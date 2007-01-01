Tutorial on how to write basic udev rules in Linux

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

udev

udevd

How rules are organized

.rules

/usr/lib/udev/rules.d

/etc/udev/rules.d/

50-udev-default.rules

/etc/udev/rules.d

The rules syntax

A test case

/etc/udev/rules.d/99-togglemouse.rules

ACTION=="add" \ , ATTRS{idProduct}=="c52f" \ , ATTRS{idVendor}=="046d" \ , ENV{DISPLAY}=":0" \ , ENV{XAUTHORITY}="/run/user/1000/gdm/Xauthority" \ , RUN+="/usr/bin/xinput --disable 16"

Operators

== and != operators

==

!=

The assignment operators: = and :=

=

:=

The += and -= operators

+=

-=

The keys we used

ACTION

add

remove

change

ATTRS

udevadm info

sysfs

udevadm info -ap /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1d.0/usb2/2-1/2-1.2/2-1.2:1.1/0003:046D:C52F.0010/input/input39 Udevadm info starts with the device specified by the devpath and then walks up the chain of parent devices. It prints for every device found, all possible attributes in the udev rules key format. A rule to match, can be composed by the attributes of the device and the attributes from one single parent device. looking at device '/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1d.0/usb2/2-1/2-1.2/2-1.2:1.1/0003:046D:C52F.0010/input/input39': KERNEL=="input39" SUBSYSTEM=="input" DRIVER=="" ATTR{name}=="Logitech USB Receiver" ATTR{phys}=="usb-0000:00:1d.0-1.2/input1" ATTR{properties}=="0" ATTR{uniq}=="" looking at parent device '/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1d.0/usb2/2-1/2-1.2/2-1.2:1.1/0003:046D:C52F.0010': KERNELS=="0003:046D:C52F.0010" SUBSYSTEMS=="hid" DRIVERS=="hid-generic" ATTRS{country}=="00" looking at parent device '/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1d.0/usb2/2-1/2-1.2/2-1.2:1.1': KERNELS=="2-1.2:1.1" SUBSYSTEMS=="usb" DRIVERS=="usbhid" ATTRS{authorized}=="1" ATTRS{bAlternateSetting}==" 0" ATTRS{bInterfaceClass}=="03" ATTRS{bInterfaceNumber}=="01" ATTRS{bInterfaceProtocol}=="00" ATTRS{bInterfaceSubClass}=="00" ATTRS{bNumEndpoints}=="01" ATTRS{supports_autosuspend}=="1" looking at parent device '/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1d.0/usb2/2-1/2-1.2': KERNELS=="2-1.2" SUBSYSTEMS=="usb" DRIVERS=="usb" ATTRS{authorized}=="1" ATTRS{avoid_reset_quirk}=="0" ATTRS{bConfigurationValue}=="1" ATTRS{bDeviceClass}=="00" ATTRS{bDeviceProtocol}=="00" ATTRS{bDeviceSubClass}=="00" ATTRS{bMaxPacketSize0}=="8" ATTRS{bMaxPower}=="98mA" ATTRS{bNumConfigurations}=="1" ATTRS{bNumInterfaces}==" 2" ATTRS{bcdDevice}=="3000" ATTRS{bmAttributes}=="a0" ATTRS{busnum}=="2" ATTRS{configuration}=="RQR30.00_B0009" ATTRS{devnum}=="12" ATTRS{devpath}=="1.2" ATTRS{idProduct}=="c52f" ATTRS{idVendor}=="046d" ATTRS{ltm_capable}=="no" ATTRS{manufacturer}=="Logitech" ATTRS{maxchild}=="0" ATTRS{product}=="USB Receiver" ATTRS{quirks}=="0x0" ATTRS{removable}=="removable" ATTRS{speed}=="12" ATTRS{urbnum}=="1401" ATTRS{version}==" 2.00" [...]

