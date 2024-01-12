Bash Scripting: Mastering Arithmetic Operations

Arithmetic operations are a fundamental aspect of bash scripting, enabling scripts to perform calculations, automate tasks, and make decisions based on numerical data. Bash provides a variety of methods for performing arithmetic operations, from simple addition and subtraction to more complex calculations like floating-point operations and handling scientific numbers. This tutorial will guide you through different techniques and provide practical examples to enhance your bash scripting skills.

In this tutorial you will learn:

Bash supports various arithmetic operations. We’ll start with basic operations and then move to more advanced examples, demonstrating how Bash can be used for efficient and effective scripting.

Basic Addition #!/bin/bash a=10 b=5 sum=$((a + b)) echo "Sum: $sum" This Bash script performs a simple arithmetic operation: addition. The first line a=10 assigns the value 10 to the variable a . Similarly, the second line b=5 assigns the value 5 to the variable b . The third line sum=$((a + b)) calculates the sum of the values held in a and b using the arithmetic expansion syntax $(( )) , and assigns the result to the variable sum . The last line echo "Sum: $sum" uses the echo command to print the text “Sum: ” followed by the value of the sum variable, effectively displaying the result of the addition (15 in this case) on the console. This script is a basic example of how to use variables and arithmetic in Bash to perform and display the result of a calculation.

Subtraction #!/bin/bash a=10 b=5 difference=$((a - b)) echo "Difference: $difference" This Bash script calculates the difference between two numbers. The line a=10 assigns the value 10 to the variable a . The next line b=5 assigns the value 5 to the variable b . The script then performs a subtraction operation with difference=$((a - b)) , which subtracts the value of b from a and assigns the result (5 in this case) to the variable difference . Finally, the script uses the echo command in echo "Difference: $difference" to print out the phrase “Difference: ” followed by the calculated difference (5). This is a straightforward example of performing and displaying the result of a basic arithmetic operation in Bash.

Multiplication #!/bin/bash a=10 b=5 product=$((a * b)) echo "Product: $product" This Bash script calculates the difference between two numbers. The line a=10 assigns the value 10 to the variable a . The next line b=5 assigns the value 5 to the variable b . The script then performs a subtraction operation with difference=$((a - b)) , which subtracts the value of b from a and assigns the result (5 in this case) to the variable difference . Lastly, the script uses the echo command in echo "Difference: $difference" to print out the phrase “Difference: ” followed by the calculated difference (5). This is a straightforward example of performing and displaying the result of a basic arithmetic operation in Bash.

Division #!/bin/bash a=10 b=5 quotient=$((a / b)) echo "Quotient: $quotient" This Bash script calculates the quotient of two numbers and displays the result. The script sets the value of a to 10 and b to 5. The expression quotient=$((a / b)) performs integer division of a by b and assigns the result to the variable quotient . Since both a and b are integers, and a is 10 while b is 5, the division yields an integer quotient of 2. The final line echo "Quotient: $quotient" uses the echo command to print the text “Quotient: ” followed by the value of the quotient variable. In this case, it displays “Quotient: 2” on the console. This script is a simple example of how to perform division in Bash.

Modulus Operation #!/bin/bash a=15 b=4 modulus=$((a % b)) echo "Modulus: $modulus"

This Bash script calculates the modulus (remainder of division) of two numbers and displays the result. The first line a=15 assigns the value 15 to the variable a . The second line b=4 assigns the value 4 to the variable b . The script then performs the modulus operation with modulus=$((a % b)) , which calculates the remainder when a is divided by b . For the given values, the remainder of dividing 15 by 4 is 3, so this is the value assigned to modulus . The script outputs the result using echo "Modulus: $modulus" , which prints the string “Modulus: ” followed by the value of modulus (3 in this case) to the console. This demonstrates the use of the modulus operator in Bash to find the remainder of a division operation.

Incrementing a Variable #!/bin/bash counter=0 ((counter++)) echo "Incremented value: $counter" This Bash script demonstrates how to increment (increase by one) the value of a variable. The script starts by setting counter to 0 with counter=0 . The next line, ((counter++)) , is an arithmetic expression that increments the value of counter . In this context, ++ is a post-increment operator, which means it increases the value of counter by 1. After this operation, the value of counter becomes 1. Finally, the script displays the incremented value using echo "Incremented value: $counter" . This command prints the string “Incremented value: ” followed by the current value of counter , which is 1. This example is a simple demonstration of using arithmetic expressions for incrementing a variable’s value in Bash.

