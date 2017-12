Tutorial on how to create a paper and digital offline Bitcoin wallet with Linux

Operating System: Debian 9 GNU/Linux

Software: Electrum 3.0.3 or higher, VirtualBox Version 5.2.2 r119230

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Create a secure base Operating System and Install VirtualBox Download and verify Debian/GNU Linux ISO Install Debian/GNU Linux as virtual machine Download, verify and Install Electrum Bitcoin Wallet Disable network & Internet access Start Electrum Bitcoin wallet Store secret passphrase and bitcoin addresses Perform Electrum wallet recovery test Disable Virtual Machine network at the boot time Export Electrum virtual machine Encrypt and store Electrum virtual machine Remove all traces Enable Network and Internet Access Transfer Bitcoins Create a secure base Operating System and Install VirtualBox This step is your homework. At the end of this stage, you are expected to have VirtualBox installed on your Operating system of choice. It is entirely possible to use this guide with VirtualBox installed on top of MS Windows operating system. However, a wise man does not build a house on sand so get some old laptop or PC, wipe it out and install fresh GNU/Linux; any GNU/Linux distribution will do whether it is Ubuntu, Debian or CentOS. Linux runs on any hardware with minimal requirements, however, since we will be running a virtual machine on top of our host operating system it would be nice to have at least 4GB RAM available. Furthermore, this guide is written for VirtualBox, free and open-source hypervisor, however, feel free to use any other hypervisor of your preference like VMWare, KVM or XEN. Download and verify Debian/GNU Linux ISO Now that you have VirtualBox installed it is time to download Debian GNU/Linux which will be used to create a virtual machine for our Electrum bitcoin offline wallet. Check for the latest Debian GNU/Linux at https://cdimage.debian.org/debian-cd/current/amd64/iso-cd/ and update the below steps to reflect your downloaded version.



The below commands will download Debian's ISO image along with MD5SUM verification file and signature: $ wget https://cdimage.debian.org/debian-cd/current/amd64/iso-cd/debian-9.3.0-amd64-netinst.iso $ wget https://cdimage.debian.org/debian-cd/current/amd64/iso-cd/MD5SUMS $ wget https://cdimage.debian.org/debian-cd/current/amd64/iso-cd/MD5SUMS.sign Unless you have a relevant key which was used to sign all previously downloaded files: $ gpg --verify MD5SUMS.sign gpg: keybox '/home/lubos/.gnupg/pubring.kbx' created gpg: assuming signed data in 'MD5SUMS' gpg: Signature made Sun 10 Dec 2017 13:58:22 AEDT gpg: using RSA key DF9B9C49EAA9298432589D76DA87E80D6294BE9B gpg: Can't check signature: No public key If the above is your case, import the '"Debian CD signing key" with the below command: $ gpg --keyserver keyring.debian.org --recv DF9B9C49EAA9298432589D76DA87E80D6294BE9B gpg: /home/lubos/.gnupg/trustdb.gpg: trustdb created gpg: key DA87E80D6294BE9B: public key "Debian CD signing key " imported gpg: no ultimately trusted keys found gpg: Total number processed: 1 gpg: imported: 1 Once ready, confirm the validity of MD5SUMS file itself: $ gpg --verify MD5SUMS.sign MD5SUMS gpg: Signature made Sun 10 Dec 2017 13:58:22 AEDT gpg: using RSA key DF9B9C49EAA9298432589D76DA87E80D6294BE9B gpg: Good signature from "Debian CD signing key " [unknown] gpg: WARNING: This key is not certified with a trusted signature! gpg: There is no indication that the signature belongs to the owner. Primary key fingerprint: DF9B 9C49 EAA9 2984 3258 9D76 DA87 E80D 6294 BE9B Lastly, verify the integrity of the previously downloaded debian-9.3.0-amd64-netinst.iso . Make sure that you alter the below command with your downloaded version: $ md5sum -c MD5SUMS 2> /dev/null | grep debian-9.3.0-amd64-netinst.iso debian-9.3.0-amd64-netinst.iso: OK All seems to be in order. Install Debian/GNU Linux as virtual machine In the next step we will be installing Debian GNU/Linux virtual machine using VirtualBox hyper-visor. The following screenshots will guide you through the entire process:





Use virtual box and create new virtual machine. Choose a custom name. Any name will do.

Depending on your host system select an appropriate amount of RAM. Feel free to go as low as 512MB.

Any type will do. However, for better compatibility with other hyper-visors choose VMDK.

