Objective

Operating System and Software Versions

Operating System: - All Linux distributions

Requirements

Root access

Packages: qemu-kvm - The main package libvirt - Includes the libvirtd server exporting the virtualization support libvirt-client - This package contains virsh and other client-side utilities virt-install - Utility to install virtual machines virt-viewer - Utility to display graphical console for a virtual machine



Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Some terminology

KVM

Qemu

KVM

Qemu

KVM

Preliminary setup

$ cat /proc/cpuinfo

svm

vmx

# lsmod | grep kvm kvm_intel 200704 0 kvm 598016 1 kvm_intel irqbypass 16384 1 kvm

kvm

kvm_intel

kvm_amd

modprobe

# modprobe kvm_intel

libvirtd

# systemctl enable --now libvirtd

Create the new virtual machine

libvirtd

virt-install

kvm

# virt-install --name=linuxconfig-vm \ --vcpus=1 \ --memory=1024 \ --cdrom=/tmp/debian-9.0.0-amd64-netinst.iso \ --disk size=5 \ --os-variant=debian8

--name

--vcpus

virtual cpus

--memory

MiB

--cdrom

--disk

size

path

path

$HOME/.local/share/libvirt/images

--os-variant

$ osinfo-query os

virt-viewer

The virsh utility

# virsh list --all

id

name

state

virsh

# virsh edit linuxconfig-vm

domain

<vcpu placement='static'>1</vcpu>

<vcpu placement='static'>2</vcpu>

# virsh reboot linuxconfig-vm

lscpu

virsh

virsh shutdown

virsh destroy

virsh undefine

Autostart a virtual machine on boot

virsh

# virsh autostart linuxconfig-vm

# virsh autostart --disable linuxconfig-vm

Cloning a guest

virt-clone

virt-clone \ --original=linuxconfig-vm \ --name=linuxconfig-vm-clone \ --file=/var/lib/libvirt/images/linuxconfig-vm.qcow2

--original

--name

--file

linuxconfig-vm-clone

# virsh list --all Id Name State ---------------------------------------------------- - linuxconfig-vm shut off - linuxconfig-vm-clone shut off

Final thoughts

virt-install

Learn how to create and manage KVM virtual machines from command lineMEDIUMKnowing how to create and manage KVM virtual machines from command line can be really useful in certain scenarios: when working on headless servers, for example. Nonetheless, being able to script interactions with virtual machines can greatly improve our productivity. In this tutorial you will learn how to create, delete, clone and manage KVM machines with the help of few utilities.Before we start working, it would be useful to define whatandare and how they interact.stands for, and it is a module of the Linux kernel which allows a program to access and make use of the virtualization capabilities of modern processors, by exposing the /dev/kvm interface.is, instead, the software which actually performs the OS emulation. It is and open source machine emulator and virtualizer which can use the acceleration feature provided bywhen running an emulated machine with the same architecture of the host.First thing we have to do, is to check that the CPU we are using has support for virtualization. Unless you are running on a very old machine, this will surely be the case, but to verify it we simply run:Scroll down the output of the command above until you see the list of CPU 'flags': among them you should seeif you are using an Amd processor, orif the CPU vendor is Intel.The second thing we have to do, is to make sure that the needed kernel modules have been loaded, to check this, we run:I'm running on an Intel CPU, therefore, in addition to themodule, also theone has been loaded. If you are using an Amd processor, themodule will be loaded instead. If the modules are not loaded automatically, you can try to load them manually by using thecommand:Finally, we have to start thedaemon: the following command both enables it at boot time and starts it immediately:Now that we installed and started theservice, we can use thecommand to setup our virtual machine. The syntax of the program is really straightforward. The following command must be executed as root, or, if you want to launch it as a normal user, as a member of thegroup. The syntax of the program is the following:Let's analyze the command above: First of all we used theoption: this is mandatory and it is used to assign a name to the new virtual machine.The next option is theone. We use it to specify the number ofto configure for the guest.Theoption is used to select the amount of memory reserved for the guest machine inandlets us specify the path to a file or a device to be used as a virtual CD-ROM: it can be an ISO image, a CDROM device or a URL from which to access a boot ISO image.Theflag is used to configure the media storage for the guest. Various comma-separated options can be specified, for example:which is used to specify the size of the virtual disk in GB andwhich is used to specify a path to use for the disk (it will be created if doesn't already exists). If this options is specified, you must make sure that the target path is accessible and has the right SELinux context (to know more about SELinux you can read this article ).If theoption is not specified, the disk will be created inif the command is executed as normal user (member of the kvm group) or in /var/lib/libvirt/images if running it as root.Next we passed theoption. While this is not mandatory, is highly recommended to use it, since it can improve performance of the virtual machine. The option will try to fine tune the guest to the specific OS version. If the option is not passed, the program will attempt to auto-detect the correct value from the installation media. To obtain a list of all supported systems you can run:If everything went well and thepackage is installed, a window will appear showing the guest OS installer.The virsh utility can be used to interact with virtual machines. For example, say you want to list all configured guests, using virsh you can simply run:The output will show theandof all the configured guests, whether they are running or not.But what if you want to change some guest machine parameters? You can useto accomplish this task, for example:Here is a screenshot of the command output:As you can see the output is an xml representation of the virtual machine properties, or, using virsh terminology, a. If you want to change, for example, the number of vcpus, you just have to find the relevant tag and change the value. In this case, we have:We want to add 1 vcpu, so we will change it to:All we have to do now, is just to reboot the virtual machine for the settings to be applied:If we now runin the guest console, we should see the increased number of cpus:Thecommand can also be used to do other common operations: for example,can be used to shut down the guest,is the equivalent of a brute force shutdown (therefore it can be dangerous) andcan be used to delete a guest machine (to undefine a domain).You can take advantage of thecommand also if you want certain guests to be started automatically when the host system boots: the syntax it's, again, very intuitive:To disable this option, we run:Another utility,can be used to create a new virtual machine by cloning an existing one. To proceed, we must first ensure that the guest to be cloned is down, than we run:What we have here is very simple to understand: we specified the guest to be cloned using theoption and the name of the new guest usingas if we were installing it from scratch. With theoption, instead, we reference all the virtual hard disks associated with the original guest that we want to clone. The program will do its job, and, if successful, will create a new domain named. We already know how to verify it:In this tutorial we configured a new virtual machine, and we saw how to interact with it. The options we specified at creation time, are just the minimal needed for a working setup. A lot of other options can be used to adjust several aspects of the guest machine and they are really well described in themanpage. As always, the best possible advice is: read the manual.