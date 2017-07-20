Objective

Monitor system temperatures and voltage on an AMD Ryzen system running Linux.All distributions running kernel 4.11 or higherA working Linux install with kernel 4.11 or greater and root privileges.MediumAMD's Ryzen CPUs have been out for several months now, but AMD still hasn't released any specifications or code to get temperature monitoring support for CPU sensors in Linux. Thankfully, there are fairly accurate sensors on Ryzen motherboards, and they are accessible through Linux. You can only take full advantage of them by using the latest kernel modules, and in some cases, lm_sensors itself.First, you're going to need to get the build dependencies in line to compile the latest versions of the sensor modules from Git. Assuming you're using a Debian-based distro, install the following.There are two modules that you'll encounter on Ryzen boards. They areand. Just about every board has one or the other.is more common.There are a couple of ways to check which one your board has. It might be easiest to do a search online. That might not turn anything up, so you'll have to useIf you compiled your own kernel, make sure that you built both modules. Distribution kernels should have them available. Then, try to load each of the modules. If you receive an error stating that you don't have that hardware, that's the one you don't have. Try the other one. Whichever one is successful is the one you need to build.This next section is going to refer to themodule, but the process is exactly the same for both. Just substitute in, if that's the one you have.Go to the directory you want to build in, and clone the repository from Git.Substitutehere too.Now, change into the cloned directory.Depending on your distribution, you might need to modify the. It needs to point at the actual location of your kernel's source or headers. If you get an error saying thatcan't find your kernel headers, you need to modify the file.Open up theand look for the following line.Change it to point at the actual location of your headers or source. The example below works for Gentoo.Once that's settled, you can actually build your module.There's not a lot of source, so the build won't take long. Before you install, make sure that yourpartition is mounted. The install needs yourfile.You may or may not need to do this part, but it can't really hurt. So, if you're unsure, do it.back up one level and grab the latest sources with Git.Change into the new folder and build it.Don't worry if you see some errors. Make sure that the compile actually completes, though. When it's done, install.You can load the modules now. Useto do that.You might need to force an id for the module.Some common force id's for it87 are. For nct6775, tryor. Start up your lm_sensors daemon(if it isn't already), and try to detect your sensors.Here's where it might get weird. It might not detect anything in the scan. Don't take it at face value. Run the plaincommand to see for sure. In many cases, you'll see output from your motherboard sensors.Some people might not be so lucky. Ryzen's release has been extremely erratic. Minor differences here and there have had a huge impact. If it didn't work for you, check back for updates regularly, and keep your BIOS updated. Eventually,you should see support.Congratulations! You've made it this far. It's time to save your progress, so your computer uses it every time it boots.Create the following files.In, place the line below.Then, put this line inObviously, make sure to use the actual module and force id that got your sensors working.Ryzen's release has been messy, especially on Linux. That doesn't mean that it's a bad platform. Actually, Ryzen is a great option for a multi-threaded Linux workstation. Just be aware of the potential problems.In this case, these kernel modules will get your temperature sensors working as needed. Eventually, the need to do this will disappear, as support is merged into the kernel.