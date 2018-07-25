PostgreSQL performance tuning for faster query execution

Operating System: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

Software: PostgreSQL server 9.2

psql

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ - given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

explain

The problem to be solved

foobardb=# \d+ employees Table "public.employees" Column | Type | Modifiers | Storage | Stats target | Description ------------------+---------+-----------------------------------------------------+----------+--------------+------------- emp_id | numeric | not null default nextval('employees_seq'::regclass) | main | | first_name | text | not null | extended | | last_name | text | not null | extended | | birth_year | numeric | not null | main | | birth_month | numeric | not null | main | | birth_dayofmonth | numeric | not null | main | | Indexes: "employees_pkey" PRIMARY KEY, btree (emp_id) Has OIDs: no

foobardb=# select * from employees limit 2; emp_id | first_name | last_name | birth_year | birth_month | birth_dayofmonth --------+------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------------ 1 | Emily | James | 1983 | 3 | 20 2 | John | Smith | 1990 | 8 | 12

foobardb=# select emp_id, first_name, last_name from employees where birth_month = 3 and birth_dayofmonth = 20; emp_id | first_name | last_name --------+------------+----------- 1 | Emily | James

explain

explain analyze

foobardb=# explain analyze select emp_id, first_name, last_name from employees where birth_month = 3 and birth_dayofmonth = 20; QUERY PLAN ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Seq Scan on employees (cost=0.00..15.40 rows=1 width=96) (actual time=0.023..0.025 rows=1 loops=1) Filter: ((birth_month = 3::numeric) AND (birth_dayofmonth = 20::numeric)) Rows Removed by Filter: 1 Total runtime: 0.076 ms (4 rows)

foobardb

$ for j in {1..500000} ; do echo "insert into employees (first_name, last_name, birth_year, birth_month, birth_dayofmonth) values ('user$j','Test',1900,01,01);"; done | psql -d foobardb

foobardb=# select count(*) from employees; count -------- 500002 (1 row)

foobardb=# explain analyze select emp_id, first_name, last_name from employees where birth_month = 3 and birth_dayofmonth = 20; QUERY PLAN ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Seq Scan on employees (cost=0.00..11667.63 rows=1 width=22) (actual time=0.012..150.998 rows=1 loops=1) Filter: ((birth_month = 3::numeric) AND (birth_dayofmonth = 20::numeric)) Rows Removed by Filter: 500001 Total runtime: 151.059 ms

Seq Scan

grep

bash

/tmp/exp500k.csv

foobardb=# copy employees to '/tmp/exp500k.csv' delimiter ',' CSV HEADER; COPY 500002

$ time grep ",3,20" /tmp/exp500k.csv 1,Emily,James,1983,3,20 real 0m0.067s user 0m0.018s sys 0m0.010s

birth_year

birth_month

birth_dayofmonth

emp_id

foobardb=# alter table employees add constraint birth_uniq unique (emp_id, birth_year, birth_month, birth_dayofmonth); NOTICE: ALTER TABLE / ADD UNIQUE will create implicit index "birth_uniq" for table "employees"

foobardb=# explain analyze select emp_id, first_name, last_name from employees where birth_month = 3 and birth_dayofmonth = 20; QUERY PLAN ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Seq Scan on employees (cost=0.00..11667.19 rows=1 width=22) (actual time=103.131..151.084 rows=1 loops=1) Filter: ((birth_month = 3::numeric) AND (birth_dayofmonth = 20::numeric)) Rows Removed by Filter: 500001 Total runtime: 151.103 ms (4 rows)

emp_id

birth_month

birth_dayofmonth

birth_year

foobardb=# alter table employees add constraint birth_uniq_m_dom unique (emp_id, birth_month, birth_dayofmonth); NOTICE: ALTER TABLE / ADD UNIQUE will create implicit index "birth_uniq_m_dom" for table "employees"

