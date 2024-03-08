As Linux continues to grow in popularity across desktop users, the demand for more diverse software options, including web browsers, has increased significantly. Microsoft Edge, known for its speed, security features, and compatibility with modern web standards, is a viable option for Linux users who wish to explore beyond the traditional Firefox or Chrome browsers. This tutorial provides a step-by-step guide on how to install Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu/Debian Linux, ensuring you have access to all its features.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to download the Microsoft Edge browser package

How to install the downloaded package

How to start the Microsoft Edge browser on your Linux system

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu/Debian based Linux system Software Internet connection to download Microsoft Edge Other Root privileges for package installation Conventions # – requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Installation Steps

Follow these simple steps to install Microsoft Edge on your Ubuntu/Debian system.

Download the Edge Browser Package: To begin, manually open your current web browser and navigate to the official Microsoft Edge website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/edge. Find the download section tailored for Linux (Debian/Ubuntu) and click on the download button. The downloaded package will be named similarly to microsoft-edge-stable_122.0.2365.80-1_amd64.deb , with a *.deb extension that indicates it is compatible with Debian-based systems. This approach ensures that you are obtaining the official version directly from Microsoft. Install the Package: Once you have the Edge package, locate it within your file system. Open a terminal window, navigate to the directory containing the downloaded package, and execute the installation command with root privileges. You’ll be prompted to enter your password to proceed. $ sudo apt install /your/path/to/package/microsoft-edge-stable_122.0.2365.80-1_amd64.deb

Ensure to replace /your/path/to/package/microsoft-edge-stable_122.0.2365.80-1_amd64.deb with the correct path to the location of your downloaded Edge package. This command utilizes the apt package manager to install Edge on your system. Start Your Edge Browser: With the installation complete, you can now launch Microsoft Edge. Open it from your GUI application menu or by executing the following command in a terminal window: $ microsoft-edge This command initiates Edge, letting you dive into a seamless browsing experience. Make sure that the command is consistent with the name of the installation package.

Conclusion

Installing Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu/Debian Linux is a straightforward process that brings a powerful, modern web browser to your Linux desktop. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can easily download, install, and start using Microsoft Edge, enjoying its speed, security, and wide range of features designed to enhance your browsing experience.