How to Install and Switch Java Versions on Ubuntu Linux

Java is a powerful programming language and computing platform first released by Sun Microsystems in 1995. Over the years, it has become indispensable for developing everything from mobile applications to large-scale enterprise systems. Installing Java on Ubuntu, a popular Linux distribution, is a straightforward process that can be accomplished through various methods. This tutorial aims to guide you through the installation of Java on Ubuntu, covering both the installation from the Ubuntu repository and the official Oracle package.

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu Linux distribution. Used system 24.04 Noble Numbat. Software OpenJDK or Oracle JDK Other Internet connection for downloading packages Conventions # – requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Installing Java from the Ubuntu Repository

This method involves installing Java directly from Ubuntu’s repository, which is the simplest and most straightforward method for most users.

Search for Available Java Versions: Begin by searching for all available Java versions in the Ubuntu repository. $ apt search openjdk | grep -E 'openjdk-.*-jdk/' This command lists all available Java versions for installation. Choose the version that suits your needs. HEADLESS VS. FULL JDK EXPLAINED The openjdk-jdk-headless package is designed for environments that don’t require a graphical user interface (GUI), making it lighter and more suitable for servers. On the other hand, the openjdk-jdk package includes GUI support for applications that need graphical interaction. Install Java: Install the chosen version of Java. For example, to install OpenJDK 23: $ sudo apt install openjdk-23-jdk You can install other versions if needed. We will later discuss how to switch between different Java versions. Check the Installation: Verify that Java has been installed correctly by checking the version of both the Java runtime and the compiler. $ java --version $ javac --version If the installation was successful, you should see the version of Java you installed displayed in the terminal.

Installing Java from the Official Oracle Package

For those who prefer or require the Oracle version of Java, this method involves downloading and installing the package directly from Oracle’s website.

Download the Oracle Java Package: Navigate to Oracle’s Java downloads page at https://www.oracle.com/java/technologies/downloads/ and download the package suitable for your system, likely the x64 Debian package. Install the Downloaded Package: Open a terminal and, from the directory where you downloaded the Oracle Java package, run the following command: $ sudo dpkg -i jdk-22_linux-x64_bin.deb Replace “22” with the version number of your downloaded package. Check the Installation: Ensure Java has been installed correctly by checking the version. $ java --version $ javac --version If the installation was successful, the terminal will display the version of Oracle Java you installed.

Switching Between Java Versions

JAVA VS. JAVAC: KEY DIFFERENCES java is the command used to run Java applications, essentially launching the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) with specified class files. On the other hand, javac is the Java Compiler command, used to convert Java source code into bytecode that the JVM can execute. While java brings your applications to life, javac is the tool that transforms your code into a format the machine understands.

If you have installed multiple Java versions from various sources, you may need to switch between them. Here’s how:

For the Java Runtime: $ sudo update-alternatives --config java For the Java Compiler: $ sudo update-alternatives --config javac After running the above commands, select the version of Java you wish to use. You can verify the currently set Java version by checking the version of both the Java runtime and compiler: $ java --version $ javac --version

UNDERSTANDING ‘AUTO’ VS. ‘MANUAL’ IN UPDATE-ALTERNATIVES In the context of update-alternatives, the system used to manage default commands in Linux, “auto” mode allows the system to automatically select the highest priority alternative for a given command. This ensures that, without manual intervention, the system uses the most appropriate version of software based on preset priorities. Conversely, “manual” mode gives users the flexibility to manually override this automatic selection, choosing a specific alternative regardless of its priority. This is particularly useful for developers or administrators who need to enforce the use of a specific version of a tool for compatibility or testing purposes.

Conclusion

By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you should now have Java installed on your Ubuntu system, either from the Ubuntu repository or directly from Oracle. Additionally, you’ve learned how to switch between different Java versions, allowing you to work on various projects that may require different Java environments. Remember, it’s essential to keep your Java installation updated to benefit from the latest features and security patches.

