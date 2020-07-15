Python Regular Expressions with Examples

In this tutorial you will learn:
- How to start with Regular Expressions on Python
- How to import regex Python module
- How to match strings and characters using Regex notation
- How to use the most common Python Regex notations
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|Any GNU/Linux operating system
|Software
|Python 2 , Python 3
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
|
# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command
$ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Python Regular Expressions ExamplesIn Python, one wants to import the
re module to enable the use of regular expressions.
Here we first printed
$ python3
Python 3.8.2 (default, Apr 27 2020, 15:53:34)
[GCC 9.3.0] on linux
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> print ('Hello World')
Hello World
>>> import re
>>> print (re.match('^.','Hello World'))
Hello World Line 5to demonstrate a simple print setup. We then imported the regex module
re Line 7enabling us to use the
.match regular expression Line 8matching function of that library.
The syntax of the
.match function is (pattern,string) where pattern was defined as the regular expression
^.’ and we used the same
Hello World string as our input string.
As you can see, a match was found in the letter
H. The reason this match was found is the pattern of the regular expression, namely;
^ stands for Start of string and
. stands for match any one character (except newline).
Thus,
H was found, as that letter is directly after "the start of the string", and is described as "any one character,
H in this case".
These special connotations are identical to regular expressions in Bash scripting, and other regex-aware applications, which all use a more-or-less uniform regex standard, though there are differences between languages and even specific implementations if you delve into regular expressions a bit further.
Here we use
>>> print (re.match('......W','Hello World'))
<re.Match object; span=(0, 7), match='Hello W'>
. to match any one character (except newline) and we do this 6 times before matching the literal character
W.
As you can see
Hello W (7 characters) was matched. Interestingly, this show as span (0,7) which should not be read as 0-7 (which is 8 characters) but as "start at 0" "+7 characters", as can also be glanced from the other examples in this article.
The syntax in this case is:
>>> print (re.match('^H[elo]+','Hello World'))
<re.Match object; span=(0, 5), match='Hello'>
- ^: as described above, can also be read as ‘this must be the start of the string’
- H: must match
Hin this exact location (which is directly after/on the start of the string)
- [elo]+: match either
e,
lor
o(the ‘either’ defined by
[‘ and ‘]) and
+means ‘one or more of these’
Hello was matched as
H was indeed at the start of the string, and
e and
o and
l were matched one or more times (in any order).
Here we used another function of the re module, namely
>>> print (re.findall('^[He]+ll[ o\t]+Wo[rl].+$','Hello World'))
['Hello World'];
findall which immediately yields the found string and uses the same (pattern,string) syntax.
Why did
Hello World match in full? Let’s break it down step-by-step:
- ^: Start of string
- [He]+: Matches
Hand
e1 or more times, and thus
Heis matched
- ll: literal matching of
llin this exact spot, and thus indeed
llis matched as it came directly after
He
- [ o\t]+: Match either
‘ ‘(space), or
o, or
\t(a tab), and that 1 or more times, and thus
o(o space) matched. If we had used a tab instead of a space, this regex would still work!
- Wo: Literal match of
Wo
- [rl]: match either
ror
l. Watch carefully; only
ris matched here! There is no
+behind the
]so only a single character, either
ror
lwill be matched in this position. So why was
rldstill matched? The answer is in the next qualifier;
- .+: match any character (signified by
.) one or more times, thus
land
dare both matched, and our string is complete
- $: Similar to
^, this character signifies "end of string".
As an example:
Here no output is returned for the first two print’s, as we are trying to match a string which can be read as "start_of_string"-
>>> print (re.findall('^Hello$','Hello World'))
[]
>>> print (re.findall('^Hello$','Hello '))
[]
>>> print (re.findall('^Hello$','Hello'))
['Hello']
>>> print (re.findall('^Hello','Hello World'))
['Hello']
Hello-"end_of_string" as signified by
^Hello$, against
Hello World which does not match.
In the third example, the
^Hello$ matches
Hello as there are no additional characters in the
Hello string which would cause this regex to fail matching. Finally, the last example shows a partial match without the requirement for the "end_of_string" ($) to happen.
See? You’re already becoming a regular expressions expert! Regular expressions can be fun, and are very powerful!
re Python module, like re.sub, re.split, re.subn, re.search, each with their applicable use case domains. Let’s look at re.sub next:
String substitution is one of the most powerful applications of regular expressions, in Python and other coding languages. In this example, we looked for
>>> print (re.sub('^Hello','Bye bye','Hello World'))
Bye bye World
^Hello and replaced it with
Bye bye in the string
Hello World. Can you see how this would be very handy to process all sorts of variables and text strings and even entire flat text files?
