Ubuntu 20.04 Guide

This Ubuntu 20.04 guide introduces the new Ubuntu 20.04 and explains how to get this operating system and how to install it on your computer. It also provides you with comprehensive instructions on how to use Ubuntu 20.04.

We include the introduction to command line and bash scripting, followed by things to do after installing Ubuntu 20.04 with the focus on software recommendations for the Ubuntu 20.04 system.

We also provide you with some useful Ubuntu 20.04 tricks and discuss using Ubuntu 20.04 on such devices as Android smartphone and Raspberry Pi.

What is Ubuntu?

Ubuntu is a free and open-source Linux distribution based on Debian. In this section, we will explore new features of Ubuntu 20.04.

Ubuntu 20.04 Guide

Ubuntu 20.04

Canonical's latest iteration to the Ubuntu operating system is Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, scheduled for release on April 23, 2020. This is an LTS (long term support) release - the type of release that Canonical only publishes every two years, and continues to support for the next five.

We're going to go over some of the features we're most excited about, and cover a lot of the differences between Focal Fossa and Ubuntu's previous LTS release, Bionic Beaver. Read on as we take you through some of the upcoming changes.

Focal Fossa's new wallpaper and desktop

To read more about Ubuntu 20.04 new features navigate to:



Ubuntu 20.04

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.

Getting Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu 20.04 Upgrade

This section focuses on upgrading your Ubuntu system to 20.04 Focal Fossa or getting and installing it from scratch.

The latest Ubuntu release, 20.04, marks an opportunity for both LTS users and people on the previous 19.10 release to upgrade Ubuntu and take advantage of the latest features.

Thanks to Debian's upgrade process, it should be relatively simple to either upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 to 20.04 (both LTS) or to upgrade Ubuntu 19.10 to 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

In this guide you will learn:

How to run your Ubuntu Update

How to Upgrade Ubuntu The Ubuntu Way

How to Upgrade Ubuntu The Debian Way

How to Upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 to 20.04 (both LTS)

How to Upgrade Ubuntu 19.10 to 20.04 LTS

Upgrade from Ubuntu 19.10 to Ubuntu 20.04

To read how to upgrade you Ubuntu system to Ubuntu 20.04 navigate to:



Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu 20.04 Download

In this section you will learn where to download and how to download Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ISO image for Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Studio, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Kylin desktops and Ubuntu 20.04 Server.

Ubuntu 20.04 Download

To find out how to download Ubuntu 20.04 navigate to:



Ubuntu 20.04 Download

Ubuntu 20.04 Installation

Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop Installation

In this section we will perform the Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop installation. Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions. The reason being it's main goal is to be the most user-friendly non-geek Linux operating system out there. As you will soon see, the Ubuntu 20.04 installation process is straightforward and simple to follow.

How to download Ubuntu 20.04 desktop ISO image

How to create bootable installation media

How to boot to Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop installation wizard

How to install full or minimal Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop

Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Desktop

To find out how to install Ubuntu 20.04 desktop navigate to:



Ubuntu 20.04 Installation

Ubuntu 20.04 Installation from USB

In this section you will learn:

Alternatively, you can follow our guide on installing Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa from USB after such bootable USB (also referred to as live USB) had been created.

In this guide you will learn:

How to download Ubuntu 20.04

How to create Bootable USB or DVD

How to access Boot Menu and BIOS/UEFI

How to boot Ubuntu 20.04 from USB

How to try Ubuntu 20.04 before installing

How to install Ubuntu 20.04 from USB

To find out how to install Ubuntu 20.04 from USB navigate to:



Ubuntu 20.04 Installation from USB

Dual Boot Installation with Windows 10

A dual boot system gives you the best of both worlds. It works by prompting you at startup to select which operating system you'd like to load into. So, you'll have to reboot your computer each time you want to load into a different operating system. Make sure you consider this before deciding to proceed with the dual boot option. Ready to get Ubuntu 20.04 installed alongside Windows 10? Read on below as we take you through all the steps.

