Unifying custom scripts system-wide with rpm on Red Hat/CentOS

Objective

Operating System and Software Versions

Operating system: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Software: rpm-build 4.11.3+

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

shell

cron

bash

parselogs.sh

pullnews.sh

/usr/local/sbin

Distributions, major and minor versions

bash

noarch

rpm

rpm-build

Setting up building environment

rpm-build

# yum install rpm-build

root

root

Building the first version of the package

$ mkdir -p rpmbuild/SPECS

specfile

vi

rpmbuild

vi

admin-scripts-1.0.spec

Name: admin-scripts Version: 1 Release: 0 Summary: FooBar Inc. IT dept. admin scripts Packager: John Doe Group: Application/Other License: GPL URL: www.foobar.com/admin-scripts Source0: %{name}-%{version}.tar.gz BuildArch: noarch %description Package installing latest version the admin scripts used by the IT dept. %prep %setup -q %build %install rm -rf $RPM_BUILD_ROOT mkdir -p $RPM_BUILD_ROOT/usr/local/sbin cp scripts/* $RPM_BUILD_ROOT/usr/local/sbin/ %clean rm -rf $RPM_BUILD_ROOT %files %defattr(-,root,root,-) %dir /usr/local/sbin /usr/local/sbin/parselogs.sh /usr/local/sbin/pullnews.sh %doc %changelog * Wed Aug 1 2018 John Doe - release 1.0 - initial release

rpmbuild/SPEC

specfile

$ mkdir -p rpmbuild/SOURCES/admin-scripts-1/scripts

$ ls rpmbuild/SOURCES/admin-scripts-1/scripts/ parselogs.sh pullnews.sh

pullnews.sh

#!/bin/bash echo "news pulled" exit 0

chmod +x rpmbuild/SOURCES/admin-scripts-1/scripts/*.sh

tar.gz

cd rpmbuild/SOURCES/ && tar -czf admin-scripts-1.tar.gz admin-scripts-1

rpmbuild --bb rpmbuild/SPECS/admin-scripts-1.0.spec

rpmbuild

$ ls rpmbuild/RPMS/noarch/ admin-scripts-1-0.noarch.rpm

$ rpm -qpi rpmbuild/RPMS/noarch/admin-scripts-1-0.noarch.rpm Name : admin-scripts Version : 1 Release : 0 Architecture: noarch Install Date: (not installed) Group : Application/Other Size : 78 License : GPL Signature : (none) Source RPM : admin-scripts-1-0.src.rpm Build Date : 2018. aug. 1., Wed, 13.27.34 CEST Build Host : build01.foobar.com Relocations : (not relocatable) Packager : John Doe URL : www.foobar.com/admin-scripts Summary : FooBar Inc. IT dept. admin scripts Description : Package installing latest version the admin scripts used by the IT dept.

root

Installing custom scripts with rpm $PATH , you can run them as any user in the system, from any directory:



$ pullnews.sh news pulled The package can be distributed as it is, and can be pushed into repositories available to any number of systems. To do so is out of the scope of this tutorial - however, building another version of the package is certainly not. Building another version of the package Our package and the extremely useful scripts in it become popular in no time, considering they are reachable anywhere with a simple yum install admin-scripts within the environment. There will be soon many requests for some improvements - in this example, many votes come from happy users that the pullnews.sh should print another line on execution, this feature would save the whole company. We need to build another version of the package, as we don't want to install another script, but a new version of it with the same name and path, as the sysadmins in our organization already rely on it heavily.



First we change the source of the pullnews.sh in the SOURCES to something even more complex:



#!/bin/bash echo "news pulled" echo "another line printed" exit 0 We need to recreate the tar.gz with the new source content - we can use the same filename as the first time, as we don't change version, only release (and so the Source0 reference will be still valid). Note that we delete the previous archive first:



cd rpmbuild/SOURCES/ && rm -f admin-scripts-1.tar.gz && tar -czf admin-scripts-1.tar.gz admin-scripts-1 Now we create another specfile with a higher release number:



cp rpmbuild/SPECS/admin-scripts-1.0.spec rpmbuild/SPECS/admin-scripts-1.1.spec We don't change much on the package itself, so we simply administrate the new version as shown below:



Name: admin-scripts Version: 1 Release: 1 Summary: FooBar Inc. IT dept. admin scripts Packager: John Doe Group: Application/Other License: GPL URL: www.foobar.com/admin-scripts Source0: %{name}-%{version}.tar.gz BuildArch: noarch %description Package installing latest version the admin scripts used by the IT dept. %prep %setup -q %build %install rm -rf $RPM_BUILD_ROOT mkdir -p $RPM_BUILD_ROOT/usr/local/sbin cp scripts/* $RPM_BUILD_ROOT/usr/local/sbin/ %clean rm -rf $RPM_BUILD_ROOT %files %defattr(-,root,root,-) %dir /usr/local/sbin /usr/local/sbin/parselogs.sh /usr/local/sbin/pullnews.sh %doc %changelog * Wed Aug 22 2018 John Doe - release 1.1 - pullnews.sh v1.1 prints another line * Wed Aug 1 2018 John Doe - release 1.0 - initial release rpmbuild --bb rpmbuild/SPECS/admin-scripts-1.1.spec If the build is successful, we now have two versions of the package under our RPMS directory:



ls rpmbuild/RPMS/noarch/ admin-scripts-1-0.noarch.rpm admin-scripts-1-1.noarch.rpm And now we can install the "advanced" script, or upgrade if it is already installed. Upgrading custom scripts with rpm



