Bash Scripting Tutorial for Beginners

Bash Shell Scripting Definition

Bash Bash is a command language interpreter. It is widely available on various operating systems and is a default command interpreter on most GNU/Linux systems. The name is an acronym for the ‘Bourne-Again SHell’. Shell Shell is a macro processor which allows for an interactive or non-interactive command execution. Scripting Scripting allows for an automatic commands execution that would otherwise be executed interactively one-by-one.

Bash Shell Script Basics

What is Shell

shell

date

cal

pwd

ls

ENTER

shell

date

cal

pwd

ls

What is Scripting

scripting

scripting

shell

task.sh

chmod

+x

./

scripting

shell

task.sh

What is Bash

shell

scripting

Bash

echo $SHELL

$ echo $SHELL /bin/bash

Bash

which

#!

#!/bin/bash

File Names and Permissions

chmod +x FILENAME

ls

.sh

.jpg

file

0_xyz

Script Execution

$ bash date.sh

date.sh

Bash

Shell

Script

Relative vs Absolute Path

/

/

level3/

room1

/level3/room1

../

room2

../room2

/level3/room2

pwd

cd

pwd

Hello World Bash Shell Script

echo

hello-world.sh

#!/bin/bash echo "Hello World"

chmod

./hello-world.sh

$ chmod +x hello-world.sh $ linuxconfig.org:~$ ./hello-world.sh Hello World $

hello-world.sh

which

>

hello-world.sh

Simple Backup Bash Shell Script

-

man

ls

man ls

q

ls

Line 3

tar

-czf

/home/linuxconfig/

backup.sh

#!/bin/bash tar -czf /tmp/myhome_directory.tar.gz /home/linuxconfig

Variables

welcome.sh

#!/bin/bash greeting="Welcome" user=$(whoami) day=$(date +%A) echo "$greeting back $user! Today is $day, which is the best day of the entire week!" echo "Your Bash shell version is: $BASH_VERSION. Enjoy!"

welcome.sh

$ ./welcome.sh Welcome back linuxconfig! Today is Wednesday, which is the best day of the entire week! Your Bash shell version is: 4.4.12(1)-release. Enjoy!

greeting

Welcome

user

whoami

day

date +%A

echo

$

$BASH_VERSION

a

b

echo

backup.sh

#!/bin/bash # This bash script is used to backup a user's home directory to /tmp/. user=$(whoami) input=/home/$user output=/tmp/${user}_home_$(date +%Y-%m-%d_%H%M%S).tar.gz tar -czf $output $input echo "Backup of $input completed! Details about the output backup file:" ls -l $output

backup.sh

#

${parameter}

{}

$user

$ ./backup.sh tar: Removing leading `/' from member names Backup of /home/linuxconfig completed! Details about the output backup file: -rw-r--r-- 1 linuxconfig linuxconfig 8778 Jul 27 12:30 /tmp/linuxconfig_home_2017-07-27_123043.tar.gz

Input, Output and Error Redirections

ls -l foobar

foobar

touch

ls

>

2>

&>

cat

tar: Removing leading `/' from member names

2>

/dev/null

/dev/null

man null

backup.sh

#!/bin/bash # This bash script is used to backup a user's home directory to /tmp/. user=$(whoami) input=/home/$user output=/tmp/${user}_home_$(date +%Y-%m-%d_%H%M%S).tar.gz tar -czf $output $input 2> /dev/null echo "Backup of $input completed! Details about the output backup file:" ls -l $output

backup.sh

<

file1.txt

file1.txt

<

Functions

user_details

echo

echo

function not found

user_details

user_details

echo

user_details

echo

user_details

#!/bin/bash # This bash script is used to backup a user's home directory to /tmp/. user=$(whoami) input=/home/$user output=/tmp/${user}_home_$(date +%Y-%m-%d_%H%M%S).tar.gz # The function total_files reports a total number of files for a given directory. function total_files { find $1 -type f | wc -l } # The function total_directories reports a total number of directories # for a given directory. function total_directories { find $1 -type d | wc -l } tar -czf $output $input 2> /dev/null echo -n "Files to be included:" total_files $input echo -n "Directories to be included:" total_directories $input echo "Backup of $input completed!" echo "Details about the output backup file:" ls -l $output

we have defined a new function called total_files . The function utilized the find and wc commands to determine the number of files located within a directory supplied to it during the function call

. The function utilized the and commands to determine the number of files located within a directory supplied to it during the function call we have defined a new function called total_directories . Same as the above total_files function it utilized the find and wc commands however it reports a number of directories within a directory supplied to it during the function call

$ ./backup.sh Files to be included:19 Directories to be inlcuded:2 Backup of /home/linuxconfig completed! Details about the output backup file: -rw-r--r-- 1 linuxconfig linuxconfig 5520 Aug 16 11:01 /tmp/linuxconfig_home_2017-08-16_110121.tar.gz

