Share Files Securely With Onionshare

Install Onionshare in Linux and use it to send files over Tor.This guide targets Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and Arch Linux.A working install of one of the supported distributions with root privileges.EasyThe developer of Onionshare officially supports Ubuntu with a PPA. Enable it on your system, and install Onionshare.Debian is in an unusual situation. Only the testing and unstable releases have updated versions of Onionshare in their repositories. Stable doesn't have it at all. So, if you're running testing or unstable, just install it. Otherwise, you're going to need to use Apt pinning.If you're on stable, create a file at, and place the following block in it.Now, open. Add the following two lines in.Save, exit, and update Apt. Then, install Onionshare.Onionshare is packaged and ready to install in the Fedora repositories.Onionshare is available in the AUR. You can install it from its page or via whichever AUR tool you prefer.Now that you have Onionshare installed, you can start using it to send files. Start by opening up the program. It's completely graphical, so you'll find it under the "Internet" section of your desktop's launcher.The window that opens up is fairly plain. It's just a small window with a big blank field taking up most of the room. To start sharing files, drag them into that empty space or use thebutton to select the ones you want to share.When you have all your files ready, click the big green button toOnionshare will take a few seconds to get ready. Then, it'll present you with a uniqueaddress.Anyone with a Tor browser can access that address to download the file. So, send the address to the person that you want to share with. If you want to check it out for yourself, use the Tor browser to navigate to the address. You'll see your file there.While Onionshare works great with the defaults, you absolutely can change your settings, if you choose. Click on the gear icon in the lower right corner of the Onionshare window. A new window will open up with the available options. You probably won't need most of it, but the upper left section has a few good things.You can limit the time that your share is available, either by setting a time limit or telling Onionshare to shut down immediately when the file's been downloaded once.Take a look at the other stuff, but it's not necessary most of the time.You're now ready to share files of any size securely over the Tor network. If you're genuinely concerned with security and anonymity, remember to share youraddress over a secure channel, like Signal.