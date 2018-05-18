OpenVPN Setup on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Step 1 - Installation

easy-rsa

$ sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install openvpn easy-rsa

Step 2 - Server infrastructure setup

CA

certificate/key pair

Diffie-Hellman

tls-auth key

make-cadir

easy-rsa

$ make-cadir certificates && cd certificates

certificates

Step 2.1 - Variables setup

vars

export KEY_CONFIG=`$EASY_RSA/whichopensslcnf $EASY_RSA` export KEY_COUNTRY="US" export KEY_PROVINCE="CA" export KEY_CITY="SanFrancisco" export KEY_ORG="Fort-Funston" export KEY_EMAIL="me@myhost.mydomain" export KEY_OU="MyOrganizationalUnit"

KEY_CONFIG

export KEY_CONFIG="$EASY_RSA/openssl-1.0.0.cnf"

$ source vars

Step 2.2 - Generation of the CA

clean-all

build-ca

vars

$ ./clean-all && ./build-ca

Step 2.3 - Certificate and key generation

$ ./build-key-server server

challenge password

company name

Step 2.4 - Diffie-Hellman parameters generation

build-dh

$ ./build-dh

Step 2.5 - Generate a random key to be used as a shared secret

$ openvpn --genkey --secret keys/ta.key

Step 2.6 - Copying the generated files

keys

/etc/openvpn

$ sudo cp keys/{server.crt,server.key,ca.crt,dh2048.pem,ta.key} /etc/openvpn

Step 3 - OpenVPN configuration

/usr/share/doc/openvpn/examples/sample-config-files/server.conf.gz

$ gzip -d -c /usr/share/doc/openvpn/examples/sample-config-files/server.conf.gz | sudo tee /etc/openvpn/server.conf > /dev/null

/etc/openvpn/server.conf

ca ca.crt cert server.crt key server.key # This file should be kept secret dh dh2048.pem

Step 4 - Setup the firewall and allow ip forwarding

1194/udp

$ sudo ufw allow openvpn

192

/etc/openvpn/server.conf

push "redirect-gateway def1 bypass-dhcp"

eth0

$ sudo iptables -t nat -A POSTROUTING -s 10.8.0.0/24 -o eth0 -j MASQUERADE

/etc/ufw/before.rules

*nat :POSTROUTING ACCEPT [0:0] -A POSTROUTING -s 10.8.0.0/8 -o eth0 -j MASQUERADE COMMIT

28

# Uncomment the next line to enable packet forwarding for IPv4 net.ipv4.ip_forward=1

$ sudo sysctl -p /etc/sysctl.conf

/etc/default/ufw

DEFAULT_FORWARD_POLICY

DROP

ACCEPT

# Set the default forward policy to ACCEPT, DROP or REJECT. Please note that # if you change this you will most likely want to adjust your rules DEFAULT_FORWARD_POLICY="ACCEPT"

$ sudo ufw reload

Step 5 - Start the service

@

$ sudo systemctl start openvpn@server

$ sudo systemctl is-active openvpn@server

Step 6 - Client setup

$ source vars && ./build-key client

.ovpn

$ mkdir clients && cp /usr/share/doc/openvpn/examples/sample-config-files/client.conf clients/client.ovpn