>>> print (re.sub('[0-9]+','_','Hello World 123'))
Hello World _
- [0-9]+: Any numeric character from
0to
9, one or more times.
123 was replaced by a single
_ ?
>>> print (re.sub('(?i)[O-R]+','_','Hello World 123'))
Hell_ W_ld 123
- (?i)[O-R]+: Match one or more
Oto
Ror - thanks to the optional
iflag -
oto
r
- (?i): preset a case-insensitive
iflag for this pattern
>>> print (re.sub('[1]{2}','_','Hello World 111'))
Hello World _1
- [1]{2}: Match the character
1exactly two times
>>> print (re.sub('(World)','\g<1>\g<1>','Hello World 123'))
Hello WorldWorld 123
- (World): Match the literal text ‘World’ and make it a group which can then be used in the substitution
- \g<1>\g<1>: The
\g<1>specifies the first group which was matched, i.e. the text
Worldtaken from the
Hello World 123string, and this is repeated twice, resulting in the
WorldWorldoutput. /li>
To make this clearer, consider the following two examples:
In this first example, we simply match
>>> print (re.sub('(o)','\g<1>\g<1>\g<1>','Hello World 123'))
Hellooo Wooorld 123
o and place it in a group, then repeat that group three times in the out.
Note that if we would not refer to group 1 (the first matched group, ref second example), then there simply would be no output and the result would be:
For the second example, consider:
>>> print (re.sub('(o)','','Hello World 123'))
Hell Wrld 123
Here we have two groups, the first one being
>>> print (re.sub('(o).*(r)','\g<1>\g<2>','hello world 123'))
hellorld 123
o (wherever such a group matches, and there are clearly multiple as seen in the first example), and the second one being
r. Additionally, we use
.* which translates to "any character, any number of times" – an often used regular expression.
So in this example
o wor is matched by
(o).*(r)' (‘o first, then any character until the last
r is reached. "The last" notion is very import and an easy to make mistake/gotcha, especially for new regular expressions users. As a side example, consider:
Can you see how the last
>>> print (re.sub('e.*o','_','hello world 123'))
h_rld 123
o was matched?
Returning to our example:
We can see that
>>> print (re.sub('(o).*(r)','\g<1>\g<2>','hello world 123'))
hellorld 123
o wor was replaced by a match of group 1 followed by a match of group 2, resulting in:
o wor being replaced by
or and thus the output is
hellorld 123.
ConclusionLet’s look at some of the more common regular expressions notations available in Python, matched with some lightweight implementations of the same:
|Regex Notation
|Description
|
.
|Any character, except newline
|
[a-c]
|One character of the selected range, in this case a,b,c
|
[A-Z]
|One character of the selected range, in this case A-Z
|
[0-9AF-Z]
|One character of the selected range, in this case 0-9, A, and F-Z
|
[^A-Za-z]
|One character outside of the selected range, in this case for example ‘1’ would qualify
|
*
|Any number of matches (0 or more)
|
+
|1 or more matches
|
?
|0 or 1 match
|
{3}
|Exactly 3 matches
|
()
|Capture group. The first time this is used, the group number is 1, etc.
|
\g<1>
|Use (insert) of the capture match group, qualified by the number (1-x) of the group
|
\g<0>
|Special group 0 inserts the entire matched string
|
^
|Start of string
|
$
|End of string
|
\d
|One digit
|
\D
|One non-digit
|
\s
|One whitespace
|
\S
|One non-whitespace
|
(?i)
|Ignore case flag prefix, as demonstrated above
|
a|d
|One character out of the two (an alternative to using []), ‘a’ or ‘d’
|
\
|Escapes special characters
|
\b
|Backspace character
|
\n
|Newline character
|
\r
|Carriage return character
|
\t
|Tab character
Interesting? Once you start using regular expressions, in any language, you will soon find that you start using them everywhere – in other coding languages, in your favorite regex-aware text editor, on the command line (see ‘sed’ for Linux users), etc.
You will likely also find that you’ll start using them more ad-hoc, i.e. not just in coding. There is something inherently powerful in being able to control all sorts of command line output, for example directory and file listings, scripting and flat file text management.
Enjoy your learning progress and please post some of your most powerful regular expression examples below!
