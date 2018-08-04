Look Up Website Information With Whois in Linux

ObjectiveInstall and use the whois command in Linux.
DistributionsThis guide covers Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, OpenSUSE, and Arch Linux.
RequirementsA working install of any of the supported distributions with root privileges.
DifficultyEASY
Conventions
- # - requires given linux command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - given linux command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
IntroductionWhois is a simple, yet powerful, tool that allows you to see information about a specific domain name or IP address. You can use it to see things like contact information, nameservers, and domain registration information. Whois is an older core Unix utility, so it's available on every distribution.
Installing Whois
Ubuntu/Debian
$ sudo apt install whois
Fedora
# dnf install whois
OpenSUSE
# zypper in whois
Arch Linux
# pacman -S whois
Using WhoisWhois is dead simple to use in its most basic form. Open a terminal, type
whois, and give it a domain name to look up.
$ whois linuxconfig.org
Depending on the domain name, you may see admin and technical contact information. This information is provided in case of an issue with the site. You can contact the site administrator or a technical person running to site to report the issue or get help.
You might also see a bunch of information saying that the site is "Whois guard protected" like the example above. That individual paid to have their information hidden from
whois searches.
whois offers with the man page or the
--help flag, but you probably won't ever need them.