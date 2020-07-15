Python Regular Expressions with Examples

How to start with Regular Expressions on Python

How to import regex Python module

How to match strings and characters using Regex notation

How to use the most common Python Regex notations

Python Regular Expressions with Examples

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Any GNU/Linux operating system Software Python 2 , Python 3 Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Python Regular Expressions Examples

re

Example 1

$ python3 Python 3.8.2 (default, Apr 27 2020, 15:53:34) [GCC 9.3.0] on linux Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> print ('Hello World') Hello World >>> import re >>> print (re.match('^.','Hello World'))

Hello World

Line 5

re

Line 7

.match

Line 8

.match

^.

Hello World

H

^

.

H

H

DID YOU KNOW?

These special connotations are identical to regular expressions in Bash scripting, and other regex-aware applications, which all use a more-or-less uniform regex standard, though there are differences between languages and even specific implementations if you delve into regular expressions a bit further.

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.

Example 2

>>> print (re.match('......W','Hello World')) <re.Match object; span=(0, 7), match='Hello W'>

.

W

Hello W

Example 3

>>> print (re.match('^H[elo]+','Hello World')) <re.Match object; span=(0, 5), match='Hello'>

^ : as described above, can also be read as ‘this must be the start of the string’

: as described above, can also be read as ‘this must be the start of the string’ H : must match H in this exact location (which is directly after/on the start of the string)

: must match in this exact location (which is directly after/on the start of the string) [elo]+: match either e , l or o (the ‘either’ defined by [‘ and ‘] ) and + means ‘one or more of these’

Hello

H

e

o

l

Example 3

>>> print (re.findall('^[He]+ll[ o\t]+Wo[rl].+$','Hello World')) ['Hello World'];

findall

Hello World

^ : Start of string

: Start of string [He]+ : Matches H and e 1 or more times, and thus He is matched

: Matches and 1 or more times, and thus is matched ll : literal matching of ll in this exact spot, and thus indeed ll is matched as it came directly after He

: literal matching of in this exact spot, and thus indeed is matched as it came directly after [ o\t]+ : Match either ‘ ‘ (space), or o , or \t (a tab), and that 1 or more times, and thus o (o space) matched. If we had used a tab instead of a space, this regex would still work!

: Match either (space), or , or (a tab), and that 1 or more times, and thus (o space) matched. If we had used a tab instead of a space, this regex would still work! Wo : Literal match of Wo

: Literal match of [rl] : match either r or l . Watch carefully; only r is matched here! There is no + behind the ] so only a single character, either r or l will be matched in this position. So why was rld still matched? The answer is in the next qualifier;

: match either or . Watch carefully; only is matched here! There is no behind the so only a single character, either or will be matched in this position. So why was still matched? The answer is in the next qualifier; .+ : match any character (signified by . ) one or more times, thus l and d are both matched, and our string is complete

: match any character (signified by ) one or more times, thus and are both matched, and our string is complete $: Similar to ^ , this character signifies "end of string".

>>> print (re.findall('^Hello$','Hello World')) [] >>> print (re.findall('^Hello$','Hello ')) [] >>> print (re.findall('^Hello$','Hello')) ['Hello'] >>> print (re.findall('^Hello','Hello World')) ['Hello']

Hello

^Hello$

Hello World

^Hello$

Hello

Hello

Example 4

re

>>> print (re.sub('^Hello','Bye bye','Hello World')) Bye bye World

^Hello

Bye bye

Hello World

Example 5

>>> print (re.sub('[0-9]+','_','Hello World 123')) Hello World _

[0-9]+: Any numeric character from 0 to 9 , one or more times.

123

_

Example 6

>>> print (re.sub('(?i)[O-R]+','_','Hello World 123')) Hell_ W_ld 123

(?i)[O-R]+ : Match one or more O to R or - thanks to the optional i flag - o to r



: Match one or more to or - thanks to the optional flag - to (?i): preset a case-insensitive i flag for this pattern

>>> print (re.sub('[1]{2}','_','Hello World 111')) Hello World _1

[1]{2}: Match the character 1 exactly two times

Example 7

>>> print (re.sub('(World)','\g<1>\g<1>','Hello World 123')) Hello WorldWorld 123

(World) : Match the literal text ‘World’ and make it a group which can then be used in the substitution

: Match the literal text ‘World’ and make it a group which can then be used in the substitution \g<1>\g<1>: The \g<1> specifies the first group which was matched, i.e. the text World taken from the Hello World 123 string, and this is repeated twice, resulting in the WorldWorld output. /li>

Example 8

>>> print (re.sub('(o)','\g<1>\g<1>\g<1>','Hello World 123')) Hellooo Wooorld 123

o

>>> print (re.sub('(o)','','Hello World 123')) Hell Wrld 123

>>> print (re.sub('(o).*(r)','\g<1>\g<2>','hello world 123')) hellorld 123

o

r

.*

o wor

(o).*(r)' (‘o

r

>>> print (re.sub('e.*o','_','hello world 123')) h_rld 123

o

>>> print (re.sub('(o).*(r)','\g<1>\g<2>','hello world 123')) hellorld 123

o wor

o wor

or

hellorld 123

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.