And our sysadmins can see that the feature request is landed in this version:



rpm -q --changelog admin-scripts * sze aug 22 2018 John Doe - release 1.1 - pullnews.sh v1.1 prints another line * sze aug 01 2018 John Doe - release 1.0 - initial release Conclusion We wrapped our custom content into versioned rpm packages. This means no older versions left scattered across systems, everything is in it's place, on the version we installed or upgraded to. RPM gives the ability to replace old stuff needed only in previous versions, can add custom And our sysadmins can see that the feature request is landed in this version:We wrapped our custom content into versioned rpm packages. This means no older versions left scattered across systems, everything is in it's place, on the version we installed or upgraded to. RPM gives the ability to replace old stuff needed only in previous versions, can add custom dependencies or provide some tools or services our other packages rely on. With effort, we can pack nearly any of our custom content into rpm packages, and distribute it across our environment, not only with ease, but with consistency. As we installed the scripts into a directory that is on every user's, you can run them as any user in the system, from any directory:The package can be distributed as it is, and can be pushed into repositories available to any number of systems. To do so is out of the scope of this tutorial - however, building another version of the package is certainly not.Our package and the extremely useful scripts in it become popular in no time, considering they are reachable anywhere with a simplewithin the environment. There will be soon many requests for some improvements - in this example, many votes come from happy users that theshould print another line on execution, this feature would save the whole company. We need to build another version of the package, as we don't want to install another script, but a new version of it with the same name and path, as the sysadmins in our organization already rely on it heavily.First we change the source of thein the SOURCES to something even more complex:We need to recreate the tar.gz with the new source content - we can use the same filename as the first time, as we don't change version, only release (and so thereference will be still valid). Note that we delete the previous archive first:Now we create another specfile with a higher release number:We don't change much on the package itself, so we simply administrate the new version as shown below:All done, we can build another version of our package containing the updated script. Note that we reference the specfile with the higher version as the source of the build:If the build is successful, we now have two versions of the package under our RPMS directory:And now we can install the "advanced" script, or upgrade if it is already installed.

Our goal is to build rpm packages with custom content, unifying scripts across any number of systems, including versioning, deployment and undeployment.Privileged access to the system for install, normal access for build.MEDIUMOne of the core feature of any Linux system is that they are built for automation. If a task may need to be executed more than one time - even with some part of it changing on next run - a sysadmin is provided with countless tools to automate it, from simplescripts run by hand on demand (thus eliminating typo errors, or only save some keyboard hits) to complex scripted systems where tasks run fromat a specified time, interacting with each other, working with the result of another script, maybe controlled by a central management system etc.While this freedom and rich toolset indeed adds to productivity, there is a catch: as a sysadmin, you write a useful script on a system, which proves to be useful on another, so you copy the script over. On a third system the script is useful too, but with minor modification - maybe a new feature useful only that system, reachable with a new parameter. Generalization in mind, you extend the script to provide the new feature, and complete the task it was written for as well. Now you have two versions of the script, the first is on the first two system, the second in on the third system.You have 1024 computers running in the datacenter, and 256 of them will need some of the functionality provided by that script. In time you will have 64 versions of the script all over, every version doing its job. On the next system deployment you need a feature you recall you coded at some version, but which? And on which systems are they?On RPM based systems, such as Red Hat flavors, a sysadmin can take advantage of the package manager to create order in the custom content, including simple shell scripts that may not provide else but the tools the admin wrote for convenience.In this tutorial we will build a custom rpm for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 containing twoscripts,andto provide a way that all systems have the latest version of these scripts in thedirectory, and thus on the path of any user who logs in to the system.In general, the minor and major version of the build machine should be the same as the systems the package is to be deployed, as well as the distribution to ensure compatibility. If there are various versions of a given distribution, or even different distributions with many versions in your environment (oh, joy!), you should set up build machines for each. To cut the work short, you can just set up build environment for each distribution and each major version, and have them on the lowest minor version existing in your environment for the given major version. Of cause they don't need to be physical machines, and only need to be running at build time, so you can use virtual machines or containers.In this tutorial our work is much easier, we only deploy two scripts that have no dependencies at all (except), so we will buildpackages which stand for "not architecture dependent", we'll also not specify the distribution the package is built for. This way we can install and upgrade them on any distribution that uses, and to any version - we only need to ensure that the build machine'spackage is on the oldest version in the environment.To build custom rpm packages, we need to install thepackage:From now on, weuser, and for a good reason. Building packages does not requireprivilege, and you don't want to break your building machine.Let's create the directory structure needed for building:Our package is called admin-scripts, version 1.0. We create athat specifies the metadata, contents and tasks performed by the package. This is a simple text file we can create with our favorite text editor, such as. The previously installedpackage will fill your empty specfile with template data if you useto create an empty one, but for this tutorial consider the specification below calledPlace the specfile in thedirectory we created earlier.We need the sources referenced in the- in this case the two shell scripts. Let's create the directory for the sources (called as the package name appended with the main version):And copy/move the scripts into it:As this tutorial is not about shell scripting, the contents of these scripts are irrelevant. As we will create a new version of the package, and theis the script we will demonstrate with, it's source in the first version is as below:Do not forget to add the appropriate rights to the files in the source - in our case, execution right:Now we create aarchive from the source in the same directory:We are ready to build the package:We'll get some output about the build, and if anything goes wrong, errors will be shown (for example, missing file or path). If all goes well, our new package will appear in the RPMS directory generated by default under thedirectory (sorted into subdirectories by architecture):We have created a simple yet fully functional rpm package. We can query it for all the metadata we supplied earlier:And of cause we can install it (withprivileges):