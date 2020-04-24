Contact Us Write For Us Twitter Newsletter

Ubuntu 20.04 Download

Details
Ubuntu
In this Ubuntu 20.04 Download guide you will learn where to download and how to download Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ISO image for Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Studio, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Kylin desktops and Ubuntu 20.04 Server.

Additionally, you can download Ubuntu 20.04 server preinstalled images for Raspberry Pi and various other architectures. Lastly, hypervisor cloud images such as Azure, Vagrant, KVM or VirtualBox are also available for download.

UBUNTU 20.04 ISO DOWNLOAD VALIDATION
It is highly recommended to test the downloaded Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image file against the official Ubuntu repository whether it is correct, safe to use and free of malware. Visit our tutorial to learn how to perform ISO image validation check.

Ubuntu 20.04 ISO Download Final Release (stable)

Beta Ubuntu 20.04 download ISO image URL locations
Ubuntu System Download URL Download Torrent Download Page Screenshot
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Stable Default GNOME desktop 20.04.
Kubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Stable Alternative KDE based Kubuntu desktop 20.04.
Lubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Stable Alternative LXQt based Lubuntu desktop 20.04.
Xubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Stable Alternative Xfce based Xubuntu desktop 20.04.
Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS Desktop 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Stable Alternative Budgie based Ubuntu Budgie desktop 20.04.
Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS Desktop 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Stable Alternative MATE based Ubuntu MATE desktop 20.04.><noscript><img src=
Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Desktop 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Stable Alternative Xfce based Ubuntu Studio desktop 20.04.
Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS Desktop 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Stable An official derivative aimed at the Chinese market desktop 20.04.
Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Stable Ubuntu server with no graphical user interface by default.

Official Ubuntu 20.04 images URL download locations

Additional images URL locations
Ubuntu System Download Page Description
Non-x86, and d-i Server Stable Server install image, Preinstalled server image for Raspberry Pi and more...
Cloud Images Release Azure, vmdk, kvm, Vagrant and more

Unofficial Ubuntu 20.04 ISO Desktop Download Beta

Beta Ubuntu 20.04 download ISO image URL locations
Ubuntu System Download URL Download Torrent Download Page Screenshot
UbuntuDDE 20.04 Desktop 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Beta Default Ubuntu Deepin desktop 20.04.
Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04 Desktop 64-bit PC (AMD64) 64-bit PC (AMD64) Stable Alternative KDE based Kubuntu desktop 20.04.

How to download Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image

Furthermore you will learn:
  • How to download latest Ubuntu 20.04
  • How to download Ubuntu 20.04 from command line
  • How to keep the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ISO image up to date with zsync
  • How to make Ubuntu 20.04 bootable USB flash drive
  • How to install various desktop environments on the existing Ubuntu 20.04 system

How to download latest Ubuntu 20.04

Using your Internet web browser is one of the simplest forms of downloading the Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image. If you have graphical user interface and browser available at your disposal, simply point your browser to the one of the above Ubuntu 20.04 download URLS to begin the ISO download.

How to download Ubuntu 20.04 from command line

Using any existing Ubuntu system you can download the Ubuntu 20.04 from command line using tools such as wget or curl. First, make sure that wget or curl commands are available on your system. To do so and depending on your preference execute one of the below commands from your terminal window: 
$ sudo apt install wget
OR
$ sudo apt install curl
Next, simply obtain one of the above downloaded URLs and use wget or curl to begin the Ubuntu 20.04 download. Example of downloading Ubuntu 20.04 ISO from command line: 
$ wget http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso
OR
$ curl -O http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso

How to keep the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ISO image up to date with zsync

In case you need to constantly have the latest Ubuntu 20.04 ISO at your disposal the recommended Ubuntu 20.04 ISO image download is by using the zsync command. zsync is a differential file download client which will keep your ISO up to date for any changes by downloading only the updated ISO image blocks.

Let's start by installation of the zsync command: 
$ sudo apt install zsync
Next, see the above Ubuntu 20.04 download table and locate the relevant *.zsync download URL by browsing the download page of your desired Ubuntu flavor. Use the *.zsync download URL as an argument to the zsync command. Example of Ubuntu 20.04 download using zsync: 
$ zsync http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso.zsync
The initial download will take some time. However, any subsequent attempts to update your previously downloaded image will be much faster. To re-download the latest image update simply re-execute the above command from the same initial location. Example: 
$ zsync http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/focal-desktop-amd64.iso.zsync
#################### 100.0% 551.6 kBps DONE      

reading seed file focal-desktop-amd64.iso: *************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************Read focal-desktop-amd64.iso. Target 100.0% complete.      *****************************************
verifying download...checksum matches OK
used 2540175360 local, fetched 0

Create bootable Ubuntu 20.04 USB startup disk

Follow our tutorial to learn how to create a bootable Ubuntu 20.04 USB startup disk to be able to install the Ubuntu 20.04 from a USB drive.

Create bootable Ubuntu 20.04 DVD startup disk

Follow our tutorial to learn how to create a bootable Ubuntu 20.04 DVD startup disk to be able to install the Ubuntu 20.04 using a DVD drive.

Desktop environment installation on Ubuntu 20.04

As seen above you can download various Ubuntu flavors with their own desktop environments. If you change your mind, however, you can switch to a different desktop environment without the need of re-downloading the respective ISO image. In fact, you can install a desktop environment with a single command!

Follow our tutorials on how to install a desktop environment by reading The 8 Best Ubuntu Desktop Environments (20.04 Focal Fossa Linux). Our list of recommended desktops for Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux is complemented with links to instructions on how to install each desktop environment.

