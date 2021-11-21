Ubuntu 22.04 Features and Release Date

In this article you will learn about some Ubuntu 22.04 features of the upcoming Ubuntu stable release. Canonical’s latest iteration to the Ubuntu operating system is Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish, scheduled for release on April 21, 2022. This is an LTS (long term support) release – the type of release that Canonical only publishes every two years, and continues to support for the next five.



In this article, we’re going to go over some of the features we’re most excited about, and cover a lot of the differences between Jammy Jellyfish and Ubuntu’s previous LTS release, Focal Fossa. Read on as we take you through some of the upcoming changes.

Release Schedule and LTS Support

As an Ubuntu user, it’s recommended to use the latestrelease. These releases are tested, stable, and secure iterations of Canonical’s beloved Ubuntu operating system. And yes, they are always free. You can upgrade your system with confidence when switching to the newest LTS release.

Contrast this with Ubuntu’s interim releases – like 21.10 Impish Indri – which are inherently short-lived and less stable versions of Ubuntu that developers and enterprises can use to test the upcoming features expected in the LTS release of the operating system.

Ubuntu 22.04 Release Date

Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish is scheduled for release on April 21, 2022

If you’re ready to use Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish, you can either upgrade your current Ubuntu system or download Ubuntu 22.04 and install it from ISO.

Ubuntu 22.04 Features – What’s New?

A new version of Ubuntu means there has been a few changes, but of course it has also remained faithful to the same old Ubuntu that you’ve come to know and trust for years. We’ll go over some of the most noteworthy new elements in this section.

GNOME 42.0

Ubuntu 22.04 ships with GNOME 42.0 installed. Of course, you will still have your choice to download Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, and a slew of other flavors, just in case you don’t like GNOME. The new version of GNOME has better settings with regards to colors and themes, including dark theme. The new dark theme is better respected across desktop applications and adheres to a standard of colors that make more sense.

PHP 8.1

Ubuntu 22.04 makes the upgrade to PHP 8.1. This is mostly relevant for web developers that like to program in the PHP language. Jammy Jellyfish gives coders easy access to the latest interation of PHP, so they can keep up with the always-changing web technology.

OpenSSL 3.0

Ruby 3.0

A new standard for OpenSSL was released in September 2021. This will be the new version included in Ubuntu 22.04, which will increase security with regards to encryption and man in the middle attacks on the new operating system.

Ruby programmers will be delighted to know that Ubuntu 22.04 has made the upgrade to Ruby 3.0, which was officially released back in 2020.

Golang 1.18

The Go programming language is quickly sweeping the tech world. Canonical has recognized this and included Golang 1.18 with the latest version of their operating system, Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish.

Python 3.10.0

Python 3.10.0 version will be shipped as a default with Ubuntu 22.04. However, as always this does not mean that you cannot install and change to any Python version you see fit for your programming needs.

Closing Thoughts

Although Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish is only two new years newer than the previous LTS release, technology moves fast and there have been many improvements made. And while most of these changes take place under the hood, Jammy Jellyfish’s new look and smooth feel is unmistakable, even to the most casual of users.

This article explained Ubuntu’s release schedule and touched on some of the most major changes coming to Jammy Jellyfish. We like the new version of Ubuntu and are excited to see its widespread adoption. Stick with us for more guides on Ubuntu 22.04, as we continue to poke around and share our findings with you.