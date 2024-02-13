Ubuntu 24.04: Change timezone

Whether you’re a seasoned Ubuntu user or new to the operating system, understanding how to manage your system’s timezone is essential for ensuring that your computer’s clock is accurate, which is crucial for many applications and tasks. Adjusting the timezone in Ubuntu can be done through both the Graphical User Interface (GUI) and the Command Line Interface (CLI), allowing users flexibility based on their preference or needs.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to change the timezone in Ubuntu 24.04 using the GUI

How to change the timezone in Ubuntu 24.04 using the CLI

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Software No specific software required Other Internet connection for time synchronization (optional) Conventions # – requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Changing the Timezone in Ubuntu 24.04

Follow these steps to change your system’s timezone. We’ll cover both methods starting with the GUI approach, which is user-friendly and straightforward, then move on to the CLI method, which is more suited for advanced users or those who prefer working within the terminal.

Changing Timezone via GUI: Start by opening the Settings application from the application menu. Open the Settings application: Navigate to the application menu and launch the Settings.

Open Settings > Date & Time

This action opens the system settings where you can adjust various configurations, including the timezone. Adjust Date & Time settings: In the Settings menu, find and select Date & Time from the left sidebar.

Scroll and click on Date & Time

Here, you will see options related to your system’s time configuration. Disable Automatic Time Zone: If enabled, toggle off the Automatic Time Zone option to enable manual timezone selection.

Toggle off Automatic Time Zone

This action allows you to choose a timezone manually. Select the Time Zone: Click on Time Zone, then search for and select your desired city or timezone.

Search and select timezone

Upon selection, your system’s timezone will automatically update.

Changing Timezone via CLI (command line interface)

Open your terminal to begin the CLI process.: Enter the following command: $ timedatectl Check your current timezone with the timedatectl command. Find your Timezone: Use timedatectl to list timezones or grep to filter for your city. $ timedatectl list-timezones | grep Kathmandu This command helps you find the exact timezone you wish to set. Set New Timezone: Apply the change by setting your system to the new timezone. $ sudo timedatectl set-timezone Asia/Kathmandu This command updates your system’s timezone. Confirm Timezone Settings: Verify the change by checking your system’s timezone again. $ timedatectl This will display your system’s current timezone settings, confirming the update.

Conclusion

By following the steps outlined above, you can easily change the timezone in Ubuntu 24.04 using either the GUI or CLI. Whether you’re setting up a new system, traveling, or need to adjust your computer’s clock for any other reason, Ubuntu makes it simple to ensure your time settings are accurate.