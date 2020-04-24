Ubuntu 20.04 Download

UBUNTU 20.04 ISO DOWNLOAD VALIDATION

It is highly recommended to test the downloaded Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image file against the official Ubuntu repository whether it is correct, safe to use and free of malware. Visit our tutorial to learn how to perform ISO image validation check.

Ubuntu 20.04 ISO Download Final Release (stable)

Official Ubuntu 20.04 images URL download locations

Additional images URL locations Ubuntu System Download Page Description Non-x86, and d-i Server Stable Server install image, Preinstalled server image for Raspberry Pi and more... Cloud Images Release Azure, vmdk, kvm, Vagrant and more

Unofficial Ubuntu 20.04 ISO Desktop Download Beta

How to download Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image

How to download Ubuntu 20.04 from command line

How to keep the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ISO image up to date with zsync

How to make Ubuntu 20.04 bootable USB flash drive

How to install various desktop environments on the existing Ubuntu 20.04 system

$ sudo apt install wget OR $ sudo apt install curl

$ wget http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso OR $ curl -O http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso

$ sudo apt install zsync

*.zsync

*.zsync

$ zsync http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso.zsync

$ zsync http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso.zsync #################### 100.0% 551.6 kBps DONE reading seed file focal-desktop-amd64.iso: *************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************Read focal-desktop-amd64.iso. Target 100.0% complete. ***************************************** verifying download...checksum matches OK used 2540175360 local, fetched 0

In this Ubuntu 20.04 Download guide you will learn where to download and how to download Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ISO image for Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Studio, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Kylin desktops and Ubuntu 20.04 Server.Additionally, you can download Ubuntu 20.04 server preinstalled images for Raspberry Pi and various other architectures. Lastly, hypervisor cloud images such as Azure, Vagrant, KVM or VirtualBox are also available for download.Using your Internet web browser is one of the simplest forms of downloading the Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image. If you have graphical user interface and browser available at your disposal, simply point your browser to the one of the above Ubuntu 20.04 download URLS to begin the ISO download.Using any existing Ubuntu system you can download the Ubuntu 20.04 from command line using tools such asor. First, make sure thatorcommands are available on your system. To do so and depending on your preference execute one of the below commands from your terminal window:Next, simply obtain one of the above downloaded URLs and useorto begin the Ubuntu 20.04 download. Example of downloading Ubuntu 20.04 ISO from command line:In case you need to constantly have the latest Ubuntu 20.04 ISO at your disposal the recommended Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image download is by using thecommand.is a differential file download client which will keep your ISO up to date for any changes by downloading only the updated ISO image blocks.Let's start by installation of thecommand:Next, see the above Ubuntu 20.04 download table and locate the relevantdownload URL by browsing the download page of your desired Ubuntu flavor. Use thedownload URL as an argument to thecommand. Example of Ubuntu 20.04 download usingThe initial download will take some time. However, any subsequent attempts to update your previously downloaded image will be much faster. To re-download the latest image update simply re-execute the above command from the same initial location. Example:Follow our tutorial to learn how to create a bootable Ubuntu 20.04 USB startup disk to be able to install the Ubuntu 20.04 from a USB drive.Follow our tutorial to learn how to create a bootable Ubuntu 20.04 DVD startup disk to be able to install the Ubuntu 20.04 using a DVD drive.

As seen above you can download various Ubuntu flavors with their own desktop environments. If you change your mind, however, you can switch to a different desktop environment without the need of re-downloading the respective ISO image. In fact, you can install a desktop environment with a single command!

Follow our tutorials on how to install a desktop environment by reading The 8 Best Ubuntu Desktop Environments (20.04 Focal Fossa Linux). Our list of recommended desktops for Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux is complemented with links to instructions on how to install each desktop environment.