Selecting Ubuntu or Windows at system boot

To find out how to install Ubuntu 20.04 alongside Windows 10 navigate to:



Dual Boot Ubuntu 20.04 and Windows 10 Installation

Ubuntu 20.04 Installation on VirtualBox

In this section, we'll show you how to install Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa in a VirtualBox virtual machine. You'll be able to follow along with this guide whether you are using Windows, Ubuntu, or some other Linux distribution. Configuration of VirtualBox and the installation of Ubuntu 20.04 itself stays very consistent across various platforms.

Installing Ubuntu in a virtual machine is a great way to test out applications without having to install software on your host system. It's also an excellent way to test out Ubuntu itself, if you aren't already running it. If you're a Windows 10 user, you also have the option to install Ubuntu 20.04 alongside Windows 10 (dual boot), if you'd prefer that to a virtual machine.

In this guide you will learn:

How to configure VirtualBox to host Ubuntu 20.04

How to create a Ubuntu 20.04 virtual machine

Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa running on a virtual machine in VirtualBox

To find out how to install Ubuntu 20.04 on VirtualBox navigate to:



Install Ubuntu 20.04 on VirtualBox

Using Ubuntu 20.04

Once you have your Ubuntu 20.04 system running you might like to know what to do after installing Ubuntu 20.04. This section offers such tips.

If you like you might start with learning or reviewing some command line and bash scripting basics. However, we offer also an alternative to command line instructions so you may skip the command line and bash tutorial on the first reading.

We conclude this section with some guides that deal with running Ubuntu 20.04 on Android and Raspberry Pi devices.

Command Line and Bash Basics

Are you a beginner Ubuntu user and wish to look beyond the usual window dragging and mouse clicking? This command line guide is intended for the absolute beginner users wishing to learn the basics of GNU/Linux command line. The below tutorial intends to walk through basic Linux commands related to navigation, file and directory administration, software installation and basic system troubleshooting.

Bash is a command language interpreter. It is widely available on various operating systems and is a default command interpreter on most GNU/Linux systems. You can also learn some bash scripting by following the tutorial below.

Command Line Terminal on Ubuntu 20.04

To learn some command line and bash basics navigate to:



Linux Commands Bash Scripting

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.

After Installing Ubuntu 20.04

After you download and install Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa you may wonder what to do next or how to best customize your Ubuntu 20.04 system to make everything you do as efficient as possible.

This guide helps you to identify things to do after installing Ubuntu 20.04 that are right for your specific needs.

We list below our recommendations and refer to other guides that provide you with more detailed instructions on how to achieve a specific system configuration or customization.

In this guide you will learn:

How to customize your Ubuntu 20.04 desktop by, for example, using GNOME shell extensions and the GNOME tweak tool.

How to configure your Ubuntu 20.04 system, which will include, enabling automatic login, changing timezone or adding more fonts.

How to install software on Ubuntu 20.04 via command line, software manager and snap store.

How to take care of your system's security by regular updates and proper use of firewall or running system backups.

How to set up cloud storage such us Dropbox or Google Drive.

How to test the connection to external devices, including webcams and microphones.

How to set up remote desktop sharing on Ubuntu 20.04 as well as how to share an Ubuntu 20.04 desktop with Windows 10 client.

Things to do after installing Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux

Find out what to do after installing Ubuntu 20.04 by navigating to:



Things to do after installing Ubuntu 20.04

Software on Ubuntu 20.04

This section explores various software that you can install on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. There is a variety of things that can be installed on Ubuntu 20.04, hence we have divided all the software into two categories: Ubuntu user and DevOps.

We not only provide you with ideas of what can be installed but also link to tutorials that take you through the installation process.

In this guide you will discover:

What software you can install on Ubuntu 20.04 as an every day Ubuntu user

What software to install on Ubuntu 20.04 for DevOps

Things to install on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa

Find out what to install on Ubuntu 20.04 by navigating to:



Things to install on Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu 20.04 Tricks

This section explores various tips and things you might not know or have not encountered before relevant to Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.

