Play Hearthstone On Linux With Lutris

ObjectiveInstall and play Hearthstone with Lutris.
DistributionsThis will work on most current distributions but focuses on Ubuntu.
RequirementsA working Linux install(preferably Ubuntu) with updated graphics drivers and root privileges.
DifficultyEasy
Conventions
- # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
IntroductionHearthstone is a simple card game, but it's a huge deal in the PC gaming world. Aside from being plain old fun, Hearthstone is a highly competitive esports title with mega prizes and entire competitive leagues built around it. Even though it's just a card game, Hearthstone is also one of the most watched games on Twitch.
This little card game has been ported to nearly every platform imaginable, including mobile devices. However, Linux is not on that extensive list. That's where Lutris and Wine come in.
Install LutrisBefore you can get started with Hearthstone, you'll need to install Lutris. Don't worry about installing Wine separately. Lutris will take care of that. You will need the latest graphics drivers for your GPU, though. Make sure you have them installed and up-to-date before you go any further.
If you're on Ubuntu, we already have a guide for installing Lutris and getting it set up on your system. Follow the guide, and jump back over here, when you're ready.
If you're on another distro, you can absolutely still install Lutris, but the process won't be covered here.
Begin The InstallerOpen up your browser and navigate to the Lutris Hearthstone page. Sign in to your Lutris account, if you haven't already.
You'll notice two installer options below the Hearthstone image slideshow. Generally, the 32bit version works better, but you're welcome to try whichever version you wish. Click on the "Install" button.
Next, Lutris will ask you where you want to set up the Wine prefix to install Hearthstone. Choose whatever is convenient for you, and begin the install process.
Next, the Battle.net installer will open up. Follow the standard installation procedure. Don't worry too much about the installation path. It's relative to your Wine prefix. When the Battle.net launcher is done installing, do not log in. Just close it.
Lutris will finish and clean up the installation. When it's done, it will ask you if you want to create an application menu shortcut. Confirm. Close Lutris, and don't launch the game just yet. You need to update Wine.
Modify The Wine VersionLutris launchers often use a slightly outdated version of Wine. It's always best to install and use the latest version of Wine with our games. Thankfully, it's very simple to install and manage Wine versions with Lutris.
You'll find a new Hearthstone banner image listed under your game library. Right click on it, and select "Configure." That will bring up a configuration window. Click the "Runner options" tab at the top.
Install Hearthstone With Battle.netClick on the Heartstone banner image to launch it. After a few seconds, you'll be greeted by the Battle.net login window. Sign in to your account.
There's one more thing that you need to make Hearthstone work properly. Blizzard recently updated Hearthstone to use DirectX11 by default, and it doesn't work too well in Wine. Actually, the textures don't load. So you need to force Hearthstone to use DirectX9 instead.
-force-d3d9 into the field. Click "Done."