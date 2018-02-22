Set Up A Python Django Development Environment on Debian 9 Stretch Linux

Django is the top Python web development framework and for good reason. It's powerful, flexible, and doesn't get in the way of developers. It also scales incredibly well, powering sites like Instagram.Installing a Django development environment is very simple on Linux, and Debian makes it even simpler. There are two basic ways to go about it; the virtualenv way and the Debian way. The virtualenv way keeps django and all of the other Python packages installed with it contained, allowing for multiple installations with different packages and package versions. The Debian way usesto install and manage Django.The virtualenv route is the best way to go if you need multiple independent Django installs or you want to work with different versions of Python than the ones Debian uses by default.To stat off, you need to make sure that Python is installed and install the virtualenv package to compartmentalize your Python projects.After the packages finish installing, you can use virtualenv to create a new virtual environment for your Python project.By running the above command, you will prompt virtualenv to create a new virtual environment using the current version of Python 3 installed on the system. If you leave off thepart and virtualenv will use the current system default, which is the 2.7 line in Debian Stretch.In order to use the new virtual environmentinto the folder and activate it.You will see the name of the folder in parenthesis at the beginning of your prompt. When you're done using the virtual environment, you can exit by typingDebian has its own way of doing things, and it usually works well. If you'd prefer a system-wide Django install, you can use the packaged version of Django available form Debian's repositories.Installing Django this way is very simple. Just install the packages.Now that you have your virtual environment set up and activated, you can install Django. Virtualenv automatically adds the Python package managerto each environment it creates. Pip acts exactly like any other package manager and handles installs, removals, and updates. Because you are using virtualenv, the packages that pip manages are specific to that environment and that environment alone.You can install Django through pip just by telling it to install.Pip will handle dependency management and pull in Django. Again, it only applies to that environment.You can now use Django's built-in utilities to create your new project.Django will create the base project files for you at the name you specify. You can nowinto your new Django project. Once there, you need to set up the database by applying the basic migrations and creating your user.You will be asked to enter the information for your site's admin user. Fill it out however you'd like. This information will be entered into the development database, so it doesn't matter too much, unless you plan to import it into your production one.You can test your new Django project. Useone more time to start up the development server.You can view the static start page atin your browser.No matter which way you chose, you now have a complete and working Django development environment on Debian Stretch. You can continue to build and expand your project with either method, and there are plenty of Django packages available through both pip and the Debian repositories.