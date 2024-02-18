Ubuntu 24.04: How to install appimage

AppImage provides a convenient way to distribute and run desktop software on Linux without the need for installation or root privileges. This format packages applications in a way that allows them to run on various Linux distributions. Ubuntu 24.04, like its predecessors, supports running AppImages, providing users with a vast array of software options not necessarily available in the official repositories.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to download and store an AppImage

How to make an AppImage executable

How to run an AppImage

Optional: How to create an application launcher for an AppImage

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Software Any AppImage file Other FUSE (for running AppImages) Conventions # – requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Installing and Running AppImage Files

Follow these steps to download, make executable, and run an AppImage on Ubuntu 24.04. Unlike traditional software installations on Linux, AppImages don’t require an actual installation process. This means there’s no need to unpack or install files to specific locations within your system’s file hierarchy. AppImages are self-contained packages that include the application and all the dependencies it needs to run. By simply making an AppImage executable and running it, you’re able to use the application without altering your system’s libraries or configurations, making AppImages a convenient and portable solution for trying out new software or using applications without commitment to a full installation.

Download the AppImage: Begin by downloading the AppImage file for the software you wish to install. Typically, you can find AppImages on the software’s official website or through a third-party repository. This command creates a directory named Applications in your home directory if it doesn’t exist and changes to this directory. Replace the URL with the actual link to the AppImage you want to download. Make the AppImage Executable: After downloading, you need to grant execution permissions to the AppImage file. $ chmod +x ~/Applications/example.AppImage This makes your AppImage executable. Adjust “example.AppImage” to match the name of your downloaded file.Alternatively, you can do the same form a GUI Right-click on the AppImage file, select Properties > Permissions, and check "Allow executing file as a program" $ mkdir -p ~/Applications && cd ~/Applications $ wget http://example.com/path/to/appimage Run the AppImage: You can now run the AppImage either through the GUI by double-clicking on it or via the terminal. $ ~/Applications/example.AppImage Running this command executes the AppImage. Optional: Create an Application Launcher: If you want to integrate the AppImage into your system for easier access, you can create a desktop entry. A detailed guide can be found at this link.

Troubleshooting

If you encounter an error related to missing libfuse.so.2 when trying to run an AppImage:

dlopen(): error loading libfuse.so.2 AppImages require FUSE to run. You might still be able to extract the contents of this AppImage if you run it with the --appimage-extract option. See https://github.com/AppImage/AppImageKit/wiki/FUSE for more information

it means FUSE is not installed. Install it using:

$ sudo apt install libfuse2

This will resolve the issue and allow you to run AppImages that depend on FUSE.

Conclusion

By following these steps, you can easily download, make executable, and run AppImage files on Ubuntu 24.04, expanding the range of software available to you beyond what’s in the official repositories. Additionally, creating a desktop entry for your AppImages can integrate them seamlessly into your system, making them accessible through the application menu.