let's briefly discuss file permissions and filenames. You may have already noticed that in order to execute shell script the file needs to be made executable by use ofcommand. By default, any newly created files are not executable regardless of its file extension suffix.In fact, the file extension on GNU/Linux systems mostly does not have any meaning apart from the fact, that upon the execution ofcommand to list all files and directories it is immediately clear that file with extensionis plausibly a shell script and file withis likely to be a lossy compressed image.On GNU/Linux systems acommand can be used to identify a type of the file. As you can see on the below example, the file extension does not hold any value, and the shell interpreter, in this case, carries more weight.Thus, shell script nameis perfectly valid, but if possible it should be avoided.Next, let's talk about and alternative way on how to run bash scripts. In a highly simplistic view, a bash script is nothing else just a text file containing instructions to be executed in order from top to bottom. How the instructions are interpreted depends on defined shebang or the way the script is executed. Consider the following video example:Another way to execute bash scripts is to call bash interpreter explicitly eg., hence executing the script without the need to make the shell script executable and without declaring shebang directly within a shell script. By calling bash executable binary explicitly, the content of our fileis loaded and interpreted asLastly, before we program our first official bash shell script, let's briefly discuss shell navigation and the difference between a relative and absolute file path.Probably the best analogy to explain a relative vs. absolute file path is to visualise GNU/Linux filesystem as a multiple storey building. The root directory (building's entrance door) indicated byprovides the entry to the entire filesystem (building), hence giving access to all directories (levels/rooms) and files (people).To navigate to a room 1 on level 3 we first need to enter the main door, then make our way to level 3and from there enter the. Hence, the absolute path to this particular room within a building is. From here, if we wish to visit room2 also on level3 we first need to leave our current location that is room1 by enteringand then including room's name. We took a relative path to room2 which in this case is. We were already on level 3, so there was no need to leave the entire building and take absolute path via main entranceFortunately, GNU/Linux features a simple compass tool to help you navigate throughout the filesystem in the form ofcommand. This command, when executed, will always print your current location. The following example will useandcommand to navigate GNU/Linux filesystem using absolute and relative paths.Navigation through GNU/Linux filesystem is a simple and yet to many a very confusing topic. Familiarise yourself with GNU/Linux filesystem navigation before you move on to next sections of this tutorial.Now, it is time to write our first, most basic bash shell script. The whole purpose of this script is nothing else but print "Hello World" usingcommand to the terminal output. Using any text editor create a new file namedcontaining the below code:Once ready, make your script executable with thecommand and execute it using relative pathThe following video example offers an alternative way of creating the abovescript. It usescommand to print a full path to the bash interpreter. This output is simultaneously redirected usingredirection sign while creating a new fileat the same time.Let's discuss a command line execution and how GNU/Linux commands fit into the shell script creation process in more detail.Any command which can be successfully executed directly via bash shell terminal can be in the same form used as part of bash shell script. In fact, there is no difference between command execution directly via terminal or within a shell script apart from the fact that the shell script offers non-interactive execution of multiple commands as a single process.Additionally, most commands accept so called options and arguments. Command options are used to modify command's behaviour to produce alternative output results and are prefixed by. Arguments may specify command's execution target such as file, directory, text and more.Each command comes with a manual page which can be used to learn about its function as well as what options and arguments each specific command accepts.Usecommand to display manual page of any desired command. For example to display a manual page for thecommand execute. To quit from manual page presskey.The belowcommand example shows a basic use of command line options and arguments.Although our first "Hello World" shell script requires a solid understanding of the file creation, editing and script execution, its usability can be clearly questioned.The next example offers more practical application as it can be used to backup our user home directory. To create the backup script, onwe will be usingcommand with various optionsin order to create a compressed tar ball of entire user home directory. Insert the following code into a new file called, make the script executable and run it:Variables are the essence of programming. Variables allow a programmer to store data, alter and reuse them throughout the script. Create a new scriptwith the following content:By now you should possess all required skills needed to create a new script, making it executable and running it on the command line. After running the abovescript, you will see an output similar to the one below:Let's look at the script more closely. First, we have declared a variableand assigned a string valueto it. The next variablecontains a value of user name running a shell session. This is done through a technique called command substitution. Meaning that the output of thecommand will be directly assigned to the user variable. The same goes for our next variablewhich holds a name of today's day produced bycommand.The second part of the script utilises thecommand to print a message while substituting variable names now prefixed bysign with their relevant values. In case you wonder about the last variable usedknow that this is a so called internal variable defined as part of your shell.Variables can also be used directly on the terminal's command line. The following example declares variablesandwith integer data. Usingcommand, we can print their values or even perform an arithmetic operation as illustrated by the following example:Now that we have bash variable