KDE Desktop installation on Ubuntu 24.04

Welcome to our comprehensive guide on installing the KDE desktop environment on Ubuntu 24.04. KDE, also known as the K Desktop Environment, is a free and open-source desktop environment known for its customization, rich feature set, and a vibrant community of users and developers. Whether you are a long-time GNOME user looking for a change or you are setting up a new Ubuntu installation and prefer KDE, this tutorial will walk you through the installation process step by step.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to update your package indexes to prepare for the installation

The steps to install the KDE full or standard package

How to select the Simple Desktop Display Manager (SDDM) during installation

How to reboot and log into your new KDE desktop environment

Installation Guide

Before proceeding with the installation of KDE on Ubuntu 24.04, ensure that you have a stable internet connection and sufficient privileges on your system to execute sudo commands. The installation process involves several steps, starting with the update of package indexes, installation of the KDE package, selection of a display manager, and concluding with a system reboot to apply changes.

Update Package Indexes: To ensure that you have the latest versions of packages and their dependencies, start by updating your package indexes. sudo apt update This command contacts the software repositories configured on your system and updates the package lists, ensuring you get the latest version of software during installation. Install KDE: Next, install the KDE desktop environment. You can choose between the full KDE suite, which includes all KDE applications, or the standard package, which includes a minimal set of KDE applications. $ sudo apt install kde-full OR $ sudo apt install kde-standard During the installation, you will be prompted to select a display manager. Choose ‘sddm’ – The Simple Desktop Display Manager (SDDM), which is recommended for KDE. Reboot: Once the installation is finished, you need to reboot your system to apply the changes and start using KDE. $ sudo reboot After your system restarts, proceed to the next step to log into your new KDE environment.

Login to KDE: After rebooting, at the login screen, select KDE as your session type, choosing an X11 session if prompted. Now, you should be able to enjoy your new KDE desktop environment, fully installed on your Ubuntu 24.04 system.





Conclusion

By following the steps in this tutorial, you have successfully installed the KDE desktop environment on your Ubuntu 24.04 system. KDE offers a powerful, customizable, and visually appealing desktop experience that can be tailored to your needs. Explore the wide range of settings and applications that KDE provides to customize your computing experience further. Enjoy the fresh look and feel of your new desktop environment!