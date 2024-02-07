Setting the Hostname on Ubuntu 24.04

Changing the hostname of your Ubuntu 24.04 server or desktop is an important task that can help in easier identification of your system within a network. The hostname is essentially the name that your computer uses to identify itself to other devices on the network. This guide will walk you through the process of setting or changing the hostname on Ubuntu 24.04.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to check the current hostname

How to change the hostname temporarily

How to change the hostname permanently

Understanding Hostnames

Before diving into the steps for changing the hostname, it’s essential to understand what a hostname represents. A hostname can be any name you assign to your computer, helping you and others on the network to identify it among many devices. Hostnames are crucial in various network operations and server management tasks.

Checking the Current Hostname: It’s important to know the existing hostname before making any changes. $ hostname This command displays the current hostname of your system. Knowing your current hostname is crucial as it allows you to ensure that you’re changing the right parameter and helps in avoiding any confusion in network configurations. Changing the Hostname Temporarily: Learn how to change your system’s hostname without restarting. $ sudo hostname linuxconfig This command changes the hostname for the current session. This change is temporary and will revert back to the original hostname after a system restart. It’s useful for temporary adjustments or testing. Changing the Hostname Permanently: For a permanent change, you need to edit a system file. $ sudo hostnamectl set-hostname linuxconfig This command sets the hostname permanently. After executing this command, the change will persist across reboots. Check the hostname change with command: $ hostnamectl You may also need to edit the /etc/hosts file to reflect the new hostname to ensure all network services operate correctly with the new name. $ sudo nano /etc/hosts Add or modify the entry for 127.0.1.1 to match your new hostname. This step is crucial for ensuring that local applications, such as the web server, can correctly resolve the hostname.

Conclusion

Changing your Ubuntu 24.04 system’s hostname can be done both temporarily and permanently. It’s a straightforward process that can significantly aid in managing your system within a network. Whether you’re setting up a new server or reconfiguring an existing one, understanding how to manage the hostname is an essential skill. Following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can easily set your hostname to something that fits your network configuration and personal preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions about Changing Hostname on Ubuntu 24.04