There is no need to get extravagant. 4.75GB will be plenty. Once the Virtual Machine is created attach the previously downloaded Debian GNU/Linux ISO image to its CDROM IDE interface.

Now we are ready to start the installation. The installation wizard is rather self-explanatory however few key steps are shown below.

No need to have a multi-partition system. Install all files on a single partition.

After choosing the "Guided partitioning" you will end up with the following partition table. If you know how, you can reduce the swap partition to something like 200MB as there is no need to waste 1GB on swap. However, the default will work as well.

To conserve some disk space, unselect all items and select only LXDE. Hit Continue to start the installation.

Make sure to install Grub. Say YES .

At the end of the installation install Grub on an /dev/sda block device.

All done. Time to reboot!

Login with your previously entered user credentials.

All ready. This question is irrelevant. Say NO and your are done. Download, verify and install Electrum Bitcoin Wallet Using the new installed Debian GNU/Linux virtual machine it is time to download, verify and install Electrum Bitcoin Wallet. First, install prerequisites: # apt install dirmng Download the latest Electrum version and signature. At the time of writing, Electrum 3.0.3 is the latest available version: $ wget https://download.electrum.org/3.0.3/Electrum-3.0.3.tar.gz $ wget https://download.electrum.org/3.0.3/Electrum-3.0.3.tar.gz.asc Verify your download: $ gpg --verify Electrum-3.0.3.tar.gz.asc Electrum-3.0.3.tar.gz gpg: keybox '/home/btc/.gnupg/pubring.kbx' created gpg: Signature made Tue 12 Dec 2017 17:06:09 AEDT gpg: using RSA key 2BD5824B7F9470E6 gpg: Can't check signature: No public key If you get the above message about missing public key, import it: $ gpg --keyserver pool.sks-keyservers.net --recv-keys 2BD5824B7F9470E6 gpg: /home/btc/.gnupg/trustdb.gpg: trustdb created gpg: key 2BD5824B7F9470E6: public key "Thomas Voegtlin (https://electrum.org) " imported gpg: no ultimately trusted keys found gpg: Total number processed: 1 gpg: imported: 1 Make sure that the key you have imported belongs to Thomas Voegtlin (https://electrum.org) ". Try again to verify your download: $ gpg --verify Electrum-3.0.3.tar.gz.asc Electrum-3.0.3.tar.gz gpg: Signature made Tue 12 Dec 2017 17:06:09 AEDT gpg: using RSA key 2BD5824B7F9470E6 gpg: Good signature from "Thomas Voegtlin (https://electrum.org) " [unknown] gpg: aka "ThomasV " [unknown] gpg: aka "Thomas Voegtlin " [unknown] gpg: WARNING: This key is not certified with a trusted signature! gpg: There is no indication that the signature belongs to the owner. Primary key fingerprint: 6694 D8DE 7BE8 EE56 31BE D950 2BD5 824B 7F94 70E6 Once the verification process is done it is time to install Electrum Bitcoin Wallet. The below commands need to be executed with root privileges. Use su command to change to root prompt and execute the below commands from the directory you have downloaded the Electrum bitcoin wallet source code: $ su Password: # apt-get install python3-setuptools python3-pyqt5 python3-pip # pip3 install Electrum-3.0.3.tar.gz The Electrum bitcoin wallet is now installed. In is important to make sure not to start it before you disable network in the next step as failing to do so will render the whole tutorial invalid. Disable network & Internet access At this stage we do not need the Internet access anymore. Turn the wireless switch on your laptop OFF, unplug the cable from your PC and disconnect network on your virtual machine:

Right click and disconnect network interface on the virtual machine itself.

Attempt to ping the Google's DNS server should be a sufficient test that your virtual machine is disconnected. Start Electrum Bitcoin wallet All right! Now we are ready to generate our new bitcoin addresses. Start the Electrum bitcoin wallet from terminal using electrum command and follow the steps shown below: $ electrum Important! Do not use the seed passphrase used in this guide! The below shown keywords are here only as an example and must not be used.

Any name will do just fine.

Write your seed down on a piece of paper. Never store your words digitally on some other computer. Use pen and paper! If you need a backup write it on two pieces of paper. Do not disclose your keywords to anybody. Your eyes only!

In this step confirm your keywords. Read them from the paper notes you have created previously.

Feel free to encrypt your Electrum bitcoin wallet. This step is optional. As long as you do not loose your seed keywords generated in the previous steps loosing the encryption password in this step is not a disaster as it is only a complication.