Decrementing a Variable #!/bin/bash counter=10 ((counter--)) echo "Decremented value: $counter" This Bash script demonstrates how to decrement (decrease by one) the value of a variable. The script initializes the variable counter with the value 10 using counter=10 . The next line, ((counter--)) , employs an arithmetic expression that uses the post-decrement operator -- to reduce the value of counter by 1. After this operation, the value of counter becomes 9. The last line of the script, echo "Decremented value: $counter" , uses the echo command to print the string “Decremented value: ” followed by the updated value of counter . In this case, it displays “Decremented value: 9” on the console. This example illustrates the use of arithmetic expressions in Bash for decrementing a variable’s value.

Power Operation #!/bin/bash base=2 exponent=3 power=$((base**exponent)) echo "Power: $power" This Bash script calculates the power of a number and displays the result. The script begins by assigning the value 2 to the variable base and the value 3 to the variable exponent using the lines base=2 and exponent=3 , respectively. The next line, power=$((base**exponent)) , performs the power operation: it raises base to the exponent , which in this case calculates 2 raised to the power of 3. The result of this calculation, which is 8, is then stored in the variable power . Finally, the script outputs this result with the echo "Power: $power" command, which prints the string “Power: ” followed by the value of power (8 in this case) to the console. This example showcases how to perform exponentiation in a Bash script.

Using expr for Addition #!/bin/bash a=10 b=5 sum=$(expr $a + $b) echo "Sum: $sum" This Bash script calculates the sum of two numbers using the expr command, which is an external utility for performing basic arithmetic operations. The first line a=10 assigns the value 10 to the variable a . The second line b=5 assigns the value 5 to the variable b . The key operation is performed in the line sum=$(expr $a + $b) . Here, expr $a + $b computes the sum of the values stored in a and b . The $(...) syntax is command substitution, which captures the output of the expr command and assigns it to the variable sum . Therefore, sum will hold the value 15, which is the result of adding 10 and 5. The final line echo "Sum: $sum" prints the result using the echo command. It displays the string “Sum: ” followed by the value of sum , effectively showing “Sum: 15” on the console. This script is a practical example of using the expr command for arithmetic operations in Bash.

Comparing Numbers in Conditional Statements #!/bin/bash a=10 b=20 if ((a > b)); then echo "$a is greater than $b" elif ((a < b)); then echo "$a is less than $b" else echo "$a is equal to $b" fi This Bash script demonstrates how to use arithmetic comparisons within an if-elif-else conditional structure to compare two numbers. The script begins by assigning the values 10 and 20 to the variables a and b , respectively, using a=10 and b=20 . The conditional statement starts with if ((a > b)); then . This checks if a is greater than b . Since a (10) is not greater than b (20), this condition evaluates to false, and the script does not execute the command echo "$a is greater than $b" inside this block. The script then moves to the elif ((a < b)); then part. This checks if a is less than b . In this case, the condition is true (since 10 is less than 20), so the script executes the command echo "$a is less than $b" , which prints “10 is less than 20” to the console. Had a been equal to b , neither the if nor the elif conditions would have been met, and the script would have executed the final else block, printing “$a is equal to $b”. The fi marks the end of the conditional statement. This script effectively demonstrates conditional logic and arithmetic comparison in Bash.

Looping with Arithmetic Operations #!/bin/bash for ((i = 1; i <= 5; i++)); do echo "Number $i" done This Bash script demonstrates a for loop that iterates through a sequence of numbers. The loop is initialized with for ((i = 1; i <= 5; i++)); , where i is set to start at 1, the condition i <= 5 ensures the loop continues as long as i is less than or equal to 5, and i++ increments i by 1 in each iteration. Inside the loop, the echo "Number $i" command is executed, which prints the current value of i prefixed with “Number “. The loop will iterate five times, printing “Number 1”, “Number 2”, …, up to “Number 5”. After the fifth iteration, when i becomes 6, the condition i <= 5 becomes false, ending the loop.

