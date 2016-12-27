Setting up SoftEther VPN Server on Ubuntu 16.04 Xenial Xerus Linux

December 27, 2016

by

Essodjolo Kahanam

1. Introduction

2. What you will need

Ubuntu 16.04 Xenial Xerus Linux

A 30 GB available disk space is recommended

A root privilege

3. Conventions

sudo

4. Preparing the server

$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt upgrade

build-essential

$ sudo apt install build-essential

5. Installing SoftEther

5.1. Fetch softether sources

$ wget http://www.softether-download.com/files/softether/v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-tree/Linux/SoftEther_VPN_Server/64bit_-_Intel_x64_or_AMD64/softether-vpnserver-v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-linux-x64-64bit.tar.gz

5.2. Uncompress the sources

$ tar xzf softether-vpnserver-v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-linux-x64-64bit.tar.gz

vpnserver

5.3. Install from the sources

$ cd vpnserver $ sudo make

1

1

1

$ sudo ./vpnserver start

daemon

6. Configuration as a daemon

daemon

6.1. Move the installation folder to /usr/local

$ cd .. $ sudo mv vpnserver /usr/local

6.2. Give appropriate rights to files

$ cd /usr/local/vpnserver/ $ sudo chmod 600 * $ sudo chmod 700 vpnserver $ sudo chmod 700 vpncmd

vpnserver

Run the vpncmd command

command Type 3

Then type check

$ cd /usr/local/vpnserver/ $ sudo ./vpncmd

6.3. Create a systemd service

/lib/systemd/system/vpnserver.service

$ sudo vi /lib/systemd/system/vpnserver.service

[Unit] Description=SoftEther VPN Server After=network.target [Service] Type=forking ExecStart=/usr/local/vpnserver/vpnserver start ExecStop=/usr/local/vpnserver/vpnserver stop [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

systemctl

7. Prepare SoftEther VPN Server for use

virtual hub

virtual hub

7.1. Set an admin password for vpncmd, the command line administration tool

vpncmd

vpncmd

$ cd /usr/local/vpnserver/ $ sudo ./vpncmd

1

Enter

VPN Server>

ServerPasswordSet

7.2. Create a virtual hub

vpncmd

virtual hub

$ cd /usr/local/vpnserver/ $ sudo ./vpncmd > HubCreate myFirstHUB

7.3. Connect the virtual hub to the server network

virtual hub

SecureNAT

SecureNAT

SecureNAT

virtual hub

SecureNAT

$ cd /usr/local/vpnserver/ $ sudo ./vpncmd > Hub myFirstHUB > SecureNatEnable

7.4. Create users

UserCreate

NTLM

RADIUS

UserPasswordSet

7.5. Client configuration

7.5.1. Download the client

wget

$ wget http://www.softether-download.com/files/softether/v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-tree/Linux/SoftEther_VPN_Client/64bit_-_Intel_x64_or_AMD64/softether-vpnclient-v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-linux-x64-64bit.tar.gz

7.5.2. Uncompress the sources

$ tar xzf softether-vpnclient-v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-linux-x64-64bit.tar.gz

7.5.3. Install from the sources

$ cd vpnclient $ sudo make

$ sudo chmod 600 * $ sudo chmod 700 vpnclient $ sudo chmod 700 vpncmd

$ sudo ./vpnclient start $ sudo ./vpncmd

2

Create a virtual adapter (use NiceCreate , give “any” name you want)

, give “any” name you want) Create a VPN connection ( AccountCreate account0 )

) Specify the destination server hostname and port number (server:port)

Select the virtual hub to which you want to be connected (in our case we are using “myFirstHUB” created on the server)

to which you want to be connected (in our case we are using “myFirstHUB” created on the server) Enter the username

Use the virtual adapter created previously

> AccountPassword account0 > standard > AccountConnect account0

ifconfig

vpn_

dhclient

$ sudo dhclient vpn_ethvpn0

