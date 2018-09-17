How to install Paperwork on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

Operating System: Ubuntu 18.04

Software: Paperwork 1

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

# add-apt-repository universe

# apt install wget git npm zip libmcrypt-dev mysql-server php-mysql nginx php-fpm curl php-cli php-gd nodejs php-xml php-mbstring php-pear php-dev

mcrypt

sudo pecl channel-update pecl.php.net sudo pecl install mcrypt-1.0.1 (when asked, just press enter)

extension mcrypt.so

cli

fpm

mcrypt

# sed -i.bak '927iextension=mcrypt.so' /etc/php/7.2/cli/php.ini # sed -i.bak '927iextension=mcrypt.so' /etc/php/7.2/fpm/php.ini

# pico /etc/php/7.2/cli/php.ini # pico /etc/php/7.2/fpm/php.ini Add extension=mcrypt.so

curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php sudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer

# cd /var/www/html/ # git clone -b 1 https://github.com/twostairs/paperwork.git

mcrypt

mcrypt_get_iv_size

# cd paperwork/frontend/ # sudo sed -i.bak '3ierror_reporting(E_ALL ^ E_DEPRECATED);' \ # app/config/app.php

# mysql DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS paperwork; CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS paperwork DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON paperwork.* TO 'paperwork'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'paperwork' WITH GRANT OPTION; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; quit

# php artisan migrate

# composer install

sudo npm install -g gulp bower sudo npm install sudo bower install --allow-root sudo gulp

www-data

sudo chown www-data:www-data -R /var/www/html/

# pico /etc/nginx/sites-available/default server { listen 80; # listen 443 ssl; root /var/www/html/paperwork/frontend/public; index index.php index.html index.htm; server_name example.com; # server_name example.com; # ssl_certificate /etc/nginx/ssl/server.crt; # ssl_certificate_key /etc/nginx/ssl/server.key; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php; } error_page 404 /404.html; # pass the PHP scripts to FastCGI server listening on the php-fpm socket location ~ \.php$ { try_files $uri =404; fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock; fastcgi_index index.php; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name; include fastcgi_params; } }

$ sudo service nginx restart $ sudo service php7.2-fpm restart

Paperwork application interface after login Conclusion Paperwork is being rewritten from scratch, with different technologies (mostly Javascript), and will be completely different than version 1. While we wait, version 1 can be installed in Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver by following a long, but easy sequence of commands to follow.



The objective is to install Paperwork on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic BeaverPrivileged access to the operating systemMEDIUMPaperwork is a note-taking and archiving alternative to Evernote, Microsoft OneNote, and Google Keep, with the advantage of being FOSS (Free and Open Source Software), meaning it that can be hosted on the user premises, which is a requirement for people and businesses worried about privacy.Paperwork is comprised ofthat containof. Notes can be shared with other users. Tags can be assigned to notes that can also have documents attached to them. The user interface has translations to 23 languages. It’s also worth mentioning that there is an API that is useful for integration with other software.The project web page mentions that version 2 is a major rewrite that is at an early development stage, meaning it's not usable yet. While we wait for the shiny new version, we’ll cover how to have version 1 running on the latest Ubuntu LTS release.Version 1 was released in 2014 and is written in the LEMP stack (Linux, Nginx, MySQL, PHP) using Laravel 4 framework and other Web technologies, like AngularJS and Bootstrap.For this article we first tried to build a docker image, using the docker-compose file listed in the project’s Git repository, but the build is broken in multiple ways. We then reverted to the conventional form of installation, adapting the 16.04 manual for installing Paperwork in Ubuntu to version 18.04, and it proved to be a rather long, but easy sequence of steps to follow. The major setback is that 18.04 Bionic Beaver comes with a newer PHP (version 7.2) and the extensionhas been deprecated and moved to PEAR (a repository of PHP code) -- but you will see that this difficulty can be easily overcome.Before committing few hours to have your own instance running, it may be worth having a taste of Paperwork at a cloud-hosted provider, namely Sandstorm or Cloudron.Once you're ready to install Paperwork, notice that the steps below assume a clean installation of Ubuntu Server 18.04 Bionic Beaver. For Ubuntu Desktop the guide will be almost the same, except for the first step.For Ubuntu Server, you have to add the Universe repository to install some packages (npm, nodejs, php-mbstring). Ubuntu Desktop already has the Universe repository enabled so this step can be skipped.It will download 87.1 MB which will use 449 MB of disk space. Here we notice some differences from the set of packages required for 16.04.ThePHP extension has long been abandoned and has been moved to PEAR. As it’s a dependency for Paperwork version 1, it needs to be installed with pecl.You also have to addto php.ini for both, theandinstances. Two methods are shown below. Notice that php-fpm will only load (and be aware of)after it’s reloaded in step 13. Adjust the below PHP version number where appropriate.OrComposer is a dependency manager for PHP.Download Paperwork from GIT.Besides the entireextension, the functionhas also been deprecated. As a consequence, an error message will be thrown later into the user interface when the application is accessed by the browser. We must instruct PHP ignore it by adding a line to app/config/app.php.Create the database and a database userWhen asked, answer with “y”.Install PHP dependencies through composer.Then install npm and bower dependencies.Change the ownership of Paperwork directory toEdit or replace Nginx default site.Restart Nginx and PHP.Now you can open Paperwork in your browser using localhost if the installation is local, or the IP address of the machine where it is installed. You should see a welcome page that initiates the setup wizard.First, the wizard checks that all dependencies and assets are in place. Then it sets the database connection (server, port, username, password, database). Next, it will ask for the definition of some system settings. And, finally, it will ask for the registration of the first user account.Login with the newly created user account, and happy note-taking!