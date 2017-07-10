Objective

Distributions

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Install Taskwarrior

task

taskwarrior

Create Tasks

task add

$ task add Learn Taskwarrior

$ task add Remember to update server

$ task add Remember to update server due:today

due:

$ task add Write backup script due:thurs

$ task add Install Gentoo due:2017-07-24

Priority

priority:

$ task add Get Overwatch working in Wine priority:H

$ task add Install Rails update due:mon priority:H

List Tasks

$ task list

$ task list due:today

$ task list due:tomorrow

$ task list due:tomorrow priority:H

Complete Tasks

$ task 1 done

Modify Tasks

$ task 2 modify priority:M

$ task 3 modify Install Arch in production

$ task 4 modify Update Django priority:H due:tues

Delete Tasks

delete

delete

$ task 3 delete

Closing Thoughts

Learn the basics of Taskwarrior to schedule and manage your to-do list.Taskwarrior is a very common program that's available on every major distribution.A working Linux install with root privileges.EasyTaskwarrior is an simple but powerful command line tool for managing tasks and objectives. Taskwarrior has been around for a while, and it's still in active development and going strong. As of today, Taskwarrior is probably the best command line task management utility available.Taskwarrior is available in every major distribution's repositories as, except for OpenSUSE, which calls it. You can use your package manager to install it.Creating a basic task is very easy. Type in the command,, followed by the task that you want to add.There isn't a whole lot of syntax required. Again, simplicity is at the heart of this.It'd be pretty bad if you couldn't keep track of when these tasks need to be complete by. After all, a task that's due a week from now is much different than one that needs to be done by the end of the day. Taskwarrior has you covered there too.By usingyou can specify a due date. Taskwarrior is pretty intuitive. You can use the regular names of days instead of explicit dates in many situations.Taskwarrior knows that you're referring to the next upcoming Thursday and will find and add the date for that day. If something is further into the future, or you want to explicitly set a date, you can do that too.Some things are much more important than others. Taskwarrior has a priority system that allows you to specify the priority of task. It has three options, "L," "M," and "H." You can probably guess what they stand for. Add priority to your task withYou can obviously add priority and a due date together too.Having a list isn't any good if you can see it. Listing out your tasks is easy.You can specify which tasks to list by certain criteria too.That works with other dates too.You can also combine them here too.Obviously, you're going to be able to mark tasks off, once you've completed them. That too is easy. In order to mark a task as complete, you need to now which ID number Taskwarrior has assigned it. You can find them easily by listing out your tasks. The ID column is first. Once you have it, you can tell Taskwarrior that it's done.You can also use those ID numbers to change your tasks after they're already been created.That would change the task with an ID of 2 to have a medium priority level. You can actually modify the text of the task too.There's no reason you can't change multiple things at once too.If, for some reason, you no longer need to complete a task, you can remove it altogether from your list with theoption. Like the others before it,uses the ID number of a task to select it.Taskwarrior will ask you if you're sure before deleting the task. It'll also print out the text associated with the text, in case you accidentally gave it the wrong number.There are plenty more features in Taskwarrior to explore, but now, you should feel confident with the core of this feature-rich program. Taskwarrior can seriously help you keep track of what you need to do. Plus, it's available from the command line, so it's totally scriptable too.