How To Install Nginx, MariaDB, PHP (LEMP stack) on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Install Nginx Web Server (LEMP) on Ubuntu 18.04. In particular, this Linux web server install guide shows you how to install Nginx, how to install MariaDB and how to install PHP.Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic BeaverA working install of Ubuntu 18.04 with root privilegesMEDIUMIf you want to run PHP-based websites on Linux, Apache isn't your only option. Nginx is a faster, lighter weight, web server that's fairly easy to configure and get running. Plus, it's excellent at handling other tasks like load balancing, server optimization, and acting as a reverse proxy. Actually, Nginx is a top choice among startups for hosting their web applications. Setting Nginx up to host PHP on Ubuntu 18.04 is very simple, and you only need a few packages installed to get started.Before you can do anything, you should install everything that you need first. There are only a couple of packages that you need. Plus, Ubuntu 18.04 has fairly current versions of everything right in its default repositories, so you don't need to worry about tracking down external repositories.During the install, you'll be asked to set up an admin account for MariaDB/MySQL. Pick a secure and memorable passphrase. You should take a minute to start and enable PHP-FPM now too.Now, you can sign in to your newly created database.Enter the password that you set up during the installation. You'll be dropped into the MySQL console. You can do everything that you need from there. Before anything, make your actual database.Then, make a regular use to run the database.Finally, grant your new user the privileges to actually use the database.When you're done, flush the privileges and exit the console.All of the Nginx configurations are located in. They are broken down to simplify the configuration process. The two that you need to worry about are the mainfile and the site-specific one that you'll create for your website. That one, you'll put in thedirectory.Create a new file for your site in. The full path should be something likeStart off the file by creating ablock. Nginx usesblocks to designate a new web application instance for it to listen for.The first things that you should put in yourblock are thelines. They tell Nginx what port to listen on.These will cover both IPv4 and IPv6 connections. Remove thespecifies that this is the default server. You can only have one default, so make sure to select the right one, if you're hosting multiple sites.Next, tell Nginx what domain name to associate with the site. If you're just doing this locally, use. Otherwise, use your domain name.If you would like Nginx to automatically redirect requests with theto the same server block. Add the following block before the beginning of your current server block.Next, specify the root directory of your site and what the site index file will be named. These lines tell Nginx to look for the site inand begin with any file calledorIt's also a good idea to set up individual error logs for each of your sites. Specify them here too.Create ablock to tell Nginx to raise a 404 error whenever files aren't found.blocks go inside server blocks and tell Nginx how to handle specific file types in certain locations.The last thing that you need to do is tell Nginx how to handle your PHP files. Create anotherblock for that.That's all that you need. Save and exit the file. It's also probably a good idea to create that site directory now.Give Nginx ownership of it too.Now, remove the symlink for the default configuration inThen, create a new symlink for your site's configuration.Restart Nginx for the changes to take effect.The best way to test that everything is working is by putting a simple PHP script in your site directory and having it connect to your database. Create the following file atNavigate to your site using your web browser. If you see the success message saying that you successfully connected to MySQL, your server is properly configured.Configuring Nginx takes some time, but it's worth it. It's not only faster than other web servers, it gives you loads of options and fine-grained control. It's also easy to configure Nginx to host web applications written in other languages like Python and Ruby right along side your PHP ones. Nginx is easily one of the best choices for modern web applications.