Conclusion

List of the most common Python Regular Expression notations Regex Notation Description . Any character, except newline [a-c] One character of the selected range, in this case a,b,c [A-Z] One character of the selected range, in this case A-Z [0-9AF-Z] One character of the selected range, in this case 0-9, A, and F-Z [^A-Za-z] One character outside of the selected range, in this case for example ‘1’ would qualify * Any number of matches (0 or more) + 1 or more matches ? 0 or 1 match {3} Exactly 3 matches () Capture group. The first time this is used, the group number is 1, etc. \g<1> Use (insert) of the capture match group, qualified by the number (1-x) of the group \g<0> Special group 0 inserts the entire matched string ^ Start of string $ End of string \d One digit \D One non-digit \s One whitespace \S One non-whitespace (?i) Ignore case flag prefix, as demonstrated above a|d One character out of the two (an alternative to using []), ‘a’ or ‘d’ \ Escapes special characters \b Backspace character

Newline character \r Carriage return character \t Tab character

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.

A regular expression (often abbreviated to “regex”) is a technique, and a textual pattern, which defines how one wants to search or modify a given string. Regular expressions are commonly used in Bash shell scripts and in Python code, as well as in various other programming languages.In Python, one wants to import themodule to enable the use of regular expressions.Let’s start with a simple example:Here we first printedto demonstrate a simple print setup. We then imported the regex moduleenabling us to use theregular expressionmatching function of that library.The syntax of thefunction is (pattern,string) where pattern was defined as the regular expression’ and we used the samestring as our input string.As you can see, a match was found in the letter. The reason this match was found is the pattern of the regular expression, namely;stands forandstands forThus,was found, as that letter is directly after "the start of the string", and is described as "any one character,in this case".Here we useto match any one character (except newline) and we do this 6 times before matching the literal characterAs you can see(7 characters) was matched. Interestingly, this show as span (0,7) which should not be read as 0-7 (which is 8 characters) but as "start at 0" "+7 characters", as can also be glanced from the other examples in this article.Let’s take another, slightly more complex example:The syntax in this case is:Thus,was matched aswas indeed at the start of the string, andandandwere matched one or more times (in any order).Ready for a super complex one?Here we used another function of the re module, namelywhich immediately yields the found string and uses the same (pattern,string) syntax. Why didmatch in full? Let’s break it down step-by-step:In other words, had we placed this at the start, or somewhere else in the middle, the regex would have mismatched.As an example:Here no output is returned for the first two print’s, as we are trying to match a string which can be read as "start_of_string"--"end_of_string" as signified by, againstwhich does not match.In the third example, thematchesas there are no additional characters in thestring which would cause this regex to fail matching. Finally, the last example shows a partial match without the requirement for the "end_of_string" ($) to happen.See? You’re already becoming a regular expressions expert! Regular expressions can be fun, and are very powerful!There are various other functions in thePython module, like, each with their applicable use case domains. Let’s look at re.sub next:String substitution is one of the most powerful applications of regular expressions, in Python and other coding languages. In this example, we looked forand replaced it within the string. Can you see how this would be very handy to process all sorts of variables and text strings and even entire flat text files?Let’s look at a few more complex examples, using more advanced regex syntax:Can you see how thewas replaced by a singleTo make this clearer, consider the following two examples:In this first example, we simply matchand place it in a group, then repeat that group three times in the out.Note that if we would not refer to group 1 (the first matched group, ref second example), then there simply would be no output and the result would be:For the second example, consider:Here we have two groups, the first one being(wherever such a group matches, and there are clearly multiple as seen in the first example), and the second one being. Additionally, we usewhich translates to "any character, any number of times" – an often used regular expression.So in this exampleis matched byfirst, then any character until the lastis reached. "The last" notion is very import and an easy to make mistake/gotcha, especially for new regular expressions users. As a side example, consider:Can you see how the lastwas matched?Returning to our example:We can see thatwas replaced by a match of group 1 followed by a match of group 2, resulting in:being replaced byand thus the output isLet’s look at some of the more common regular expressions notations available in Python, matched with some lightweight implementations of the same:Interesting? Once you start using regular expressions, in any language, you will soon find that you start using them everywhere – in other coding languages, in your favorite regex-aware text editor, on the command line (see ‘sed’ for Linux users), etc.You will likely also find that you’ll start using them more ad-hoc, i.e. not just in coding. There is something inherently powerful in being able to control all sorts of command line output, for example directory and file listings, scripting and flat file text management.Enjoy your learning progress and please post some of your most powerful regular expression examples below!