foobardb=# explain analyze select emp_id, first_name, last_name from employees where birth_month = 3 and birth_dayofmonth = 20; QUERY PLAN ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Seq Scan on employees (cost=0.00..11667.19 rows=1 width=22) (actual time=97.187..139.858 rows=1 loops=1) Filter: ((birth_month = 3::numeric) AND (birth_dayofmonth = 20::numeric)) Rows Removed by Filter: 500001 Total runtime: 139.879 ms (4 rows)

emp_id

birth_month

foobardb=# alter table employees add constraint birth_uniq_m unique (emp_id, birth_month); NOTICE: ALTER TABLE / ADD UNIQUE will create implicit index "birth_uniq_m" for table "employees"

foobardb=# explain analyze select emp_id, first_name, last_name from employees where birth_month = 3 and birth_dayofmonth = 20; QUERY PLAN ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Index Scan using birth_uniq_m on employees (cost=0.00..11464.19 rows=1 width=22) (actual time=0.089..95.605 rows=1 loops=1) Index Cond: (birth_month = 3::numeric) Filter: (birth_dayofmonth = 20::numeric) Total runtime: 95.630 ms (4 rows)

birth_month

emp_id

foobardb=# alter table employees add constraint birth_uniq_dom unique (emp_id, birth_dayofmonth); NOTICE: ALTER TABLE / ADD UNIQUE will create implicit index "birth_uniq_dom" for table "employees"

emp_id

birth_dayofmonth

foobardb=# explain analyze select emp_id, first_name, last_name from employees where birth_month = 3 and birth_dayofmonth = 20; QUERY PLAN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index Scan using birth_uniq_dom on employees (cost=0.00..11464.19 rows=1 width=22) (actual time=0.025..72.394 rows=1 loops=1) Index Cond: (birth_dayofmonth = 20::numeric) Filter: (birth_month = 3::numeric) Total runtime: 72.421 ms (4 rows)

foobardb=# \d+ employees Table "public.employees" Column | Type | Modifiers | Storage | Stats target | Description ------------------+---------+-----------------------------------------------------+----------+--------------+------------- emp_id | numeric | not null default nextval('employees_seq'::regclass) | main | | first_name | text | not null | extended | | last_name | text | not null | extended | | birth_year | numeric | not null | main | | birth_month | numeric | not null | main | | birth_dayofmonth | numeric | not null | main | | Indexes: "employees_pkey" PRIMARY KEY, btree (emp_id) "birth_uniq" UNIQUE CONSTRAINT, btree (emp_id, birth_year, birth_month, birth_dayofmonth) "birth_uniq_dom" UNIQUE CONSTRAINT, btree (emp_id, birth_dayofmonth) "birth_uniq_m" UNIQUE CONSTRAINT, btree (emp_id, birth_month) "birth_uniq_m_dom" UNIQUE CONSTRAINT, btree (emp_id, birth_month, birth_dayofmonth) Has OIDs: no

foobardb=# alter table employees drop constraint birth_uniq; ALTER TABLE foobardb=# alter table employees drop constraint birth_uniq_m; ALTER TABLE foobardb=# alter table employees drop constraint birth_uniq_m_dom; ALTER TABLE

foobardb=# \d+ employees Table "public.employees" Column | Type | Modifiers | Storage | Stats target | Description ------------------+---------+-----------------------------------------------------+----------+--------------+------------- emp_id | numeric | not null default nextval('employees_seq'::regclass) | main | | first_name | text | not null | extended | | last_name | text | not null | extended | | birth_year | numeric | not null | main | | birth_month | numeric | not null | main | | birth_dayofmonth | numeric | not null | main | | Indexes: "employees_pkey" PRIMARY KEY, btree (emp_id) "birth_uniq_dom" UNIQUE CONSTRAINT, btree (emp_id, birth_dayofmonth) Has OIDs: no

alter table employees add constraint birth_uniq_dom unique (emp_id, birth_dayofmonth);

Conclusion

explain