introduction behind us we can update our backup script to produce more meaningful output file name by incorporating a date and time when the backup on our home directory was actually performed.Furthermore, the script will no longer be bind to a specific user. From now on ourbash script can be run by any user while still backing up a correct user home directory:You may have already noticed that the above script introduces two new bash scripting concepts. Firstly, our newscript contains comment line. Every line starting withsign except shebang will not be interpreted by bash and will only serve as a programmer's internal note.Secondly, the script uses a new shell scripting trickcalled parameter expansion . In our case, curly bracesare required because our variableis followed by characters which are not part of its variable name. Below is the output of our newly revised backup script:Normally commands executed on GNU/Linux command line either produce output, require input or throw an error message. This is a fundamental concept for shell scripting as well as for working with GNU/Linux's command line in general.Every time, you execute a command, three possible outcomes might happen. The first scenario is that the command will produce an expected output, second, the command will generate an error, and lastly, your command might not produce any output at all:What are we most interested in here is the output of bothcommands. Both commands produced an output which by default is displayed on your terminal. However, both outputs are fundamentally different.The first command tries to list non-existing filewhich, in turn, produces a standard error output (stderr). Once the file is created bycommand, the second execution of thecommand produces standard output (stdout).The difference betweenandoutput is an essential concept as it allows us to a threat, that is, to redirect each output separately. Thenotation is used to redirectto a file whereasnotation is used to redirectandis used to redirect bothand. Thecommand is used to display a content of any given file. Consider a following example:Replay the above video few times and make sure that you understand the redirection concept shown.Back to our backup.sh script. When executing our backup script, you may have noticed an extra message display by tar command:Despite the message's informative nature, it is sent todescriptor. In a nutshell, the message is telling us that the absolute path has been removed thus extraction of the compressed file not overwrite any existing files.Now that we have a basic understanding of the output redirection we can eliminate this unwantedmessage by redirecting it withnotation to. Imagineas a data sink, which discards any data redirected to it. For more information run. Below is our newversion including tar'sredirection:After executing a new version of ourscript, no tarmessage will be displayed.The last concept to briefly cover in this section is a shell input. Apart of the aboveanddescriptors bash shell also features input descriptor name. Generally, terminal input comes from a keyboard. Any keystroke you type is accepted asThe alternative method is to accept command input from a file usingnotation. Consider the following example where we first feed cat command from the keyboard and redirecting the output to. Later, we allow cat command to read the input fromusingnotation:The topic we are going to discuss next is functions. Functions allow a programmer to organize and reuse code, hence increasing the efficiency, execution speed as well as readability of the entire script.It is possible to avoid using functions and write any script without including a single function in it. However, you are likely to end up with a chunky, inefficient and hard to troubleshoot code.You can think of the function as a way to the group number of different commands into a single command. This can be extremely useful if the output or calculation you require consists of multiple commands, and it will be expected multiple times throughout the script execution. Functions are defined by using the function keyword and followed by function body enclosed by curly brackets.The following video example defines a simple shell function to be used to print user details and will make two function calls, thus printing user details twice upon a script execution.The function name is, and function body enclosed inside curly brackets consists of the group of twocommands. Every time a function call is made by using the function name, bothcommands within our function definition are executed. It is important to point out that the function definition must precede function call, otherwise the script will returnerror:As illustrated by the above video example thefunction grouped multiple commands in a single new commandThe preceding video example also introduced yet another technique when writing scripts or any program for that matter, the technique called indentation. Thecommands within thefunction definition were deliberately shifted one TAB right which makes our code more readable, easier to troubleshot.With indentation, it is much clearer to see that bothcommands below tofunction definition. There is no general convention on how to indent bash script thus it is up to each individual to choose its own way to indent. Our example used TAB. However, it is perfectly fine to instead a single TAB use 4 spaces, etc.Having a basic understanding of bash scripting functions up our sleeve, let's add a new feature to our existing backup.sh script. We are going to program two new functions to report a number of directories and files to be included as part of the output compressed the backup file.After reviewing the above backup.sh script, you will notice the following changes to the code:Once you update your script to include new functions, the execution of the script will provide a similar output to the one below:In this section, we are going to learn some basics of numeric and string bash shell comparisons. Using comparisons, we can compare strings ( words, sentences ) or integer numbers whether raw or as variables. The following table list rudimentary comparison operators for both numbers and strings:After reviewing the above table, let's say, we would like to compare numeric values like two integersand. The following video example will first define two variablesandto hold our integer values.Next, we use square brackets and numeric comparison operators to perform the actual evaluation. Usingcommand, we check for a return value of the previously executed evaluation. There or two possible outcomes for every evaluation,or. If the