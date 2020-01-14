OTRS installation on RHEL 8

OTRS is an open source service management solution used by many companies around the world. It's extensibility and ability to integrate with other systems no doubt add to it's popularity. Written in perl , this software will run on mostly anything, and it's low requirement on resources makes it ideal even for a small business to start ticketing, or standardize their internal processes.

In this tutorial we will install OTRS on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. Keep in mind that the steps described below are only apply to version 6.0.14 , Community Edition. For example, version 6.0.15 will not work when the below steps are performed on the same environment.

How to install OTRS from tarball

How to solve dependencies

How to configure the environment

How to run the web installer

How to login to the service

OTRS dashboard first login on RHEL 8 Linux

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Software OTRS 6.0.14 Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Otrs installation on Redhat 8 step by step instructions

OTRS, the application in a strict sense, can work with multiple solutions to form the intended service. There are also multiple ways to install it from different type of packages.



In this tutorial we will use the tarball package, and choose to install PostgreSQL for database, and Apache httpd for webserver. OTRS heavily builds on other perl modules, and while some of them are available on RHEL 8 if we have access to the subscription management repositories, there will be many that will not. We can install those after setting up CPAN, what will save us from module hunting (and possibly new dependencies arising).