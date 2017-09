Objective

Distributions

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Install Aircrack-ng

$ sudo apt install aircrack-ng

Scan For Your Network

ip a

airmon-ng

$ sudo airmon-ng start wlan0

mon0

$ sudo airodump-ng mon0

Dump The Results To A File

$ sudo airodump-ng -c 1 --bssid XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX -w Documents/logs/wpa-crack mon0

Disconnect A Client

airodump-ng

$ sudo aireplay-ng -0 0 -c CLIENT BSSID -a NETWORK BSSID mon0

--ignore-negative-one

airodump-ng

--ignore-negative-one

Get A Wordlist

/usr/share/wordlists

rockyou.txt

Attack!

aircrack-ng

$ sudo aircrack-ng -w rockyou.txt Documents/logs/wpa-crack-01.cap

Closing Thoughts

Test the security of your WiFi password by attacking itThis will work with any Linux distribution, but it's recommended that you use Kali.A working Linux distribution with a WiFi adapter and root privileges.EasyMost people have terrible passwords, and WiFi is no exception. Your WiFi password is your primary line of defense against unwanted access to your network. That access can result in a whole host of other nasty things because an attacker can monitor the traffic on your network and even gain direct access to your computers.The best way to prevent such an intrusion is to use the same tools an attacker would to test the security of your WiFi password.This guide is going to use the Aircrack suite of tools. They're already installed on Kali, so you won't have to do anything. If you're on another distro, they're in your repositories.First, find out what the name of your wireless interface is with. Once you have it, you can useto create a virtual monitoring interface on it.The result of the command will give you the name of the new virtual interface. It tends to beDump the results of the monitor into a terminal, so you can see them.You can see a table of data pertaining to wireless networks in your area. You only need information about your own network. Look for it, and note the BSSID and the channel that it's on.Next, you're going to log the results of a scan to a file. That capture log will be needed by Aircrack to run a brute force attack on the network later. To get your capture, you're going to run the same command as before, but you'll specify your BSSID, channel, and the log location.Fill in your actual information before running the command, and leave it running.Open a new terminal. You're going to use this one to disconnect one of the clients on your network. Take a look at the lower table in your other window running. It contains the BSSID of your network along with the BSSIDs of the clients. Pick one, and use the following command with that information.You may need to add theflag to the command. That command will run indefinitely, continuously disconnecting that client. In the first line of thewindow, look for a message concerning a handshake to appear at the end of the line. It'll be harder to see if you had to runbecause a message about that will occupy the same space, causing the handshake message to flash for a second before being overwritten.After only a couple of minutes, you can safely stop the disconnect requests and the dump. You can stop sooner if you see a handshake message.Brute force attacks run down a wordlist, testing each possibility. So, in order to carry one out, you'll need a wordlist to test with. Kali Linux comes with a few already. If you're on a different distro, you can find some online, but the best way to get them is from Kali. It's worth loading a live CD or a VM just to pull them off.On Kali, they're located in. The one this guide will cover is, but you can use any of the ones there.If you really want to be obsessively thorough, you can use Crunch to create your own wordlists. Beware, they can be absolutely massive.Now that you have your wordlist and your capture, you're ready to carry out the attack. For this one, you'll be using the actualcommand and passing it the wordlist and the capture.It can take a seriously long time to go through this list, so be patient. If you have a more powerful desktop, there's nothing wrong with installing Aircrack on it, and transferring both files there.When Aircrack finished, it'll let you know if it found the password or not. If it did, it's time to change your password.this process should only ever be used to test your own security. Using it on someone else's network isAlways use strong passphrases with as many characters as possible and include special characters and numbers. Avoid common dictionary words if possible.