Converting Images to AVIF on Linux, Including JPG, PNG, and WebP Formats

The AVIF (AV1 Image File Format) is gaining popularity for its impressive compression capabilities without sacrificing image quality, making it a preferred choice for web developers and photographers alike. This guide explores various methods to convert images to AVIF format on Linux, enabling users to leverage this advanced image format’s benefits.

For converting images to AVIF format, replace ‘image.png’ in the examples below with your desired image file, regardless of its format (e.g., ‘image.jpg’, ‘image.bmp’. ‘image.gif’).

Converting your images to AVIF can significantly reduce file sizes while maintaining high-quality visuals. Here are several methods to achieve this on a Linux system.

The AVIF (AV1 Image File Format) is a cutting-edge image format engineered for remarkable compression efficiency while maintaining high image quality. Leveraging the AV1 video codec technology, it offers superior lossy and lossless compression, making it a strong competitor to established formats like JPEG,PNG and even WebP, particularly in web contexts where bandwidth and loading times are critical. AVIF’s support for a wide color gamut, high dynamic range (HDR), and progressive rendering enhances the visual experience, promising a future where images are both beautifully detailed and efficiently delivered.



Converting with libavif-bin: Start by installing the libavif-bin package. $ sudo apt install libavif-bin $ avifenc image.png image_avifenc.avif For more control over the output: $ avifenc --min 30 --max 63 --speed 10 --yuv 420 -d 8 --codec aom image.png image_avifenc2.avif Here’s a breakdown of what each part of the above command does: avifenc is the command-line utility used to encode images into the AVIF format. It is part of the libavif package, which provides tools for working with AVIF images. –min 30 sets the minimum quantizer for the AV1 codec. Quantizers control the compression level, with lower values resulting in higher quality and larger file sizes. A minimum quantizer of 30 strikes a balance between file size and quality. –max 63 defines the maximum quantizer for the codec. This setting caps the amount of compression, ensuring that the quality does not drop below a certain threshold. The maximum value of 63 allows for significant compression, beneficial for reducing file sizes at the cost of some quality. –speed 10 adjusts the encoding speed. The speed parameter ranges from 0 (slowest) to 10 (fastest), affecting both the encoding time and the output file’s quality and size. A speed of 10 optimizes the encoding process for faster completion, which might slightly compromise the final image quality and compression efficiency. –yuv 420 specifies the chroma subsampling format. YUV 4:2:0 is a type of chroma subsampling that reduces the color information in the image to decrease the file size without significantly affecting perceived quality. This setting is common in digital video and photography compression. -d 8 sets the depth of the color channels in bits. A depth of 8 bits per channel is standard and sufficient for a wide range of colors, supporting up to 16.7 million colors in total. This is typically adequate for most applications, balancing color fidelity with file size. –codec aom chooses the AV1 codec provided by the Alliance for Open Media (AOM). This codec is responsible for the actual compression and encoding of the image into the AVIF format. It’s known for its high efficiency and quality at various bitrates. image.png is the source image file that you wish to convert. This command is flexible and supports multiple input formats, including PNG, JPG, and JPEG. image_avifenc2.avif is the name of the output file in the AVIF format. This is where the converted image will be saved, ready for use in applications that support the AVIF format. This method directly utilizes the AVIF encoding library to convert images. Advanced options allow for customization of encoding settings.

Converting with ffmpeg: Ensure ffmpeg is installed on your system. $ sudo apt install ffmpeg Now you are ready to convert your image to AVIF $ ffmpeg -i image.png -c:v libaom-av1 -crf 30 -pix_fmt yuv420p image_ffmpeg.avif This command is especially useful for users looking to leverage ffmpeg’s extensive encoding capabilities for creating AVIF images. Below is an explanation of each component of the command: ffmpeg is the command that invokes the ffmpeg software, a comprehensive multimedia processing tool. It is widely used for video and audio conversion, processing, and streaming tasks. -i input.png specifies the input file. In this case, input.png is the name of the image file you wish to convert to AVIF. While the example uses a PNG file, ffmpeg can work with a wide variety of image and video formats as input. -c:v libaom-av1 indicates the codec to be used for the video (or in this case, image) conversion. libaom-av1 is an open-source AV1 codec provided by the Alliance for Open Media. This codec is chosen for its efficiency in encoding images or videos into the AVIF or AV1 formats, respectively, offering high compression efficiency and quality. -crf 30 sets the Constant Rate Factor (CRF) value to 30, which controls the output file’s quality. CRF is a parameter that balances the compression level and quality, where lower values result in better quality (and larger file sizes) and higher values produce more compression (but lower quality). A CRF of 30 is often used as a compromise between image quality and file size. -pix_fmt yuv420p defines the pixel format to be used in the output file. yuv420p specifies YUV color space with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling. This setting is typical for digital images and videos, reducing file size by sampling color information at a lower resolution than luminance. It is a widely supported format that balances quality with compression efficiency.



image_ffmpeg.avif is the name of the output file. This part of the command specifies that the resulting file from the conversion process should be saved as image_ffmpeg.avif , adopting the AVIF format. The use of the AVIF extension tells ffmpeg to encode the output in the AVIF format, utilizing the previously specified codec and settings. ffmpeg is a powerful tool that supports a wide range of formats, including AVIF. The command above converts an image to AVIF using specific codec settings.

Converting with ImageMagick: First, install ImageMagick. $ sudo apt install imagemagick Next, convert to AVIF using imagemagick $ convert image.png image_imagemagick.avif Alternatively, you can futher try to reduce the file size while reducing the image quality: $ convert image.png -quality 20 -define avif:speed=10 image_imagemagick2.avif The above command leverages ImageMagick, a versatile command-line tool used for image conversion, editing, and processing, to create AVIF images. This command provides a straightforward method for users to convert existing images to the AVIF format, balancing quality and encoding speed. Below is an exploration of the command’s components: convert is the primary command used by ImageMagick for image conversion and processing. It reads, converts, and writes images in a variety of formats. image.png specifies the input file for the conversion. In this example, it’s a PNG image, but ImageMagick’s convert command can handle a broad range of image formats as input. -quality 20 sets the quality level of the output image. In ImageMagick, the -quality option generally controls the compression level for the output file. For AVIF images, lower values result in higher compression, which means smaller file sizes at the cost of some loss in image quality. A quality setting of 20 is quite low, indicating that the image will be significantly compressed, making it useful for scenarios where minimizing file size is a priority over maintaining high image fidelity. -define avif:speed=10 is an ImageMagick option that passes specific encoding parameters to the AVIF encoder. Here, avif:speed=10 adjusts the encoding speed for the AVIF conversion process. Speed values can range from slower settings, which prioritize image quality and compression efficiency, to faster settings, which reduce encoding time at the expense of some quality. A speed setting of 10 is on the faster end of the scale, indicating that the conversion will prioritize speed over the utmost quality and compression. image_imagemagick2.avif denotes the name of the output file. This part of the command indicates that the converted image should be saved with this name, using the AVIF format. The use of the .avif extension specifies that the output file will be encoded in the AVIF format, benefiting from the specified quality and speed settings. This command showcases how ImageMagick can be used to convert images to the AVIF format, providing users with control over the quality and speed of the conversion process. It’s a powerful option for users looking to optimize their images for web or storage, making use of AVIF’s advantages in terms of compression efficiency and image quality. ImageMagick provides a straightforward command to convert images. It’s versatile and supports numerous formats, including AVIF.