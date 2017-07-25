Objective

Distributions

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Download Build Dependencies

Configuring Polybar

Get The Default Config

$ mkdir ~/.config/polybar/

$ cd ~/.config/polybar $ $ sudo gzip -d /usr/share/doc/polybar/config.gz ~/.config/polybar/config

Colors

[colors]

[colors] ;background = ${xrdb:color0:#222} background = #222 background-alt = #444 ;foreground = ${xrdb:color7:#222} foreground = #dfdfdf foreground-alt = #555 primary = #ffb52a secondary = #e60053 alert = #bd2c40

.Xresources

.Xresources

The Bar

[colors]

[bar/example]

[bar/example] ;monitor = ${env:MONITOR:HDMI-1} width = 100% height = 27 ;offset-x = 1% ;offset-y = 1% radius = 6.0 fixed-center = false background = ${colors.background} foreground = ${colors.foreground} line-size = 3 line-color = #f00 border-size = 4 border-color = #00000000 padding-left = 0 padding-right = 2 module-margin-left = 1 module-margin-right = 2 font-0 = fixed:pixelsize=10;1 font-1 = unifont:fontformat=truetype:size=8:antialias=false;0 font-2 = siji:pixelsize=10;1 modules-left = bspwm i3 modules-center = xwindow modules-right = filesystem xbacklight volume xkeyboard memory cpu wlan eth battery temperature date powermenu tray-position = right tray-padding = 2 ;tray-transparent = true ;tray-background = #0063ff ;wm-restack = bspwm ;wm-restack = i3 ;override-redirect = true ;scroll-up = bspwm-desknext ;scroll-down = bspwm-deskprev ;scroll-up = i3wm-wsnext ;scroll-down = i3wm-wsprev

radius

fixed-center

wm-restack

Built-In Modules

[module/workspaces] type = internal/i3 enable-click = true enable-scroll = false strip-wsnumbers = true format = pin-workspaces = true ws-icon-0 = 1; ws-icon-1 = 2; ws-icon-2 = 3;♪ ws-icon-3 = 4; ws-icon-4 = 5; ws-icon-5 = 6; ws-icon-6 = 7; ws-icon-9 = 10; label-focused = %name% label-focused-padding = 2 label-focused-margin = 0.5 label-focused-foreground = ${colors.white} label-focused-underline = ${colors.white} label-unfocused = %name% label-unfocused-padding = 2 label-unfocused-margin = 0.5 label-unfocused-underline = ${colors.l_gray} label-visible-padding = 2 label-visible-margin = 0.5 label-urgent = %name% label-urgent-padding = 2 label-urgent-margin = 0.5 label-urgent-foreground = ${colors.red} label-urgent-underline = ${colors.red}

Custom Modules

[module/pub-ip] type = custom/script exec = /home/nick/.config/polybar/pub-ip.sh interval = 100 format-underline = ${colors.white} format = label = %output%

#! /bin/bash IP=$(dig +short myip.opendns.com @resolver1.opendns.com) if pgrep -x openvpn > /dev/null; then echo VPN: $IP else echo  $IP fi

Starting Polybar

$ polybar example

.xinitrc

Closing Thoughts