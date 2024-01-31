Ubuntu 24.04 LTS vs 22.04 LTS: A Comparison Guide and What’s New

In the evolving landscape of Linux distributions, the comparison between Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” and its predecessor, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, emerges as a topic of keen interest for users and developers alike. This article delves into the key differences, upgrades, and enhancements that mark the transition from Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04, offering insights into what users can expect from the latest iteration of one of the most popular Linux distributions.

What you will learn:

Ubuntu 24.04 and 22.04 differences

New features in Ubuntu 24.04

Performance and support enhancements

Upgrade process insights

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Overview

Scheduled for release on April 25, 2024, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS brings a slew of enhancements aimed at bolstering system performance, user interface, security, and hardware compatibility. Codenamed “Noble Numbat,” this version continues the tradition of providing a stable and robust operating system with long-term support, catering to the needs of a diverse user base, from personal computing enthusiasts to professional developers and enterprises​​.

Upgrade to GNOME 46 : Improved touchscreen support, enhanced responsiveness, and smoother animations for a better user experience.

: Improved touchscreen support, enhanced responsiveness, and smoother animations for a better user experience. Linux Kernel 6.7 or 6.8 : Enhanced support for the latest CPUs and GPUs, optimized power management for laptops, ensuring efficient resource use and extended battery life.

: Enhanced support for the latest CPUs and GPUs, optimized power management for laptops, ensuring efficient resource use and extended battery life. Optional immutable snap-based version : Catering to developers and enthusiasts with a preference for snap packages, offering security and sandboxing features alongside the classic Debian-based installation.

: Catering to developers and enthusiasts with a preference for snap packages, offering security and sandboxing features alongside the classic Debian-based installation. Quick Settings status menu : Easier access to system settings for a more efficient computing experience.

: Easier access to system settings for a more efficient computing experience. The Spread effect from Unity : Enhancing window management and user interface interaction.

: Enhancing window management and user interface interaction. Transition to the App Center from the Software Center: Simplifying software management and installation processes.

from the Software Center: Simplifying software management and installation processes. Streamlined installer : A more user-friendly setup process, including improved dual-boot support.

: A more user-friendly setup process, including improved dual-boot support. Toolchain Upgrades : Latest versions of GCC, glibc, and LLVM for improved software development capabilities.

: Latest versions of GCC, glibc, and LLVM for improved software development capabilities. Security Enhancements : Introduction of TPM-backed full-disk encryption for better data security.

: Introduction of TPM-backed full-disk encryption for better data security. Desktop Environment Improvements : Minimal default installation option and ZFS support on guided installations enhance user experience.

: Minimal default installation option and ZFS support on guided installations enhance user experience. Introduced a new Ubuntu App Center, developed with Flutter, replacing the old Snap Store .

. Launched a standalone Firmware Updater for firmware updates without a full app store in the background.

Key Enhancements in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

GNOME 46 and User Interface Improvements

A significant highlight of Ubuntu 24.04 is the upgrade to GNOME 46, which promises better touchscreen support, improved responsiveness, and smoother animations. These enhancements not only elevate the user experience but also make the interface more intuitive and engaging for users transitioning from Ubuntu 22.04​​.

Linux Kernel 6.7 or 6.8

The update to Linux Kernel 6.7 or 6.8 in Ubuntu 24.04 represents a leap forward in hardware support, including better compatibility with the latest CPUs and GPUs. This upgrade is instrumental in optimizing power management, especially for laptops, ensuring more efficient use of resources and extended battery life​​.

Snap Packages and Software Management

Ubuntu 24.04 introduces an optional immutable snap-based version, catering to developers and enthusiasts who prefer the security and sandboxing features of snap packages. This version exists alongside the classic Debian-based installation, showcasing Ubuntu’s commitment to flexibility and user choice in software management​​.

Performance Improvements and New Features

Extended Support and Security

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS offers regular non-Pro users 5 years of support, while Pro subscribers enjoy an extended support period of 10 years. This distinction ensures that Ubuntu caters to a wide range of users, from individuals and small teams to large enterprises, by providing flexible support options tailored to their needs. The 5-year support for standard users and the 10-year for Pro users highlight Ubuntu’s commitment to long-term stability, security, and reliability for its diverse user base, from development and production to everyday use.

