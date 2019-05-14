How to install deb file in RHEL 8 Linux

There may come a time when that package you want to install in RedHat Linux 8.0 is simply not available as a RPM file. The alternative is to download the source and compile it yourself, or - alternatively - generate a RPM file from that source code later on.
But there is another way. Given the fact that Debian-based distributions have way more users than RPM-based ones, the number of available packages in their repositories is greater. Chances are you will be able to find a DEB file for that package you want. Here is how to install that DEB file in RedHat Linux with the help of a small utility called
alien.
- How to install alien in RedHat Linux 8.0
- How to convert a DEB package to a RPM one
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|RedHat Enterprise Linux 8.0
|Software
|alien
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Installing alien
Alien is a tool for converting between various package formats. It currently supports conversion to and from RPM, DEB, Stampede SLP, LSB, Slackware TGZ packages and Solaris PKG files. Download
alien with
$ wget -c https://sourceforge.net/projects/alien-pkg-convert/files/release/alien_8.95.tar.xz
and unpack the archive:
$ tar xf alien_8.95.tar.xz
Alien uses
Perl so you will need it to compile the source. Install
Perl with
# dnf install perl
if it isn't already installed. Then you can go on and compile the
alien source code in the freshly unpacked directory with
# perl Makefile.PL; make; make install
Converting DEB packages to RPM
Once alien is installed using it is simple. To convert a Debian package to RPM format use
# alien --to-rpm file.deb
where
file.deb is the DEB package you have downloaded. This will generate a RPM equivalent for that DEB file that you can install with
# rpm -ivh file.rpm