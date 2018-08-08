Share Files Securely With Onionshare

ObjectiveInstall Onionshare in Linux and use it to send files over Tor.
DistributionsThis guide targets Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and Arch Linux.
RequirementsA working install of one of the supported distributions with root privileges.
DifficultyEasy
Conventions
- # - requires given linux command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - given linux command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Introduction
Install Onionshare
UbuntuThe developer of Onionshare officially supports Ubuntu with a PPA. Enable it on your system, and install Onionshare.
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:micahflee/ppa
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install onionshare
DebianDebian is in an unusual situation. Only the testing and unstable releases have updated versions of Onionshare in their repositories. Stable doesn't have it at all. So, if you're running testing or unstable, just install it. Otherwise, you're going to need to use Apt pinning.
# apt install onionshareIf you're on stable, create a file at
/etc/apt/preferences, and place the following block in it.
Now, open
Package: *
Pin: release a=stable
Pin-Priority: 1000
Package: *
Pin: release a=testing
Pin-Priority: 1
Package: onionshare
Pin: release a=testing
Pin-Priority: 1001
/etc/apt/sources.list. Add the following two lines in.
deb http://ftp.us.debian.org/debian/ buster main deb-src http://ftp.us.debian.org/debian/ buster mainSave, exit, and update Apt. Then, install Onionshare.
# apt update # apt install onionshare
FedoraOnionshare is packaged and ready to install in the Fedora repositories.
# dnf install onionshare
Arch LinuxOnionshare is available in the AUR. You can install it from its page or via whichever AUR tool you prefer.
Sending A FileNow that you have Onionshare installed, you can start using it to send files. Start by opening up the program. It's completely graphical, so you'll find it under the "Internet" section of your desktop's launcher.
Add button to select the ones you want to share.
Start Sharing.
.onion address.
Settings
You can limit the time that your share is available, either by setting a time limit or telling Onionshare to shut down immediately when the file's been downloaded once.
Take a look at the other stuff, but it's not necessary most of the time.
Closing ThoughtsYou're now ready to share files of any size securely over the Tor network. If you're genuinely concerned with security and anonymity, remember to share your
.onion address over a secure channel, like Signal.