Play Hearthstone On Linux With Lutris

Introduction

Hearthstone is a simple card game, but it's a huge deal in the PC gaming world. Aside from being plain old fun, Hearthstone is a highly competitive esports title with mega prizes and entire competitive leagues built around it. Even though it's just a card game, Hearthstone is also one of the most watched games on Twitch.

This little card game has been ported to nearly every platform imaginable, including mobile devices. However, Linux is not on that extensive list. That's where Lutris and Wine come in.

Install Lutris

Before you can get started with Hearthstone, you'll need to install Lutris. Don't worry about installing Wine separately. Lutris will take care of that. You will need the latest graphics drivers for your GPU, though. Make sure you have them installed and up-to-date before you go any further.

If you're on Ubuntu, we already have a guide for installing Lutris and getting it set up on your system. Follow the guide, and jump back over here, when you're ready.

If you're on another distro, you can absolutely still install Lutris, but the process won't be covered here.

Begin The Installer

Open up your browser and navigate to the Lutris Hearthstone page. Sign in to your Lutris account, if you haven't already.

You'll notice two installer options below the Hearthstone image slideshow. Generally, the 32bit version works better, but you're welcome to try whichever version you wish. Click on the "Install" button.
Lutris Begin Hearthstone Install
Lutris will open up automatically, or your browser will ask you to open it. When the Lutris window pops up, it'll ask you if you want to continue with the install. Click the "Continue" button.

Next, Lutris will ask you where you want to set up the Wine prefix to install Hearthstone. Choose whatever is convenient for you, and begin the install process.
Lutris Installing Hearthstone
Lutris will begin downloading the necessary pieces to get Hearthstone working. When it has them, it'll start configuring the Wine prefix to run Hearthstone as smoothly as possible.

Next, the Battle.net installer will open up. Follow the standard installation procedure. Don't worry too much about the installation path. It's relative to your Wine prefix. When the Battle.net launcher is done installing, do not log in. Just close it.

Lutris will finish and clean up the installation. When it's done, it will ask you if you want to create an application menu shortcut. Confirm. Close Lutris, and don't launch the game just yet. You need to update Wine.

Modify The Wine Version

Lutris launchers often use a slightly outdated version of Wine. It's always best to install and use the latest version of Wine with our games. Thankfully, it's very simple to install and manage Wine versions with Lutris.
Lutris Hearthstone Runners
Click on the "Runners" icon on the Lutris menu. It's the second one from the left. Click on it, and a new window will open up that lists all of the available game launchers. Scroll to Wine at the bottom. Click on "Manage Versions."
Lutris Hearthstone Update Wine
A new window will open up, listing the available versions of Wine. Next to each, you'll find a checkbox. Find the latest version of Wine Staging towards the top of the list, and check it. Lutris will begin downloading Wine. When it's finished, back out of those windows to the main Lutris screen.

You'll find a new Hearthstone banner image listed under your game library. Right click on it, and select "Configure." That will bring up a configuration window. Click the "Runner options" tab at the top.
Lutris Hearthstone Configuration
Near the top of the window, you'll see a dropdown menu that lets you select your Wine version. Select the new one that you just installed, and save.

Install Hearthstone With Battle.net

Click on the Heartstone banner image to launch it. After a few seconds, you'll be greeted by the Battle.net login window. Sign in to your account.
Lutris Hearthstone Battle.net
Next, the full Battle.net Launcher will open up. Click on the Hearthstone tab, and you'll notice that the game isn't installed. Lutris can only go so far. It set up the Wine prefix to be able to run Heartstone, and it installed Battle.net for you, but you need to install Hearthstone itself the old fashioned way. Click the button to install.

There's one more thing that you need to make Hearthstone work properly. Blizzard recently updated Hearthstone to use DirectX11 by default, and it doesn't work too well in Wine. Actually, the textures don't load. So you need to force Hearthstone to use DirectX9 instead.
Lutris Hearthstone Force DX9
Click on "Game Options" next to the cog icon on the Hearthstone screen. A dropdown menu will appear. Click "Game Settings." Check the "Additional command line arguments" box to display the command field. Type -force-d3d9 into the field. Click "Done."

Play Hearthstone

Click on the "Play" button to launch Hearthstone like you normally would.
Lutris Running Hearthstone
From now on, you can play Heartone by clicking on the banner image in Lutris or with the application menu launcher that you created earlier. In both cases, they'll just bring up the Battle.net install from your Hearthstone Wine prefix.

Closing Thoughts

You now have a working install of Hearthstone on your Linux PC! Keep an eye out for updates from Lutris, Wine, and Blizzard. Updates may break things, so staying on top of things is important. You can keep your Wine version updated by following the same procedure as before.
