Linux Subshells for Beginners With Examples

Making use of subshells in Bash provides you with an ability to generate context sensitive information from right within your Bash command. For example, if you want to modify a text string right inside an echo statement, then this can be done easily with subshells.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to use employ the use of subshells in Bash

How to use subshells to obtain context sensitive information

Basic Bash subshell usage examples

Software requirements and conventions used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions

$ - requires linux-commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user



Example 1: Two different syntaxes

Bash allows two different subshell syntaxes, namely $() and back-tick surrounded statements. Let’s look at some easy examples to start:

$ echo '$(echo 'a')' $(echo a) $ echo "$(echo 'a')" a $ echo "a$(echo 'b')c" abc $ echo "a`echo 'b'`c" abc

In the first command, as an example, we used ' single quotes. This resulted in our subshell command, inside the single quotes, to be interpreted as literal text instead of a command. This is standard Bash: ' indicates literal, " indicates that the string will be parsed for subshells and variables.

In the second command we swap the ' to " and thus the string is parsed for actual commands and variables. The result is that a subshell is being started, thanks to our subshell syntax ( $() ), and the command inside the subshell ( echo 'a' ) is being executed literally, and thus an a is produced, which is then inserted in the overarching / top level echo . The command at that stage can be read as echo "a" and thus the output is a .

In the third command, we further expand this to make it clearer how subshells work in-context. We echo the letter b inside the subshell, and this is joined on the left and the right by the letters a and c yielding the overall output to be abc in a similar fashion to the second command.

In the fourth and last command, we exemplify the alternative Bash subshell syntax of using back-ticks instead of $() . It is important to know that $() is the preferred syntax, and that in some remote cases the back-tick based syntax may yield some parsing errors where the $() does not. I would thus strongly encourage you to always use the $() syntax for subshells, and this is also what we will be using in the following examples.

Example 2: A little more complex

$ touch a $ echo "-$(ls [a-z])" -a $ echo "-=-||$(ls [a-z] | xargs ls -l)||-=-" -=-||-rw-rw-r-- 1 roel roel 0 Sep 5 09:26 a||-=-

Here, we first create an empty file by using the touch a command. Subsequently, we use echo to output something which our subshell $(ls [a-z]) will generate. Sure, we can execute the ls directly and yield more or less the same result, but note how we are adding - to the output as a prefix.

In the final command, we insert some characters at the front and end of the echo command which makes the output look a bit nicer. We use a subshell to first find the a file we created earlier ( ls [a-z] ) and then - still inside the subshell - pass the results of this command (which would be only a literally - i.e. the file we created in the first command) to the ls -l using the pipe ( | ) and the xargs command. For more information on xargs, please see our articles xargs for beginners with examples and multi threaded xargs with examples.

Example 3: Double quotes inside subshells and sub-subshells!

echo "$(echo "$(echo "it works")" | sed 's|it|it surely|')" it surely works

Cool, no? Here we see that double quotes can be used inside the subshell without generating any parsing errors. We also see how a subshell can be nested inside another subshell. Are you able to parse the syntax? The easiest way is to start “in the middle or core of all subshells” which is in this case would be the simple echo "it works" .

This command will output it works as a result of the subshell call $(echo "it works") . Picture it works in place of the subshell, i.e.

echo "$(echo "it works" | sed 's|it|it surely|')" it surely works

This looks simpler already. Next it is helpful to know that the sed command will do a substitute (thanks to the s command just before the | command separator) of the text it to it surely . You can read the sed command as replace __it__ with __it surely__. The output of the subshell will thus be it surely works`, i.e.

echo "it surely works" it surely works

Conclusion

In this article, we have seen that subshells surely work (pun intended), and that they can be used in wide variety of circumstances, due to their ability to be inserted inline and within the context of the overarching command. Subshells are very powerful and once you start using them, well, there will likely be no stopping. Very soon you will be writing something like:

$ VAR="goodbye"; echo "thank $(echo "${VAR}" | sed 's|^| and |')" | sed 's|k |k you|'

This one is for you to try and play around with! Thank you and goodbye