Setting a Static IP Address in Ubuntu 24.04 via the Command Line

Here’s an example configuration to set a static IP address:

Replace ‘enp0s3’ with your interface name. Adjust the IP address, subnet mask, default gateway, and DNS servers as necessary for your network.

The Netplan configuration file is a YAML document used in Ubuntu systems for network configuration. It defines how network interfaces should be configured to connect to the network. Below is a detailed breakdown of each section within the configuration file example provided:

network: This is the root element of the configuration file, signifying the start of the network configuration.

version: 2

This specifies the Netplan configuration format version. Version 2 is currently used for most configurations and supports additional features not available in version 1.



renderer: networkd

The renderer indicates which backend Netplan uses to apply the configurations. “networkd” is used for server and headless environments, providing a system daemon to manage network configurations. Another common renderer is NetworkManager, which is more suited for desktop and user-friendly environments.

ethernets:

This section specifies that the configuration is for Ethernet interfaces. It’s a top-level key under which individual Ethernet interfaces are defined.

enp0s3:

This is the identifier for the specific Ethernet interface being configured. “enp0s3” is a common name for a network interface on virtual machines but could vary depending on your system’s hardware and kernel. Use the command ip link to find out the names of your interfaces.

dhcp4: no

This setting disables DHCP for IPv4 on the interface, indicating that a static IP address will be used instead. If set to “yes,” the interface would obtain an IP address automatically from a DHCP server.

addresses:

This list specifies the static IP addresses (and optionally, subnet masks) to assign to the interface. “192.168.1.10/24” denotes the static IP address “192.168.1.10” with a subnet mask indicating a “/24” (or 255.255.255.0) network. You can list multiple addresses in this section if needed.

routes:

This section is used to define static routes. The “to: default” and “via: 192.168.1.1” lines specify a default route (i.e., where packets should be sent if their destination doesn’t match any other route) through the gateway “192.168.1.1”.

nameservers:

The nameservers key specifies the DNS servers to be used by the system. “addresses: [8.8.8.8, 8.8.4.4]” configures Google’s DNS servers as the primary and secondary DNS servers, respectively. This setting is critical for resolving domain names to IP addresses.