Setting the Root Password on Ubuntu 24.04 Linux

When managing an Ubuntu 24.04 system, it’s essential to understand the security and administrative practices that come with it. By default, Ubuntu does not set a root password and encourages the use of the sudo command for administrative tasks. This approach enhances security by limiting the use of the root account. However, there are scenarios where having a root password is necessary. This guide will walk you through the process of setting a root password on Ubuntu 24.04, ensuring you can do so securely and efficiently.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to execute the sudo command to change the root password

Steps to enter the sudo user’s password and set a new root password

How to test the newly set root password

Setting the Root Password

As a fresh installation of Ubuntu comes without a root password, it’s recommended to use sudo for executing privileged commands. If you find yourself needing a root password, follow these steps carefully to set one up securely.

Execute the sudo command with passwd: This initiates the process to set a root password. $ sudo passwd When you execute this command, you’re prompted to enter your current user’s password to proceed. This step is crucial for verifying your identity and ensuring that only authorized users can set the root password. Enter the user’s sudo password: After executing the sudo passwd command, you’ll be prompted to enter your current user’s sudo password. This is the password you use to log in to your account and execute sudo commands. Set a new password for root: Once authenticated, you’ll be prompted to enter and confirm a new password for the root account. Choose a strong, secure password to prevent unauthorized access. Test the new set root password with su root: To verify that the new root password is set correctly, attempt to switch to the root account using the following command: $ su root

After entering the new root password, your prompt should change from $ to # , indicating that you have logged in as root.

Conclusion

Setting a root password on Ubuntu 24.04 can be necessary for specific administrative tasks. However, it’s crucial to use this power sparingly to maintain the system’s security integrity. Always use sudo for routine administrative tasks and reserve the root account for scenarios where it’s absolutely necessary. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can securely set a root password on your Ubuntu system.

