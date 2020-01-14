How To Install RHEL 8 Step by Step with Screenshots

RHEL 8 is the latest release of the popular enterprise distribution. Whether you're installing RHEL for the first time, or you're installing the latest version, the process is going to be fairly new to you. This guide walks you through the steps in the latest Red Hat Anaconda installer.

Get Your Install Media Ready Before you can get started installing RHEL 8, you're obviously going to need the install media. As long as you have an active Red Hat subscription, you'll be able to download the latest version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux through your customer portal. If you're not currently a subscriber, you can get a temporary license to try RHEL.



Either way, you'll need to download an image and write it to a USB drive or DVD to continue. When you're ready, insert your install media into the target machine and boot into it.

Set Your Language Set RHEL 8 Language. RHEL will begin by asking if you'd like to begin the installer or perform a test on your install media to ensure that everything is functional. Choose whichever you prefer. Afterward, the RHEL Anaconda installer will start.

Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials. The first screen that Anaconda will present you with allows you to set the system's language. The screen is broken into two columns. The left provides a list of languages, and the right contains variations of each one. Choose whichever you prefer and continue.

Set Your Localization RHEL 8 Anaconda Menu. Next, Anaconda will bring you to it's main menu. This is the central hub for your RHEL installation. Here, you have access to all of your options in any order you choose. One of the great strengths of Anaconda is the flexibility that it provides to go back and change any aspect of your system that you choose at any time without losing progress. Set RHEL 8 Timezone. The initial startup process should have detected your system's timezone, and you already specified your language. Before you go any further, take a look at the Localization column to the left. Make sure that everything matches up. If you do want to adjust something, click the option to access the menu for that specific setting.

Select Your Software Turn your attention to the center column. You can't do much with the Installation Source unless you have a local mirror or repository set up, so leave that one alone. Instead, take a look at Software Selection. RHEL 8 Software Selection. Anaconda allows you to choose which software to include with your install. It's worked that way with Fedora for years, and the functionality has made its way to RHEL 8 as well. On the right side of your screen, you can see the major installation types. These determine large chunks of software that come bundled with your installation, things like whether you want a graphical desktop or not. To the right, you can check off specific sets of packages that you want to include in your installation as well. This is super convenient for getting running with your RHEL system as fast as possible, since it allows you to pull in everything that you'll need for your system's primary functionality.

Configure Your Storage Now, make your way to the right column. These are all of your lower level system settings. Start by selecting Installation Destination to configure your storage. RHEL 8 Storage Configuration. The primary screen where you'll arrive contains the top level settings to select your install drive, type of partitioning, and encryption. You can add multiple install disks here, or you can choose to specify storage later on via the fstab file. RHEL 8 Partitioning. If you choose custom partitioning, press the Done at the top of the screen to access the partitioning screen. On the screen, you'll find a box to the left that will list out your partitions. At the bottom of the box the plus and minus icons will let you create and delete partitions. Below that, you'll see information about your drive's capacity and available space. The right side of the screen provides information about the selected partition. Here, you can change things like the mount point and filesystem. You can even adjust the partition size. When you're done, press Done again to complete your drive configuration.

Configure Your Network Now, click Network & Host Name to access your network settings. By default, your network is actually switched off. Start by switching it on. RHEL should automatically connect to your network as long as it's connecting. RHEL 8 Networking. If you're machine has more than one network interface, use the listing on the left to select and configure each one. Below the list, you'll find the field for your device's hostname. Set it and press Apply.

How to Set Your Security Policy Take a look at Security Policy next. Depending on your organization, this one may be critical or totally unimportant. Either way, it's worth a look. RHEL 8 Security Policy. RHEL comes with a few common defaults already added to its list of security policies. Selecting any of these will change RHEL's configurations to reflect the requirements of the selected policy. This is a convenient way to quickly and simply bring your infrastructure into a required compliance.

Set a System Purpose

RHEL 8 System Purpose. The last available option, System Purpose is entirely optional. It's for informational purposes only. It just provides a bit of added reference that you can use to identify your system later on. Fill these out or don't. It's entirely your call.

Install RHEL 8 Return to the main Anaconda menu. When everything looks in order, press the blue Begin Installation at the bottom of your screen to kick things off. RHEL 8 Installing. Anaconda will take you to a new screen where it'll show you the install process starting up. In the center of the screen, you'll find the options to set your root password and set up a user. Click the root one. Enter your desired root password twice and confirm. This will set up the root account on your system. Set RHEL 8 User. Then, turn your attention the regular user. Fill in your information. Create an account username and password. When you're done, confirm. RHEL 8 Install Complete. Now, just sit back and wait for RHEL to finish installing. When it's done, Anaconda will present you with a success message and a button to restart your machine. Restart to start using RHEL.

Conclusion

You're ready to get to work on RHEL 8. Provided you have a current subscription with Red Hat, you'll receive regular updates through your package manager.