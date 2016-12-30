Introduction

As a Linux system administrator, you will sometimes have to add new user account to your system. To do so,command is often used. When it comes to multiple users' creation,command may become boring and time-consuming. This short article intends to provide the Linux system administrator with a simple and unattended way for bulk user creation. Thecommand will help you to create multiple users by getting their info from a prefilled file.Privileged access to your Linux machine# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use ofcommand$ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged userIn this initial step, you need to create a file that will contain the list of the usernames that are to be created.Put in your file, one user info per line, following the pattern below:After having created the previous file with predefined users info, usecommand to create users.Finally you can confirm that the users were created correctly, by looking for their presence in thefile: