bash command after stopping the GUI and disabling the
nouveau driver by modifying the GRUB boot menu.
In this NVIDIA Drivers installation guide you will learn:
- How to identify your NVIDIA graphic card model on your operating system.
- Where to download the NVIDIA driver package for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.
- How to install prerequisites for a successful Nvidia Driver compilation and installation on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.
- How to disable the
nouveaudriver.
- How to successfully install NVIDIA Drivers on your Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Linux operating system.
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Criteria
|Requirements
|Operating System
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
|Software
|Existing Desktop installation such as GNOME.
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
How to install the NVIDIA drivers on RHEL 8 Workstation step by step instructions
- Open up the terminal and identify your Nvidia graphic card model by executing:
$ lspci -vnn | grep VGA 01:00.0 VGA compatible controller [0300]: NVIDIA Corporation GP106 [GeForce GTX 1060 6GB] [10de:1c03] (rev a1) (prog-if 00 [VGA controller])
- Download the Nvidia driver package from nvidia.com using search criteria based on your Nvidia card model and the Linux operating system.
Alternatively, if you know what you are doing you can download the driver directly from the Nvidia Linux driver list. Once ready you should end up with a file similar to the one shown below:
$ ls NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-* NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-410.73.run
- Install all prerequisites for a successful Nvidia driver compilation and installation.
# dnf groupinstall "Development Tools" # dnf install elfutils-libelf-devel libglvnd-devel
- Permanently disable the
nouveaudriver by modifying the GRUB boot menu:
# grub2-editenv - set "$(grub2-editenv - list | grep kernelopts) nouveau.modeset=0"
- Reboot your Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Workstation.
# reboot
- The Nvidia drivers must be installed while the Xorg server is stopped. Switch to the text mode by:
# systemctl isolate multi-user.target
- Install the Nvidia driver by executing the following command:
NOTE
ERROR: Unable to find the kernel source tree for the currently running kernel
In case you receive the above error message during the execution of the below command, follow the kernel source instructions on how to install kernel source on CentOS / RHEL Linux system.
# bash NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-*When prompted answer
YESto installation of NVIDIA's 32-bit compatibility libraries, overwrite existing
libglvndfiles and automatic update of your X configuration file.
- Reboot your system once more time.
# rebootAll done. The Nvidia driver should now be installed on your RHEL 8 Workstation. Reboot your system now, login and run nvidia-settings to further configure your Nvidia graphic card settings.