Floating-Point Arithmetic with bc #!/bin/bash a=10.5 b=5.2 sum=$(echo "$a + $b" | bc) echo "Sum: $sum" This Bash script calculates the sum of two floating-point numbers using the bc utility, which is a command-line calculator capable of performing arithmetic with decimal numbers. The script starts by assigning the values 10.5 and 5.2 to the variables a and b , respectively, using a=10.5 and b=5.2 . The key operation is sum=$(echo "$a + $b" | bc) . This line uses echo to send the expression “$a + $b” (which expands to “10.5 + 5.2”) to bc through a pipe | . The bc program then calculates the sum of these numbers. The result of this calculation is captured and assigned to the variable sum via command substitution $(...) . Finally, the script uses echo "Sum: $sum" to print the result. It displays the string “Sum: ” followed by the value of sum , effectively showing “Sum: 15.7” on the console. This example illustrates how to handle floating-point arithmetic in Bash using the bc command.

Square Root Calculation number=16 sqrt=$(echo "scale=2; sqrt($number)" | bc -l) echo "Square root of $number: $sqrt" This Bash script calculates the square root of a number using the bc utility, which is a command-line calculator. The script assigns the value 16 to the variable number with number=16 . The key operation, sqrt=$(echo "scale=2; sqrt($number)" | bc -l) , uses echo to send the command sqrt($number) (which becomes sqrt(16) ) to bc , specifying a scale of 2 to get the result with two decimal places.The bc -l command invokes bc with the standard math library, which is necessary for the square root function. The calculated square root, 4.00, is then stored in the variable sqrt . Finally, echo "Square root of $number: $sqrt" prints the result, displaying “Square root of 16: 4.00”.

Natural Logarithm with bc #!/bin/bash number=7 ln=$(echo "l($number)" | bc -l) echo "Natural logarithm of $number: $ln" This Bash script calculates the natural logarithm of a number using the bc utility, which is enhanced with the -l option to include the standard math library necessary for logarithmic calculations. The script starts by assigning the value 7 to the variable number using number=7 . The key operation, ln=$(echo "l($number)" | bc -l) , sends the command l($number) (which becomes l(7) ) to bc . This command computes the natural logarithm (base e) of 7. The result of this calculation is captured and stored in the variable ln using command substitution $(...) . Finally, the script uses echo "Natural logarithm of $number: $ln" to print the result, displaying the natural logarithm of 7, formatted as a floating-point number.

Handling Scientific Numbers with awk #!/bin/bash sum=$(awk 'BEGIN {print (1.23e2 + 3.45e3)}') echo "Sum: $sum" This Bash script calculates the sum of two numbers in scientific notation using awk , a powerful text processing and arithmetic computation tool. The command sum=$(awk 'BEGIN {print (1.23e2 + 3.45e3)}') uses awk to perform the addition of 1.23e2 (which is 1.23×1021.23×102, or 123) and 3.45e3 (which is 3.45×1033.45×103, or 3450). The BEGIN block in the awk command ensures that the calculation is done immediately, without needing any input. The result of this addition, 3573, is then captured and stored in the variable sum via command substitution $(...) . Finally, the script outputs this result using echo "Sum: $sum" , which displays the string “Sum: ” followed by the value of sum (3573 in this case) to the console. This example showcases how awk can be used for arithmetic operations, especially with numbers in scientific notation.

Calculating File Line Count #!/bin/bash file="example.txt" line_count=$(wc -l < "$file") echo "The file $file has $line_count lines." This Bash script counts the number of lines in a file and displays the result. The script sets the variable file to the name of the file to be processed, “example.txt”, using file="example.txt" . It then uses the command line_count=$(wc -l < "$file") to count the lines. The wc -l command counts the number of lines in the file, and the redirection < "$file" feeds the file’s contents into wc . The result of this line count is stored in the variable line_count . Finally, the script outputs the line count using echo "The file $file has $line_count lines." , displaying a message with the number of lines in “example.txt”.

Area Calculation #!/bin/bash length=10 width=5 area=$((length * width)) echo "The area of the rectangle is ${area} square units" This Bash script calculates the area of a rectangle and displays the result. The script assigns the value 10 to the variable length and 5 to width , representing the dimensions of the rectangle. The line area=$((length * width)) performs an arithmetic operation to calculate the area by multiplying the length and width, storing the result (50 in this case) in the variable area . Finally, the script uses echo "The area of the rectangle is ${area} square units" to print the calculated area. This message displays “The area of the rectangle is 50 square units”, effectively showing the result of the multiplication as the area of the rectangle in square units. This example demonstrates basic arithmetic and variable usage in a practical scenario in Bash.