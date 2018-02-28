Raspbian GNU/Linux upgrade from Jessie to Raspbian Stretch 9

Introduction

Recommendations

Remove unnecessary or obsolete packages

Make a data and configuration backup

Perform an upgrade directly using console

Installed 3rd-party software on Raspbian Stretch 9

Warning: MariaDB is now the default SQL database in Debian 9 Stretch. This introduces a new database binary data file format which is not backwards compatible with your current ( Debian 8 Jessie ) database format. During the upgrade your databases will be upgraded automatically. However, when you run into some issues during or after the upgrade, you will not be able revert back! From this reason it is important to backup all your current databases before you proceed with a Debian 9 Stretch upgrade!

Fully Upgrade Current System

# apt-get update # apt-get upgrade

# apt-get dist-upgrade

System Check

# dpkg -C

# apt-mark showhold

On Hold

/etc/apt/sources.list

# sed -i 's/jessie/stretch/g' /etc/apt/sources.list

Jessie

Stretch

Stretch

# apt-get update

Raspbian Stretch Upgrade Simulation

# apt-get --simulate upgrade

Rasbian Stretch Upgrade

There are services installed on your system which need to be restarted when certain libraries, such as libpam, libc, and libssl, are upgraded. Since these restarts may cause interruptions of service for the system, you will normally be prompted on each upgrade for the list of services you wish to restart. You can choose this option to avoid being prompted; instead, all necessary restarts will be done for you automatically so you can avoid being asked questions on each library upgrade.

# apt-get upgrade # apt-get dist-upgrade

The upgrade from Raspbian Jessie to Raspbian 9 Stretch is a relatively simple procedure. However, exercise caution, as there is always a chance to break the entire system. The fewer installed 3rd-party packages and services, the more likely you are able successfully to upgrade your Raspbian Linux system. apt-get updateStart by fully upgrade your current Raspbian system before you proceed with a Stretch upgrade.Upgrade any held back packages:Last, chance to check for any system inconsistencies. Perform database sanity and consistency checks for partially installed, missing and obsolete packages:If no issues are reported, check what packages are held back:Packageswill not upgrade.packages may cause inconsistencies after Stretch upgrade. Before you move to the following part, it is suggested to fix all issues provided by both above commands. Next, update yourto include new Stretch repositories.The above command will replace anykeyword occurrence tothus effectively enabling new Stretch repositories. Once youris updated to includedrepositories, update your local package index with:Used the bellow command to see what we are facing. It is a simulated dry-run thus not system changes will be implemented.We have come to the most exciting part, which is the actual Jessie upgrade to Raspbian Stretch system. During the upgrade you may be asked:Restart services during package upgrades without asking? The choice is about whether you wish the system to restart your services automatically during the system upgrade or you wish to do it manually or after the system is fully upgrade to Stretch.When ready, execute the bellow commands to commence the Debian Stretch upgrade process:All done. Reboot your system.