Check the left bottom corner on the Electrum bitcoin wallet application window. Not Connected is exactly what we want. Hit VIEW->SHOW ADDRESSES . This will show all bitcoin addresses generated with your passphrase. Depending on how many addresses you need copy one or all addresses externally.

Do NOT rewrite the addresses manually using pen or another computer's keyboard as chances are that you will make mistakes which will be costly. Here you will be tempted to connect to the Internet and copy/paste them to your email. Do NOT do that! Instead generate QR code for each address you wish to copy and use your smart phone to scan them from the screen and then simply send them to your email. Perform Electrum wallet recovery test This step is optional but highly recommended as it will once again confirm your seed keywords, your bitcoin addresses and will teach you how to recover your wallet if the need comes to access your bitcoin investment. Still disconnected from the Internet, turn off your Electrum bitcoin wallet and from the command line remove its configuration directory: $ rm -fr ~/.electrum/ Next, start the Electrum Bitcoin wallet again: $ electrum The whole process of setting up the Electrum bitcoin wallet will be reset. Follow the wizard:

We already have a seed. Continue with the wizard. At the end you should be presented with the same set of bitcoin addresses you have already stored externally during the previous steps.

Take your time here! All needs to check! Disable Virtual Machine network at the boot time We are done. Turn off the Electrum bitcoin wallet application and turn off your virtual machine.



Just as precaution navigate to virtual machine settings and disable network interface. This will ensure that you do not expose your Electrum bitcoin to the Internet by accident the next time your import and start your virtual machine. Export Electrum virtual machine For a quick access to our bitcoin wallet we can export our virtual machine for the later use. Make sure you check for a new Electrum version before using your wallet. Simply update it by following the installation section of this guide and you should be back in business in no time.



Using a VirtualBox navigate to FILE->Export Appliance and export the entire virtual machine:

Choose Open Virtualization Format to end up with a single *.ova file. Encrypt and store Electrum virtual machine Store the exported virtual machine on any medium you deem worthy. Do not keep it on your computer if your intention is to connect this computer to the Internet. Use some external medium such as USB stick or even better store it on M-disk. If you are using Linux as your main operating system, it is also possible to encrypt the entire file with ccrypt as shown below just in case it falls in the wrong hands. Make sure you do not forget your encryption password: $ ls -lh BTC_Wallet.ova -rw------- 1 lubos lubos 1.6G Dec 21 14:29 BTC_Wallet.ova Install ccrypt package: # apt install ccrypt use ccrypt to encrypt your exported virtual machine: $ ccrypt BTC_Wallet.ova Enter encryption key: Enter encryption key: (repeat) lubos@extreme:~/Documents$ ls -lh total 1.6G -rw------- 1 lubos lubos 1.6G Dec 21 14:29 BTC_Wallet.ova.cpt Remove all traces Before you connect your PC/Laptop to the Internet it is time to remove all traces of your virtual machine. First, remove your exported virtual machine: $ rm BTC_Wallet.ova.cpt Next, remove the entire virtual machine with Delete All Files from the VirtualBox hyper-visor. Enable Network and internet Access Now, that all files are removed feel free to connect to the Internet. Transfer Bitcoins At this stage you should have the following: paper on your table with your seed passphrase which your are going to store at some save location

addresses to your bitcoin wallet which you can disclose publicly

exported VirtualBox virtual machine with your bitcoin wallet stored on some external medium such as USB or M-Disk. If the need arrives, this file can be imported to VirtualBox anytime to provide you with a quick access to your bitcoin wallet



Finally, you are ready to transfer your bitcoins from the bitcoin exchange to any of your new bitcoin addresses generated with this guide.



Make sure you send you bitcoins to the correct address. Once you make the transfer do not use your bitcoin wallet to check for a balance as this will render your offline bitcoin wallet useless and you will need to start the entire process of bitcoin offline wallet creation from the beginning. It is enough to confirm your balance by navigating your browser to https://blockchain.info/ and searching for your bitcoin address. That is all folks! While you are at the transfers and you feel that this guide was useful and saved you some time, your are more then welcome to buy me a coffee using the below addresses. Bitcoin: 1PyYJEVtxkokkYtLkRw9BA7Fr4xEAXJn3U Litecoin: LXvDNUcdKuh3Svge358rNanXfXMKcPkxCo Any suggestions or ideas regarding this tutorial are welcome. Thank you