remote my-server-1 1194

# Downgrade privileges after initialization (non-Windows only) ;user nobody ;group nogroup

#ca ca.crt #cert client.crt #key client.key #tls-auth ta.key 1

<ca> # Here goes the content of the ca.crt file </ca>

key-direction 1 <tls-auth> # The content of the ta.key file </tls-auth>

Android connection example

Android Openvpn App Menu

OVPN Profile

Android Openvpn App Import

Android Openvpn App Connected

Learn how to install and configure Openvpn server on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic BeaverMEDIUMVirtual private network technology makes possible to access safe, private networks by using less secure networks like the internet. VPNs are typically used to connect physically remote branches of an organization, making them appear as if they were part of the same LAN (for example two offices in different cities). The traffic between the sides of the connection is encrypted using tunnels, which protects the transmitted data and the connection information themselves. For the same characteristics, VPNs are often used to circumvent government restrictions and anonymize internet traffic.In this tutorial we will see how to create a virtual private network server using OpenVPN, the open source VPN software on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver.Installing OpenVPN on Ubuntu 18.04 is really easy: the software is available in the default repositories. We also need to install thepackage, which will assist us in the creation of the needed certificates and keys:Few seconds and the software will be installed in our machine, ready to be configured.In this section we will generate the needed certificates and keys: first we will create our custom(certificate authority), then we will generate the server, theparameters and theLet's start by generating the directory which will contain the scripts that will do the heavy job for us. We run thecommand, that is part of thepackage, providing the name of the directory we want to create. We also want to enter the directory as soon as it is created:In this case I called the directory. This will be our working directory for the rest of the tutorial, therefore all mentioned commands must be considered as launched inside it.As a first thing we need to adjust the variables which will be used to set the values used during the generation of the certificate authority and the certificate/key. The variables are defined inside thefile:A very important variable is, which, by default is set by calling a little wrapper script which should retrieve the right ssl configuration. However, if used this way it generates an error, because the script doesn't retrieve the configuration. To avoid this, we specify the configuration file directly:The values for the other variables must be changed and adapted to your specific needs. After we finished editing the file, we must "source" it, to let the variables become part of our runtime environment:We can proceed and generate our CA (certificate authority). Running theandscripts in order. The CA generation will begin, using the values of the variables we defined in thefile as defaults for the corresponding fields:The next step is the generation of the certificate and key for the server. It's just a matter of running the build-key-server script giving the name we want to use for the certificate and the key as parameter. In this case we use "server" because it is the default name used in the vpn configuration file, as we will see further in the tutorial:Follow the onscreen instructions. Theandfields are optional.Next step is to create the Diffie-Hellman parameters. Those parameters are used to exchange cryptographic keys using a public and insecure channel. We use thescript:The script will take some time to generate the parameters, depending on the machine we are running on, be patient!To strengthen our security, in addition to use a certificate, we will generate and use a key to use a shared secret. The server and each client will need a copy of this key:The certificate authority (ca.crt), certificate (server.crt), key (server.key), Diffie-Hellman parameters (dh2048.pem) and tls-auth key (ta.key) files, should have been generated inside thedirectory. Now it's time to copy them toWe can proceed in configuring the OpenVPN service. A (compressed) sample configuration can be found at: we just need to extract it into the /etc/openvpn directory:With the above command we decompressed the original file, sending its output to stdout and redirecting it through thefile. Verify that the default values in the configuration file correspond to the ones we generated:We almost finished setting up our vpn server: now we must setup the firewall, in order to allow incoming traffic from port(default port and protocol):Very important: by default only the traffic between the client and the server passes over the VPN tunnel, this excludes internet traffic. To change this behavior, we first have to uncomment the option on lineof the server configuration file ():Next, we need to use an iptable rule to NAT the VPN client through the internet. Notice that I specified theinterface but you need to adapt the rule to the interface in use on your machine:Set this way, however, the rule will not persist a reboot. To make it persistent, we must add it to thefile. This file contains rules that are applied by ufw before the ones defined from command line. Add the rule as the first one in the file:Now we must enable packet forwarding. First we need to edit the /etc/sysctl.conf file and uncomment the lineAt this point we should reload the configuration:We still need to allow packet forwarding through the ufw firewall. Openand changefromtoFinally, reload the firewall:We now will use systemctl to start the server, passing the variable containing the name of our configuration file to the service unit. By using systemd we can do this by prefixing the value with thesymbol. For example:At this point the server should be up and running. Verify it by runningThe command should return "active".For each client we want to use, we must generate a certificate/key pair, just like we did above for the server:Now we have two options: we can either copy the necessary files to our client, or we can generate anfile, in which the content of those files are embed. We will concentrate on the second option.Just like we did server-side, we will take a sample configuration as our starting point. Let's create a dedicated directory and copy the template:Follow the very well commented sections of the file, and adapt the options to the ones defined in the server configuration (in our case it's already done). Set the server ip and port by modifying the setting (line 42):Where "my-server" must be replaced by the server ip and the port must be changed if not using the default one. Next, uncomment the following lines (61,62):Now, we will substitute references to CA, certificate, key, dh parameters and tls-auth key with the actual content of the files: this way we will create an embed, easily exportable configuration. First comment references (lines 88-90 and 108)Next, copy the content of the mentioned files, between the appropriate tags. The certificate authority content must be included between tags, the content of the certificate file inside and the key between . Just as an example, consider the CA:For the tls-auth key, instead we would do:Finally, just import the file in your client application and you should be ready to go.To connect to our openvpn server from android, we will use the official openvpn application: OpenVpn Connect. Once installed and launched the following menu will appear:Tap on, the last item,From the file picker, navigate to the place where you stored the .ovpn file, and select it, than tap on "import" in the upper right corner. The profile should have been imported correctly:Now, same as before, tap on add, and on the following screen activate the connection:Success!