Numeric and String Comparisons

Bash Shell Numeric and String Comparisons Description Numeric Comparison String Comparison Shell comparison example: [ 100 -eq 50 ]; echo $? [ "GNU" = "UNIX" ]; echo $? less than -lt < greater than -gt > equal -eq = not equal -ne != less or equal -le N/A greater or equal -ge N/A

1

2

$a

$b

echo $?

true

false

0

true

1

false

=

0

true

1

false

#!/bin/bash string_a="UNIX" string_b="GNU" echo "Are $string_a and $string_b strings equal?" [ $string_a = $string_b ] echo $? num_a=100 num_b=100 echo "Is $num_a equal to $num_b ?" [ $num_a -eq $num_b ] echo $?

comparison.sh

$ chmod +x compare.sh $ ./compare.sh Are UNIX and GNU strings equal? 1 Is 100 equal to 100 ? 0

Conditional Statements

if

then

else

IF

THEN

OK

ELSE

ERROR

if/then/else

#!/bin/bash num_a=100 num_b=200 if [ $num_a -lt $num_b ]; then echo "$num_a is less than $num_b!" fi

else

if_else.sh

Lines 3 - 4

Line 6

if

Line 7

echo

$num_a

$num_b

Lines 8

if

fi

$num_a

$num_b

else

#!/bin/bash num_a=400 num_b=200 if [ $num_a -lt $num_b ]; then echo "$num_a is less than $num_b!" else echo "$num_a is greater than $num_b!" fi

Line 8

else

Line 6

else

Line 9

backup.sh

#!/bin/bash user=$(whoami) input=/home/$user output=/tmp/${user}_home_$(date +%Y-%m-%d_%H%M%S).tar.gz function total_files { find $1 -type f | wc -l } function total_directories { find $1 -type d | wc -l } function total_archived_directories { tar -tzf $1 | grep /$ | wc -l } function total_archived_files { tar -tzf $1 | grep -v /$ | wc -l } tar -czf $output $input 2> /dev/null src_files=$( total_files $input ) src_directories=$( total_directories $input ) arch_files=$( total_archived_files $output ) arch_directories=$( total_archived_directories $output ) echo "Files to be included: $src_files" echo "Directories to be included: $src_directories" echo "Files archived: $arch_files" echo "Directories archived: $arch_directories" if [ $src_files -eq $arch_files ]; then echo "Backup of $input completed!" echo "Details about the output backup file:" ls -l $output else echo "Backup of $input failed!" fi

Lines 15 - 21

Line 23

Lines 25 - 29

Lines 36 - 42

Lines 37 - 39

Line 36

$ ./backup.sh Files to be included: 24 Directories to be included: 4 Files archived: 24 Directories archived: 4 Backup of /home/linuxconfig completed! Details about the output backup file: -rw-r--r-- 1 linuxconfig linuxconfig 235569 Sep 12 12:43 /tmp/linuxconfig_home_2017-09-12_124319.tar.gz

Positional Parameters

$1, $2...$N

#!/bin/bash echo $1 $2 $4 echo $# echo $*

Line 3

$#

Line 4

$*

Line 5

backup.sh

#!/bin/bash # This bash script is used to backup a user's home directory to /tmp/. if [ -z $1 ]; then user=$(whoami) else if [ ! -d "/home/$1" ]; then echo "Requested user home directory doesn't exist." exit 1 fi user=$1 fi input=/home/$user output=/tmp/${user}_home_$(date +%Y-%m-%d_%H%M%S).tar.gz function total_files { find $1 -type f | wc -l } function total_directories { find $1 -type d | wc -l } function total_archived_directories { tar -tzf $1 | grep /$ | wc -l } function total_archived_files { tar -tzf $1 | grep -v /$ | wc -l } tar -czf $output $input 2> /dev/null src_files=$( total_files $input ) src_directories=$( total_directories $input ) arch_files=$( total_archived_files $output ) arch_directories=$( total_archived_directories $output ) echo "Files to be included: $src_files" echo "Directories to be included: $src_directories" echo "Files archived: $arch_files" echo "Directories archived: $arch_directories" if [ $src_files -eq $arch_files ]; then echo "Backup of $input completed!" echo "Details about the output backup file:" ls -l $output else echo "Backup of $input failed!" fi

backup.sh

Lines 5 - 13

Line 5

-z

$1

-z

$1

$user

Line 8

-d

-d

!

