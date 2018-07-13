Setup secure ProFTPD server on CentOS 7 with TLS

Operating System: - CentOS Linux release 7.5.1804

Software: - ProFTPD Version 1.3.5e

sudo

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ - given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Basic FTP Configuration

Server Setup

# yum install epel-release # yum install proftpd

# service proftpd start # ss -nlt

# firewall-cmd --add-port=21/tcp --permanent # firewall-cmd --reload

# firewall-cmd --list-ports

Configuring Basig FTP server using ProFTPD on CentOS 7

lubos

/var/ftp-share

# useradd lubos -s /sbin/nologin -d /var/ftp-share # passwd lubos # chmod -R 750 /var/ftp-share # setsebool -P allow_ftpd_full_access=1

Client Connection

ftp

ftp.linuxconfig.org

lubos

$ ftp ftp.linuxconfig.org Connected to ftp.linuxconfig.org. 220 FTP Server ready. Name (ftp.linuxconfig.org:lubos): lubos 331 Password required for lubos Password: 230 User lubos logged in Remote system type is UNIX. Using binary mode to transfer files. ftp>

NOTE: Please note that at this point we are only able to make "Active FTP connections" only! Any attempt to create a "Passive FTP connection" will fail.

Passive mode FTP Configuration

Server Setup

echo "PassivePorts 49152 65534" >> /etc/proftpd.conf

# service proftpd restart

49152-65534

# firewall-cmd --add-port=49152-65534/tcp --permanent # firewall-cmd --reload

# firewall-cmd --list-ports

Configure ProFTPD server to receive passive FTP connections.

FTP client connection

ftp

-p

$ ftp -p ftp.linuxconfig.org Connected to ftp.linuxconfig.org. 220 FTP Server ready. Name (ftp.linuxconfig.org:lubos): lubos 331 Password required for lubos Password: 230 User lubos logged in Remote system type is UNIX. Using binary mode to transfer files. ftp> ls 227 Entering Passive Mode (192,168,1,111,209,252). 150 Opening ASCII mode data connection for file list 226 Transfer complete ftp>

Secure FTP server with TLS

Server Setup

openssl

# yum install openssl

Common Name

# openssl req -x509 -nodes -newkey rsa:1024 -keyout /etc/pki/tls/certs/proftpd.pem -out /etc/pki/tls/certs/proftpd.pem Generating a 1024 bit RSA private key ...++++++ .......++++++ writing new private key to '/etc/pki/tls/certs/proftpd.pem' ----- You are about to be asked to enter information that will be incorporated into your certificate request. What you are about to enter is what is called a Distinguished Name or a DN. There are quite a few fields but you can leave some blank For some fields there will be a default value, If you enter '.', the field will be left blank. ----- Country Name (2 letter code) [XX]: State or Province Name (full name) []: Locality Name (eg, city) [Default City]: Organization Name (eg, company) [Default Company Ltd]: Organizational Unit Name (eg, section) []: Common Name (eg, your name or your server's hostname) []:ftp.linuxconfig.org Email Address []:

/etc/sysconfig/proftpd

FROM: PROFTPD_OPTIONS="" TO: PROFTPD_OPTIONS="-DTLS"

# service proftpd restart

Client connection

Create a new FTP connection. To test TLS make sure you select a correct Encryption and Logon Type .

FTP client will warn you about the Unknown Certificate . Tick Always Trust and hit OK .

TLS encrypted connection successful.

Configure anonymous FTP user

Server Setup

/etc/sysconfig/proftpd

FROM: PROFTPD_OPTIONS="-DTLS" TO: PROFTPD_OPTIONS="-DTLS -DANONYMOUS_FTP"

# service proftpd restart

Client connection

As Logon Type select Anonymous

Anonymous FTP connection successful.

Appendix

Block/Refuse User's FTP access

/etc/ftpusers

530

$ ftp ftp.linuxconfig.org Connected to ftp.linuxconfig.org. 220 FTP Server ready. Name (ftp.linuxconfig.org:lubos): lubos 331 Password required for lubos Password: 530 Login incorrect. Login failed. Remote system type is UNIX. Using binary mode to transfer files. ftp>

