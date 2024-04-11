Ubuntu Restricted Extras: What They Are and How to Install Them

Ubuntu Restricted Extras is a software package that enhances the user experience on Ubuntu desktops by providing a set of important utilities and codecs that are typically not included in the standard installation. This includes media codecs necessary to play various audio and video files, support for playing DVDs, and Microsoft TrueType fonts. These are called “restricted” because they are not included with Ubuntu by default due to legal and copyright restrictions in various countries.

In this tutorial you will learn:

What Ubuntu Restricted Extras are and why they are useful

How to install Ubuntu Restricted Extras

How to verify if Ubuntu Restricted Extras are installed on your system

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu Desktop (versions 16.04, 18.04, 20.04, and later) Software Ubuntu operating system Other Internet connection for downloading packages Conventions # – requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

What are Ubuntu Restricted Extras?

Components Included in Ubuntu Restricted Extras

The Ubuntu Restricted Extras package is crucial for users who want to fully utilize the multimedia capabilities of their Ubuntu system right from the start. It includes a variety of software that is commonly needed but not included by default due to copyright or licensing restrictions. This package helps streamline the user experience by including:

Media Codecs: Essential for playing popular audio and video formats such as MP3, H264 (via x264), and AAC. These codecs are necessary for multimedia functionalities like playing music, videos, and using streaming services.

Essential for playing popular audio and video formats such as MP3, H264 (via x264), and AAC. These codecs are necessary for multimedia functionalities like playing music, videos, and using streaming services. Microsoft TrueType Fonts: Installs fonts such as Arial, Times New Roman, and Comic Sans MS, which are crucial for document compatibility and proper display of websites and other content that rely on these common fonts.

Installs fonts such as Arial, Times New Roman, and Comic Sans MS, which are crucial for document compatibility and proper display of websites and other content that rely on these common fonts. Unrar: An extractor for rar archives, which are frequently used for internet downloads. This tool supports the extraction of compressed files in the RAR format, widely used for large file transfers.

Installing these components ensures that Ubuntu users can enjoy a broad range of multimedia content right away, enhancing both personal and professional use of their systems.

LEGAL AND ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS OF USING UBUNTU RESTRICTED EXTRAS

The Ubuntu Restricted Extras package enhances multimedia capabilities but comes with legal considerations that vary by jurisdiction, such as the use of MP3 codecs and other proprietary software, which are often governed by stringent copyright laws and licensing terms. Users must understand and comply with their local copyright laws and international licensing agreements, especially when using patented technologies or restricted software. Ubuntu provides these packages for user convenience; however, individuals are responsible for their lawful use, highlighting the necessity to comprehend both the technical aspects and legal constraints associated with these installations.

Installation of Ubuntu Restricted Extras

To enhance your Ubuntu system with the Restricted Extras, follow these steps to install the primary package:

Open a Terminal: You can access the terminal via the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Alt+T or by searching for ‘terminal’ in your Ubuntu dashboard.

This terminal will serve as the interface for entering the commands required to install the packages. Install the Main Package: Enter the following command in the terminal to install Ubuntu Restricted Extras: $ sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-extras This command installs all components of the Ubuntu Restricted Extras, including various media codecs necessary for playing audio and video files and Microsoft TrueType fonts. Enter your password when prompted and follow the instructions to complete the installation.

Additional Installations

Some components of the Restricted Extras are available as standalone packages. If needed, these can be installed separately:

Install Microsoft Fonts: To install Microsoft TrueType fonts separately, use the following command: $ sudo apt install ttf-mscorefonts-installer During the installation process, you will need to accept the EULA to proceed.

Verifying the Installation

Post-installation, it’s important to confirm that all components of the Ubuntu Restricted Extras have been correctly installed:

Check the Complete Package: Verify that the Restricted Extras package is installed with the following command: $ dpkg -l | grep ubuntu-restricted-extras If installed, this command will return an entry for the ubuntu-restricted-extras package. Check Individual Components: To verify specific components like codecs or fonts, use the grep command with the particular package name, for example: $ dpkg -l | grep ttf-mscorefonts This command checks if the Microsoft fonts package is installed.

Conclusion

By installing the Ubuntu Restricted Extras, you expand the capabilities of your Ubuntu system to include a wider array of multimedia playback options and font choices, thereby enhancing both personal and professional computing tasks. This guide provides all the necessary steps to ensure a smooth installation process and helps you verify that all components are installed correctly. Remember to comply with local laws and regulations when using restricted software.