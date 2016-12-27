sudo command
$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt upgradeInstall (if not installed yet)
build-essential for compilation purpose:
$ sudo apt install build-essential
$ wget http://www.softether-download.com/files/softether/v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-tree/Linux/SoftEther_VPN_Server/64bit_-_Intel_x64_or_AMD64/softether-vpnserver-v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-linux-x64-64bit.tar.gz
$ tar xzf softether-vpnserver-v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-linux-x64-64bit.tar.gzAfter successful decompression, we find a folder named
vpnserver in our current directory.
$ cd vpnserver $ sudo makeDuring the installation process, we will have to type
1 to read the Licence Agreement, type
1 again to confirm that we have read the License Agreement and finally type
1 to agree the License Agreement.
After the installation, we can go through the output to confirm that the whole process went correctly without any error.
Once everything is done correctly, we will be able to run the vpn server from the installation folder by using this command:
$ sudo ./vpnserver startLet’s do better by configuring it as a
daemon.
$ cd .. $ sudo mv vpnserver /usr/local
$ cd /usr/local/vpnserver/ $ sudo chmod 600 * $ sudo chmod 700 vpnserver $ sudo chmod 700 vpncmdBefore going further, let’s check that the vpn server can operate normally on our server. It is important to make this check before starting
vpnserver.
vpncmd command
3
check
$ cd /usr/local/vpnserver/ $ sudo ./vpncmd
/lib/systemd/system/vpnserver.service
$ sudo vi /lib/systemd/system/vpnserver.serviceAnd put the following content within it:
[Unit] Description=SoftEther VPN Server After=network.target [Service] Type=forking ExecStart=/usr/local/vpnserver/vpnserver start ExecStop=/usr/local/vpnserver/vpnserver stop [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.targetNow the VPN server starts automatically on boot, and we are able to manage the vpnserver using
systemctl.
virtual hub, and then make a kind of link between that
virtual hub and the server network (the corporate LAN).
vpncmd as soon as the the VPN server is installed. This is done through the
vpncmd utility:
$ cd /usr/local/vpnserver/ $ sudo ./vpncmd
1 for “Management of VPN Server or VPN Bridge”, then just press
Enter for the following questions until we get
VPN Server> prompt. At the command prompt, we type
ServerPasswordSet.
vpncmd, we are going to create a
virtual hub named “myFirstHUB”:
$ cd /usr/local/vpnserver/ $ sudo ./vpncmd > HubCreate myFirstHUB
virtual hub to the LAN. This can be done using a Local Bridge connection or using the
SecureNAT function.
In our case, the
SecureNAT function will be used.
SecureNAT function allows to use the VPN server as Simple Network Gateway, DHCP Server, or Simple Gateway to Remotely Access Remote Sites.
Let's select our
virtual hub and enable
SecureNAT function.
$ cd /usr/local/vpnserver/ $ sudo ./vpncmd > Hub myFirstHUB > SecureNatEnable
UserCreate
NTLM,
RADIUS, etc. The default authentication method is “password”.
UserPasswordSet
wget command to download the client.
$ wget http://www.softether-download.com/files/softether/v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-tree/Linux/SoftEther_VPN_Client/64bit_-_Intel_x64_or_AMD64/softether-vpnclient-v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-linux-x64-64bit.tar.gz
$ tar xzf softether-vpnclient-v4.22-9634-beta-2016.11.27-linux-x64-64bit.tar.gz
$ cd vpnclient $ sudo makeAfter installation we change files permissions as follow:
$ sudo chmod 600 * $ sudo chmod 700 vpnclient $ sudo chmod 700 vpncmdNow we can start the VPN client and make the required configuration to connect to the server.
$ sudo ./vpnclient start $ sudo ./vpncmdSelect
2 to enter “Management of VPN Client”. And perform these actions:
NiceCreate, give “any” name you want)
AccountCreate account0)
virtual hub to which you want to be connected (in our case we are using “myFirstHUB” created on the server)
> AccountPassword account0 > standard > AccountConnect account0
ifconfig command to find the vpn virtual adapter (prefixed by
vpn_) and then use
dhclient command to request an IP address.
$ sudo dhclient vpn_ethvpn0After this command, the VPN client will get an ip address from the SoftEther VPN server and can communicate with the remote LAN.