return value is equal to, then the comparison evaluation is. However, if the return value is equal to, the evaluation resulted asUsing string comparison operators we can also compare strings in the same manner as when comparing numeric values. Consider the following example:If we were to translate the above knowledge to a simple bash shell script, the script would look as shown below. Using string comparison operatorwe compare two distinct strings to see whether they are equal.Similarly, we compare two integers using the numeric comparison operator to determine if they are equal in value. Remember,signals, whileindicatesSave the above script as eg.file, make it executable and execute:Apart from the educational value, the above script does not serve any other purpose. Comparisons operations will make more sense once we learn about conditional statements like if/else. Conditional statements will be covered in the next chapter, and this is where we put comparison operations to better use.Now, it is time to give our backup script some logic by including few conditional statements. Conditionals allow the programmer to implement decision making within a shell script based on certain conditions or events.The conditionals we are referring to are of course,and. For example, we can improve our backup script by implementing a sanity check to compare the number of files and directories within a source directory we intend to backup and the resulting backup file. The pseudocode for this kind of implementation will read as follows:Let's start by creating a simple bash script depicting a basicconstruct.For now theconditional was deliberately left out, we will include it once we understand the logic behind the above script. Save the script as, eg.and execute it:are used to initialize an integer variables. Onwe begin anconditional block. We further compare both variables and if the comparison evaluation yields true, then onthecommand will inform us, that the value within the variableis less when compared with the variablecloses ourconditional block with akeyword.The important observation to make from the script execution is that, in the situation when the variablegreater thanour script fails to react. This is where the last piece of the puzzle,conditional comes in handy. Update your script by adding else block and execute it:Thenow holds thepart of our conditional block. If the comparison evaluation onreports false the code belowstatement, in our caseis executed.Equipped with this basic knowledge about the conditional statements we can now improve our script to perform a sanity check by comparing the difference between the total number of the files before and after the backup command. Here is the new updatedscript:There are few additions to the above script. Highlighted are the most important changes.are used to define two new functions returning a total number of files and directories included within the resulting compressed backup file. After the backupis executed, onwe declare new variables to hold the total number of source and destination files and directories. The variables concerning backed up files are later used onas part of our new conditional if/then/else statement returning a message about the successful backup ononly if the total number of both, source and destination backup files is equal as stated onHere is the script execution after applying the above changes:So far our backup script looks great. We can count the number of files and directories included within the resulting compressed backup file. Furthermore, our script also facilitates a sanity check to confirm that all files have been correctly backed up. The disadvantage is that we are always forced to backup a directory of a current user. It would be great if the script would be flexible enough to allow the system administrator to backup a home directory of any selected system user by merely pointing the script to its home directory.When using bash positional parameters, this is rather an easy task. Positional parameters are assigned via command line arguments and are accessible within a script asvariables. During the script execution, any additional items supplied after the program name are considered arguments and are available during the script execution. Consider the following example:Let's look at the above-used bash example script in more detail:On thewe print 1st, 2nd and 4th positional parameters exactly in order as they are supplied during the script's execution. The 3rd parameter is available, but deliberately omitted on this line. Usingon, we are printing the total number of supplied arguments. This is useful when we need to check how many arguments the user provided during the script execution. Lastly, theon, is used to print all arguments.Armed with the positional parameters knowledge let's now improve ourscript to accept arguments from a command line. What we are looking for here is to let the user decide what directory will be backed up. In case that no argument is submitted by the user during the script's execution, by default the script will backup a current user's home directory. The new script is below:The abovescript update introduces few new bash scripting techniques but rest for the code betweenshould be by now self-explanatory.is using abash option in combination with conditional if statement to check whether positional parametercontains any value.simply returns true if the length of the string which in our case is variableis zero. If this is the case, we setvariable to a current user's name.Else on, we check if the requested user's home directory exists by usingbash option. Note the exclamation mark before the -d option. Exclamation mark, in this case, acts as a negator. By defaultoption returns true if the directory exists, hence ourjust reverts the logic and onwe print an error message.usescommand causing script execution termination. We have also assigned exit valueas opposed tomeaning that the script exited with an error. If the directory check passes validation, onwe assign ourvariable to positional parameteras requested during by the user.Example of script execution:So far our backup script functions as expected and its usability has been substantially increased in comparison with the initial code introduced at the beginning of this scripting tutorial. We can now easily backup any user directory by pointing the script to user's home directory using positional parameters during the script's execution.The trouble only arises when we need to backup multiple user directories on a daily basis. Hence this task will very quickly become tedious and time-consuming. At