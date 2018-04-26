26 Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Set the Fastest Repository Mirror

Software & Updates --> Ubuntu Software -->

Download from --> Other --> Select Best Server

Selecting the fastest mirror on Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 18.04 update support status.

To follow our Ubuntu 18.04 update guide click on:



Ubuntu 18.04 Update

Enable Firewall

gufw

Enabled firewall on Ubuntu 18.04

Learn to enable/disable firewall on Ubuntu 18.04:



Enable Firewall

Install Email Clients

Thunderbird email client on Ubuntu 18.04

To install an email client on Ubuntu 18.04 navigate to our instructions:



Thunderbird Install Mailspring Install Hiri Install

Install Graphics Drivers

Now navigate to Ubuntu 18.04 NVIDIA or AMD GPU install guides:



NVIDIA Install AMD GPU Install

Experiment with Desktop Environments

Budgie Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

Mate Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

To follow our Ubuntu 18.04 desktop environment install guides click on:



KDE Mate Unity Budgie Xfce Xubuntu Cinnamon Gnome Kylin

Remove Amazon Launcher

Amazon Launcher icon on Ubuntu 18.04 GNOME desktop

Ubuntu 18.04 how-to guide to removing the GNOME Amazon Launcher is available here:



Uninstall Amazon Launcher

Customize your Dock panel

Unity like backlit Dock panel on default Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Desktop

Ubuntu 18.04 how-to guide to customizing Dock is available here:



Customize Dock

Install GNOME Tweak Tool

Gnome Ubuntu Tweak Tool on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Install GNOME Tweak Tool by following our instructions:



Install Tweak Tool

Try the new Communitheme

Ubuntu Communitheme on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

Access our Communitheme install guide:



Install Communitheme

Retrieve Weather Information

Gnome Weather on Ubuntu 18.04

Use our instructions to retrieve weather information:



Retrieve Weather

Install Steam, PlayonLinux and Lutris

PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 18.04

Install your Favorite Web Browser

Our Web Browser install guides are available here:



Chrome Vivaldi Opera Chromium Tor

Install Messaging App

Telegram on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

You can follow our messaging apps install guides here:



Install Viber Install Telegram Install Slack

Integrate Dropbox

Navigate to the article by clicking on the button below:



Install Dropbox

Install Gnome Shell Extensions

Gnome Shell Integrations in Firefox on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

To install gnome shell extensions click on:



Install Gnome Shell Extensions

Add Start Menu to GNOME

Start menu in GNOME on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

To add the start menu click on:



Add Start Menu

Install Third-party Codecs & Extras

$ sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-extras

Enable Automatic Login

Instructions on how to enable automatic login in Ubuntu 18.04:



Enable Automatic Login

Turn on Night Light

Settings --> Screen Display --> Night Light

Night Mode on Ubuntu 18.04

Watch DRM content on Firefox

Watching Netflix on Ubuntu 18.04

Instructions on how to watch Netflix on Ubuntu 18.04:



Watch Netflix

Text Editors for Programmers

Sublime Text on Ubuntu 18.04

Install Virtualization Software

VirtualBox on Ubuntu 18.04

Instructions on how to install VirtualBox and VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 18.04:



VirtualBox Install VMware Install KVM Install

Improve System Monitoring

Feature rich and eye candy Conky configuration.

System monitoring on Ubuntu 18.04 with Stacer

To navigate to our article System Monitoring on Ubuntu 18.04 Linux with Conky or System Monitoring on Ubuntu 18.04 Linux with Stacer click on:



Conky Setup Stacer Setup

File Sharing Setup

Setting up an FTP connection on Ubuntu 18.04

To navigate to our file sharing articles follow the links below:



FTP Setup NFS Config Samba Config

Install Some Scientific Software

Gummi LaTeX editor on Ubuntu 18.04

RStudio on Ubuntu 18.04

To navigate to our install articles on LateX, R and RStudio follow the links:



LateX Install R Install RStudio Install

Did we miss something? Is there any other configuration you wish to see included in the above list? If yes, let us know about it by using the comments section below or email your suggestions to: web<at>linuxconfig<dot>org