How to fix: The requested nginx plugin does not appear to be installed

Encountering an error stating “the requested NGINX plugin does not appear to be installed” can be a stumbling block when setting up or configuring your web server. This issue often arises during the installation of Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates using Certbot or when configuring certain modules within NGINX. Fortunately, with a systematic approach, this problem can be resolved efficiently.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to verify if the NGINX plugin is installed

Steps to install the missing NGINX plugin for Certbot

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Linux-based operating system (Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, etc.) Software Certbot, NGINX Other Internet connection Conventions # – requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Steps to Resolve the Plugin Issue

Follow these detailed steps to ensure the NGINX plugin for Certbot is correctly installed and configured on your system.

Verify NGINX Installation: First, ensure NGINX is installed and running on your system. $ nginx -v This command checks the installed version of NGINX, confirming its presence on your system. Install Certbot and the NGINX Plugin: If NGINX is installed but the plugin error persists, you likely need to install Certbot with the NGINX plugin. # apt install certbot python3-certbot-nginx This command installs Certbot along with the NGINX plugin on Debian-based systems like Ubuntu. For CentOS, RHEL 7, and older Fedora versions: # yum install certbot python3-certbot-nginx Use yum for older versions of CentOS, RHEL, and Fedora to install Certbot and the NGINX plugin. For CentOS 8, RHEL 8, and Fedora (using dnf): # dnf install certbot python3-certbot-nginx CentOS 8, RHEL 8, and newer Fedora versions use dnf for package management. For Arch Linux: # pacman -S certbot-nginx Arch Linux users can install the NGINX plugin for Certbot directly using pacman . Verify Plugin Installation: After installation, verify that the NGINX plugin is recognized by Certbot. $ certbot plugins This command lists all Certbot plugins available on your system, including the NGINX plugin if the installation was successful. Run Certbot for NGINX: Finally, run Certbot with the NGINX plugin to secure your site. # certbot --nginx This command launches the Certbot interactive installation for NGINX, allowing you to secure your site with SSL/TLS certificates.

Conclusion

By following the above steps, you can effectively resolve the “the requested NGINX plugin does not appear to be installed” error, ensuring your web server is securely configured with SSL certificates. This process enhances the security of your web applications and protects sensitive data transmitted over the Internet.