udevadm

KERNEL

KERNELS

idProduct

idVendor

ENV

DISPLAY

XAUTHORITY

DISPLAY

XAUTHORITY

RUN

xinput

16

udevadm test

RUN

$ udevadm test --action="add" /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1d.0/usb2/2-1/2-1.2/2-1.2:1.1/0003:046D:C52F.0010/input/input39

--action

# udevadm control --reload

Understanding the base concepts behind udev, and learn how to write simple rulesMEDIUMIn a GNU/Linux system, while devices low level support is handled at the kernel level, the management of events related to them is managed in userspace by, and more precisely by thedaemon. Learning how to write rules to be applied on the occurring of those events can be really useful to modify the behavior of the system and adapt it to our needs.Udev rules are defined into files with theextension. There are two main locations in which those files can be placed:it's the directory used for system-installed rules,is reserved for custom made rules.The files in which the rules are defined are conventionally named with a number as prefix (e.g) and are processed in lexical order independently of the directory they are in. Files installed in, however, override those with the same name installed in the system default path.The syntax of udev rules is not very complicated once you understand the logic behind it. A rule is composed by two main sections: the "match" part, in which we define the conditions for the rule to be applied, using a series of keys separated by a comma, and the "action" part, in which we perform some kind of action, when the conditions are met.What a better way to explain possible options than to configure an actual rule? As an example, we are going to define a rule to disable the touchpad when a mouse is connected. Obviously the attributes provided in the rule definition, will reflect my hardware.We will write our rule in thefile with the help of our favorite text editor. A rule definition can span over multiple lines, but if that's the case, a backslash must be used before the newline character, as a line continuation, just as in shell scripts. Here is our rule:Let's analyze it.First of all, an explanation of the used and possible operators:Theis the equality operator and theis the inequality operator. By using them we establish that for the rule to be applied the defined keys must match, or not match the defined value respectively.Theassignment operator, is used to assign a value to the keys that accepts one. We use theoperator, instead, when we want to assign a value and we want to make sure that it is not overridden by other rules: the values assigned with this operator, in facts, cannot be altered.Theandoperators are used respectively to add or to remove a value from the list of values defined for a specific key.Let's now analyze the keys we used in the rule. First of all we have thekey: by using it, we specified that our rule is to be applied when a specific event happens for the device. Valid values areandWe then used thekeyword to specify an attribute to be matched. We can list a device attributes by using thecommand, providing its name orpath:Above is the truncated output received after running the command. As you can read it from the output itself,starts with the specified path that we provided, and gives us information about all the parent devices. Notice that attributes of the device are reported in singular form (e.g), while the parent ones in plural form (e.g). The parent information can be part of a rule but only one of the parents can be referenced at a time: mixing attributes of different parent devices will not work. In the rule we defined above, we used the attributes of one parent device:andThe next thing we have done in our rule, is to use thekeyword: it can be used to both set or try to match environment variables. We assigned a value to theandones. Those variables are essential when interacting with the X server programmatically, to setup some needed information: with thevariable, we specify on what machine the server is running, what display and what screen we are referencing, and withwe provide the path to the file which contains Xorg authentication and authorization information. This file is usually located in the users "home" directory.Finally we used thekeyword: this is used to run external programs. Very important: this is not executed immediately, but the various actions are executed once all the rules have been parsed. In this case we used theutility to change the status of the touchpad. I will not explain the syntax of xinput here, it would be out of context, just notice thatis the id of the touchpad.Once our rule is set, we can debug it by using thecommand. This is useful for debugging but it doesn't really run commands specified using thekey:What we provided to the command is the action to simulate, using theoption, and the sysfs path of the device. If no errors are reported, our rule should be good to go. To run it in the real world, we must reload the rules:This command will reload the rules files, however, will have effect only on new generated events.We have seen the basic concepts and logic used to create an udev rule, however we only scratched the surface of the many options and possible settings. The udev manpage provides an exhaustive list: please refer to it for a more in-depth knowledge.