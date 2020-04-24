Ubuntu 20.04 Download

Additionally, you can download Ubuntu 20.04 server preinstalled images for Raspberry Pi and various other architectures. Lastly, hypervisor cloud images such as Azure, Vagrant, KVM or VirtualBox are also available for download.
It is highly recommended to test the downloaded Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image file against the official Ubuntu repository whether it is correct, safe to use and free of malware. Visit our tutorial to learn how to perform ISO image validation check.
Ubuntu 20.04 ISO Download Final Release (stable)
|Ubuntu System
|Download URL
|Download Torrent
|Download Page
|Screenshot
|Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Stable
|Kubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Stable
|Lubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Stable
|Xubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Stable
|Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS Desktop
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Stable
|Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS Desktop
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Stable
|Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Desktop
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Stable
|Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS Desktop
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Stable
|Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Stable
|Ubuntu server with no graphical user interface by default.
Official Ubuntu 20.04 images URL download locations
|Ubuntu System
|Download Page
|Description
|Non-x86, and d-i Server
|Stable
|Server install image, Preinstalled server image for Raspberry Pi and more...
|Cloud Images
|Release
|Azure, vmdk, kvm, Vagrant and more
Unofficial Ubuntu 20.04 ISO Desktop Download Beta
|Ubuntu System
|Download URL
|Download Torrent
|Download Page
|Screenshot
|UbuntuDDE 20.04 Desktop
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Beta
|Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04 Desktop
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|64-bit PC (AMD64)
|Stable
How to download Ubuntu 20.04 ISO imageFurthermore you will learn:
- How to download latest Ubuntu 20.04
- How to download Ubuntu 20.04 from command line
- How to keep the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ISO image up to date with zsync
- How to make Ubuntu 20.04 bootable USB flash drive
- How to install various desktop environments on the existing Ubuntu 20.04 system
How to download latest Ubuntu 20.04Using your Internet web browser is one of the simplest forms of downloading the Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image. If you have graphical user interface and browser available at your disposal, simply point your browser to the one of the above Ubuntu 20.04 download URLS to begin the ISO download.
How to download Ubuntu 20.04 from command lineUsing any existing Ubuntu system you can download the Ubuntu 20.04 from command line using tools such as
wget or
curl. First, make sure that
wget or
curl commands are available on your system. To do so and depending on your preference execute one of the below commands from your terminal window:
$ sudo apt install wget OR $ sudo apt install curlNext, simply obtain one of the above downloaded URLs and use
wget or
curl to begin the Ubuntu 20.04 download. Example of downloading Ubuntu 20.04 ISO from command line:
$ wget http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso OR $ curl -O http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso
How to keep the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ISO image up to date with zsyncIn case you need to constantly have the latest Ubuntu 20.04 ISO at your disposal the recommended Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image download is by using the
zsync command.
zsync is a differential file download client which will keep your ISO up to date for any changes by downloading only the updated ISO image blocks.
Let's start by installation of the
zsync command:
$ sudo apt install zsyncNext, see the above Ubuntu 20.04 download table and locate the relevant
*.zsync download URL by browsing the download page of your desired Ubuntu flavor. Use the
*.zsync download URL as an argument to the
zsync command. Example of Ubuntu 20.04 download using
zsync:
$ zsync http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso.zsyncThe initial download will take some time. However, any subsequent attempts to update your previously downloaded image will be much faster. To re-download the latest image update simply re-execute the above command from the same initial location. Example:
$ zsync http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso.zsync #################### 100.0% 551.6 kBps DONE reading seed file focal-desktop-amd64.iso: *************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************Read focal-desktop-amd64.iso. Target 100.0% complete. ***************************************** verifying download...checksum matches OK used 2540175360 local, fetched 0
Create bootable Ubuntu 20.04 USB startup diskFollow our tutorial to learn how to create a bootable Ubuntu 20.04 USB startup disk to be able to install the Ubuntu 20.04 from a USB drive.
Create bootable Ubuntu 20.04 DVD startup diskFollow our tutorial to learn how to create a bootable Ubuntu 20.04 DVD startup disk to be able to install the Ubuntu 20.04 using a DVD drive.
Desktop environment installation on Ubuntu 20.04
As seen above you can download various Ubuntu flavors with their own desktop environments. If you change your mind, however, you can switch to a different desktop environment without the need of re-downloading the respective ISO image. In fact, you can install a desktop environment with a single command!
Follow our tutorials on how to install a desktop environment by reading The 8 Best Ubuntu Desktop Environments (20.04 Focal Fossa Linux). Our list of recommended desktops for Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux is complemented with links to instructions on how to install each desktop environment.