this stage, it would be great to have the means to backup any number of selected user home directories with a single backup.sh script execution.Fortunately, bash has us covered, as this task can be accomplished by use of loops. Loops are looping constructs used to iterate through any given number of tasks until all items in a specified list were completed or predefined conditions were met. There are three basic loop types available to our disposal.For loop is used to iterate through any given code for any number of supplied items in the list. Let's start with a simple for loop example:The above for loop has used thecommand to print all itemsandin the list. Using a semicolon allows us to execute for loop on a single command line. If we were to transfer the above for loop into a bash script, the code would look like follows:The for loop consists of four Shell Reserved Words: for, in, do, done. The above code can therefore also be read as:each itemlistandassign each item temporarily into a variableafter whichin order to print the item as STDOUT and keep printing until all itemsthe list arePrinting numbers is undoubtedly fun but let's try something more meaningful instead. Using command substitution as explained earlier in this tutorial we can create any kind of list to be a part of for loop construct. The following slightly more sophisticated for loop example will count characters of each line for any given file:Yes, when mastered, the power of GNU Bash knows no limits! Take your time to experiment before moving forward.The next loop construct on our list is while loop. This particular loop acts on a given condition. Meaning, it will keep executing code enclosed withingandwhile the specified condition is true. Once the specified condition becomes false, the execution will stop. Consider the following example:This particular while loop will keep executing the enclosed code only while thevariable is less than 3. This condition is set on. During each loop iteration, onthe variableis incremented by one. Once the variableis equal 3, the condition defined onbecomes false and while loop execution is terminated.The last loop we are going to cover in this scripting tutorial is until loop. The until loop does the exact opposite of the while loop. Until loop also acts on a preset condition. However, the code enclosed betweenandis repeatedly executed only until this condition changes from false to true. The execution of until loop is illustrated using the below example:If you understood the above while loop script, the until loop will be somewhat self-explanatory. The script starts with the variableset to. The condition defined onof this particular until loop is to keep executing the enclosed code until the condition becomes true.At this stage, we can convert our understanding of loops into something tangible. Our current backup script is currently capable to backup a single directory per execution. It would be nice to have the ability to backup all directories supplied to the script on a command line upon its execution. Review the updated script below which implements such a new feature:After reviewing the above script, you may have noticed that new function calledonwas created. This function includes all of our previously written code. The function definition ends onafter which we have implemented a new for loop onto execute the newly definedfunction for each user directory supplied as an argument. If you recall, thevariable contains all arguments supplied on a command line upon the script execution. Furthermore, a cosmetic change to the code onensures a better readability of the script's output by separating each directory backup info output block with a hash line. Let's see how it works:In the last section of this bash scripting tutorial, we will discuss some basics of bash arithmetics. Arithmetics in bash scripting will add another level of sophistication and flexibility to our scripts as it allows us to calculate numbers even with numeric precision. There are multiple ways on how to accomplish arithmetic operations within your bash scripts. Let's go through some of them using few simple examples.The arithmetic expansion is probably to the most simple method on how to achieve basic calculations. We just enclose any mathematical expression inside double parentheses. Let's perform some simple addition, subtraction, multiplication and division calculations with integers:Another alternative to arithmetic expansion is thecommand. Using the expr command allows us to perform an arithmetic operation even without enclosing our mathematical expression within brackets or quotes. However, do not forget to escape asterisk multiplication sign to avoidSimilarly, as withcommand, we can perform bash arithmetic operations withcommand.command evaluates a mathematical expression and stores its result into a variable. We have alredy encountered thecommand in one of our previous examples where we have used it to perform integer increment. The following example shows some basic operations usingcommand as well as integer increment and exponent operations likeAfter few minutes of experimentation with the above bash arithmetic methods, you may have noticed that they work perfectly with integer numbers however when it comes to the decimal numbers there is something amiss. To take our bash arithmetic to an entirely different level, we will need to usecommand.command with a proper syntax allows for more than simple integer calculations.Operational manual of thecommand is quite extensive as it spans over more than 500 lines. However, it does not hurt to show some basic operations. The following example will perform a division operation with 2 and 30 decimal numbers and the square root of 50 with 50 decimal numbers. By default, thecommand will produce all results as an integer number. Useto instruct the bc command to show real numbers:Let's put our new bash arithmetic knowledge to work and once again change our backup.sh script to implement a counter of all archived files and directories for all users:Onwe have used addition to add all archived files usingcommand to a resulting variable. Each for loop iteration adds new count for every additional user. The result is then printed usingcommand onExample script execution:There is more to bash shell scripting than covered in this tutorial. However, before you move on, make sure that you are comfortable with topics discussed here. Apart from googling, there are myriad of other resources available online to help you out if you get stuck. The most prominent and highly recommended of them all is GNU's Bash Reference Manual