We will cover here such tricks as:

shortcuts for opening terminal on Ubuntu 20.04,

starting GUI from command line,

extracting a list of users on your Ubuntu 20.04 system,

checking software version,

enabling Adobe Flash Player on Google Chrome and on Firefox

and much more.

Ubuntu 20.04 Tricks and Things you Might not Know

To learn some Ubuntu 20.04 tricks navigate to:



Ubuntu 20.04 Tricks

Ubuntu 20.04 on Raspberry Pi

The Ubuntu upgrade process on Rapsberry Pi is not different to the upgrade process on a regular Ubuntu desktop or server. This section will provide you with steps of an upgrade from Ubuntu 18.04 to Ubuntu 20.04 on Rapsberry Pi. For more detailed information please visit our guide on How To Upgrade Ubuntu To 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

Upgrading Raspberry Pi to Ubuntu 20.04

Furthermore, you will learn how to install the Ubuntu 20.04 system on Raspberry Pi by flashing the MicroSD card with the latest Ubuntu 20.04 system image.

To learn how to upgrade and install Ubuntu 20.04 on Raspberry Pi navigate to:



Upgrade Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi Install Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.

Ubuntu vs other Linux Distros

This guide considers only Ubuntu 20.04 but you can have a look what other Linux distributions are out there for you to use. Possibly one Linux distro is better for servers than the other or perhaps beginners would prefer to use a more intuitive operating system than more advanced users. This section, will clarify some of the questions you might have regarding a range of Linux distributions.

Which Linux Distro to Choose

Choosing a Linux distribution can be one of the most difficult things for a Linux user. There are so many excellent options, and they all have their own unique strong suits.

There are also constant updates, news, and general community chatter that muddy the waters even more, making the process much less of a direct route. However, there are a couple of questions that you can ask yourself in choosing a distribution that help clear things up. It's also important to remember that there usually isn't a wrong answer. Every distribution is good. Sure, running Arch on your enterprise scale production deployment probably isn't the best idea, but it's still technically possible. It's all about picking a distribution that fits around that sweet spot of what you want and need.

If you interested how to choose the best Linux distribution go to:



Choose Linux Distro Best Linux Distros For Begginers

Ubuntu vs Linux Mint

There probably aren't two Linux distributions more closely related than Ubuntu and Linux Mint. Actually, the two are so close to one another, there's serious debate about whether or not they are the same distribution.

Linux Mint takes Ubuntu and adds some extra polish to it. Mint has a different default configuration, some additional packages, and its own desktop environments. Otherwise, it's the same distribution as Ubuntu.

Linux Mint Cinnamon Desktop

To read more about how Ubuntu compares to Linux Mint navigate to:



Ubuntu vs Linux Mint

Ubuntu vs CentOS

Ubuntu and CentOS are both major players in enterprise environments and in the datacenter. There's no denying that both distributions have proven themselves in the server space, but with closer examination, these are two very different animals. Ubuntu is an excellent all-around contender. CentOS is purpose built for the enterprise in every aspect of its design.

CentOS Installer

To read more about how Ubuntu compares to CentOS navigate to:



Ubuntu vs CentOS

Ubuntu vs Fedora

Ubuntu and Fedora are both among the top desktop Linux distributions, but they are very different. Fedora is Redhat's testing ground, and it's geared more towards developers and system administrators. On the other hand, Ubuntu is Canonical's primary product, and it tries to please everyone.

To read more about how Ubuntu compares to Fedora navigate to:



Ubuntu vs Fedora

Ubuntu vs Debian

Ubuntu and Debian are two of the most popular Linux distributions in history. Aside from that, they're very closely related, making it hard for new Linux users to sort out the differences between the two. Thus, is Ubuntu the same as Debian? While, many things may appear to be similar, or even the same, with these powerhouse distributions, there are some sizable differences between them.

Debian Repositories With Non-Free