Line 9

Line 10

exit

1

0

Line 12

$user

$1

$ ./backup.sh Files to be included: 24 Directories to be included: 4 Files archived: 24 Directories archived: 4 Backup of /home/linuxconfig completed! Details about the output backup file: -rw-r--r-- 1 linuxconfig linuxconfig 235709 Sep 14 11:45 /tmp/linuxconfig_home_2017-09-14_114521.tar.gz $ ./backup.sh abc123 Requested abc123 user home directory doesn't exist. $ ./backup.sh damian Files to be included: 3 Directories to be included: 1 Files archived: 3 Directories archived: 1 Backup of /home/damian completed! Details about the output backup file: -rw-r--r-- 1 linuxconfig linuxconfig 2140 Sep 14 11:45 /tmp/damian_home_2017-09-14_114534.tar.gz

Bash Loops

For Loop

echo

1

2

3

#!/bin/bash for i in 1 2 3; do echo $i done

FOR

IN

1

2

3

i

DO

echo $i

IN

DONE

While Loop

DO

DONE

#!/bin/bash counter=0 while [ $counter -lt 3 ]; do let counter+=1 echo $counter done

counter

Line 4

Lines 5

counter

counter

Lines 4

Until Loop

DO

DONE

#!/bin/bash counter=6 until [ $counter -lt 3 ]; do let counter-=1 echo $counter done

counter

6

Line 4

#!/bin/bash # This bash script is used to backup a user's home directory to /tmp/. function backup { if [ -z $1 ]; then user=$(whoami) else if [ ! -d "/home/$1" ]; then echo "Requested user home directory doesn't exist." exit 1 fi user=$1 fi input=/home/$user output=/tmp/${user}_home_$(date +%Y-%m-%d_%H%M%S).tar.gz function total_files { find $1 -type f | wc -l } function total_directories { find $1 -type d | wc -l } function total_archived_directories { tar -tzf $1 | grep /$ | wc -l } function total_archived_files { tar -tzf $1 | grep -v /$ | wc -l } tar -czf $output $input 2> /dev/null src_files=$( total_files $input ) src_directories=$( total_directories $input ) arch_files=$( total_archived_files $output ) arch_directories=$( total_archived_directories $output ) echo "########## $user ##########" echo "Files to be included: $src_files" echo "Directories to be included: $src_directories" echo "Files archived: $arch_files" echo "Directories archived: $arch_directories" if [ $src_files -eq $arch_files ]; then echo "Backup of $input completed!" echo "Details about the output backup file:" ls -l $output else echo "Backup of $input failed!" fi } for directory in $*; do backup $directory done;

backup

Lines 5 - 57

Line 57

Lines 59 - 51

backup

$*

Line 44

$ ./backup.sh linuxconfig damian ########## linuxconfig ########## Files to be included: 27 Directories to be included: 4 Files archived: 27 Directories archived: 4 Backup of /home/linuxconfig completed! Details about the output backup file: -rw-r--r-- 1 linuxconfig linuxconfig 236173 Oct 23 10:22 /tmp/linuxconfig_home_2017-10-23_102229.tar.gz ########## damian ########## Files to be included: 3 Directories to be included: 1 Files archived: 3 Directories archived: 1 Backup of /home/damian completed! Details about the output backup file: -rw-r--r-- 1 linuxconfig linuxconfig 2140 Oct 23 10:22 /tmp/damian_home_2017-10-23_102230.tar.gz

Bash Arithmetics

Arithmetic Expansion

expr command

expr

expr: syntax error

let command

expr

let

let

let

let

x3

bc command

bc

bc

bc

bc

scale=x

#!/bin/bash # This bash script is used to backup a user's home directory to /tmp/. function backup { if [ -z ]; then user=$(whoami) else if [ ! -d "/home/" ]; then echo "Requested user home directory doesn't exist." exit 1 fi user= fi input=/home/$user output=/tmp/${user}_home_$(date +%Y-%m-%d_%H%M%S).tar.gz function total_files { find -type f | wc -l } function total_directories { find -type d | wc -l } function total_archived_directories { tar -tzf | grep /$ | wc -l } function total_archived_files { tar -tzf | grep -v /$ | wc -l } tar -czf $output $input 2> /dev/null src_files=$( total_files $input ) src_directories=$( total_directories $input ) arch_files=$( total_archived_files $output ) arch_directories=$( total_archived_directories $output ) echo "########## $user ##########" echo "Files to be included: $src_files" echo "Directories to be included: $src_directories" echo "Files archived: $arch_files" echo "Directories archived: $arch_directories" if [ $src_files -eq $arch_files ]; then echo "Backup of $input completed!" echo "Details about the output backup file:" ls -l $output else echo "Backup of $input failed!" fi } for directory in $*; do backup $directory let all=$all+$arch_files+$arch_directories done; echo "TOTAL FILES AND DIRECTORIES: $all"

Line 60

let

all

echo

Line 62

$ ./backup.sh linuxconfig damian ########## linuxconfig ########## Files to be included: 27 Directories to be included: 6 Files archived: 27 Directories archived: 6 Backup of /home/linuxconfig completed! Details about the output backup file: -rw-r--r-- 1 linuxconfig linuxconfig 237004 Dec 27 11:23 /tmp/linuxconfig_home_2017-12-27_112359.tar.gz ########## damian ########## Files to be included: 3 Directories to be included: 1 Files archived: 3 Directories archived: 1 Backup of /home/damian completed! Details about the output backup file: -rw-r--r-- 1 linuxconfig linuxconfig 2139 Dec 27 11:23 /tmp/damian_home_2017-12-27_112359.tar.gz TOTAL FILES AND DIRECTORIES: 37

Conclusion