Upgrading from Ubuntu 22.04 to 24.04 LTS

Among the notable new features in Ubuntu 24.04 are the Quick Settings status menu, the Spread effect from Unity, and the transition to the App Center from the Software Center. These improvements, along with a more streamlined installer, contribute to a more user-friendly and efficient computing experience, distinguishing Ubuntu 24.04 from its predecessor​.

The transition from Ubuntu 22.04 to 24.04 LTS is poised to offer users a more refined, secure, and versatile operating system. Users are encouraged to prepare for the upgrade to leverage the advancements in system performance, user interface enhancements, and extended support that Ubuntu 24.04 LTS brings to the table​.

Conclusion

The comparison between Ubuntu 24.04 vs 22.04 underscores the continuous evolution of the Ubuntu ecosystem, with each release bringing substantial improvements that cater to the growing demands of its user base. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” stands out for its focus on enhancing user experience, hardware compatibility, and system security, making it a compelling upgrade for users of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. As the release date approaches, the anticipation builds for an operating system that promises to be more powerful, user-friendly, and secure, solidifying Ubuntu’s position as a leading choice among Linux distributions.

Essential FAQs:

1. Can I directly upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS?

Yes, you can directly upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu supports upgrading from one LTS release to the next LTS release. However, ensure your system is fully updated before starting the upgrade process.

2. Will Ubuntu 24.04 LTS support all the software I used in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS?

Most software that runs on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS should be compatible with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, thanks to the backward compatibility and software repositories updates. However, it’s advisable to check the compatibility of critical software directly with the developers or in the Ubuntu software repositories.

3. What are the system requirements for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS?

The system requirements for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS are not significantly different from 22.04 LTS. Generally, you’ll need at least 2GB of RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable experience), 25GB of hard-drive space, and a 2 GHz dual-core processor or better. However, for the most accurate and updated requirements, refer to the official Ubuntu website.

4. How long will Ubuntu 22.04 LTS continue to receive updates?

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will continue to receive updates for 5 years from its release date, until April 2027. Ubuntu Pro users can extend this support to 10 years.

5. Can I keep using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS after its End of Standard Support date?

Yes, you can continue using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS after its End of Standard Support date, but it will no longer receive security updates or software patches from Canonical, making it potentially vulnerable to security threats.

6. How does the performance of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS compare to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS?

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS includes several performance improvements, including the latest Linux kernel and GNOME updates, which contribute to faster and more efficient operation compared to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Users should notice improvements in speed, responsiveness, and hardware resource management.

7. Are there any known issues with upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS?

As with any major system upgrade, there may be some issues, particularly with third-party software compatibility or hardware drivers. It’s recommended to review the Ubuntu release notes and forums for any specific issues reported by users.

8. Will upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS affect my existing data?

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS should not affect your existing data. However, it’s crucial to back up important files and data before starting the upgrade process as a precautionary measure.

9. What new security features are included in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS?

While specific security features can vary with each release, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS continues to focus on enhancing system security with updated software packages, kernel improvements, and potentially new security tools. Check the official release notes for detailed security updates.

10. How does snap package support in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS compare to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS?

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS further integrates snap package support, offering an immutable snap-based version for enhanced security and sandboxing. This reflects an ongoing commitment to provide flexible and secure software management options.

11. Is there any change in the default applications between Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS?

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS may introduce updates to default applications or even new default applications to improve user experience. For a detailed list of default applications and any changes, refer to the official Ubuntu release notes.

12. How can I test Ubuntu 24.04 LTS before upgrading?

You can test Ubuntu 24.04 LTS by downloading the Beta release or Daily Builds and running it in a virtual machine or on a test partition. This allows you to evaluate the new features without affecting your current setup.

13. What should I do if I encounter problems during the upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS?

If you encounter issues during the upgrade, consult the Ubuntu forums and documentation for troubleshooting tips. You can also seek help from the Ubuntu community or professional support if you have Ubuntu Advantage.