Introduction to the Doctrine ORM and data mapper pattern in php

The Database creation

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE blog; MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON blog.* TO 'testuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'testpassword'; MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB [(none)]> exit;

Install and initialize Doctrine

composer

doctrine/orm

{ "require": { "doctrine/orm": "^2.6" } }

$ composer install

vendor

<?php require_once "vendor/autoload.php"; // Setup Doctrine $configuration = Doctrine\ORM\Tools\Setup::createAnnotationMetadataConfiguration( $paths = [__DIR__ . '/entities'], $isDevMode = true ); // Setup connection parameters $connection_parameters = [ 'dbname' => 'blog'; 'user' => 'testuser', 'password' => 'testpassword', 'host' => 'localhost', 'driver' => 'pdo_mysql' ]; // Get the entity manager $entity_manager = Doctrine\ORM\EntityManager::create($connection_parameters, $configuration);

Creating our entities

Author

<?php namespace entities; /** * @Entity * @Table(name="author") */ class Author { /** * @Id * @GeneratedValue * @Column(type="smallint") */ private $id; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $first_name; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $last_name; }

annotations

Post

<?php namespace entities; /** * @Entity * @Table(name="post") */ class Post { /** * @Id * @GeneratedValue * @Column(type="smallint") */ private $id; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $title; /** * @Column(type="text") */ private $text; /** * @Column(type="datetime") */ private $date; }

text

cli-config.php

<?php use Doctrine\ORM\Tools\Console\ConsoleRunner; require_once 'bootstrap.php'; return ConsoleRunner::createHelperSet($entity_manager);

$ php vendor/bin/doctrine orm:generate-entities .

Author

<?php namespace entities; /** * @Entity * @Table(name="author") */ class Author { /** * @Id * @GeneratedValue * @Column(type="smallint") */ private $id; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $first_name; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $last_name; /** * Get id. * * @return int */ public function getId() { return $this->id; } /** * Set firstName. * * @param string $firstName * * @return Author */ public function setFirstName($firstName) { $this->first_name = $firstName; return $this; } /** * Get firstName. * * @return string */ public function getFirstName() { return $this->first_name; } /** * Set lastName. * * @param string $lastName * * @return Author */ public function setLastName($lastName) { $this->last_name = $lastName; return $this; } /** * Get lastName. * * @return string */ public function getLastName() { return $this->last_name; } }

Post

<?php namespace entities; /** * @Entity * @Table(name="post") */ class Post { /** * @Id * @GeneratedValue * @Column(type="smallint") */ private $id; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $title; /** * @Column(type="text") */ private $text; /** * @Column(type="datetime") */ private $date; /** * Get id. * * @return int */ public function getId() { return $this->id; } /** * Set title. * * @param string $title * * @return Post */ public function setTitle($title) { $this->title = $title; return $this; } /** * Get title. * * @return string */ public function getTitle() { return $this->title; } /** * Set text. * * @param string $text * * @return Post */ public function setText($text) { $this->text = $text; return $this; } /** * Get text. * * @return string */ public function getText() { return $this->text; } /** * Set date. * * @param \DateTime $date * * @return Post */ public function setDate($date) { $this->date = $date; return $this; } /** * Get date. * * @return \DateTime */ public function getDate() { return $this->date; } }

Defining the relationship between the entities

bidirectional one to many

<?php /** * @Entity * @Table(name="author") */ class Author { [...] /** * One author can write many post * @OneToMany(targetEntity="Post", mappedBy="author", cascade={"all"}) * @var Doctrine\Common\Collection\ArrayCollection */ private $posts; [...] } // Post.php /** * @Entity * @Table(name="post") */ class Post { [...] /** * Many posts belong to one author * @ManyToOne(targetEntity="Author", inversedBy="posts") * @JoinColumn(name="author_id", referencedColumnName="id", nullable=false) * @var \entities\Author */ private $author; [...] }

$posts

$ php vendor/bin/doctrine orm:generate-entities .

Generate the database schema

$ php vendor/bin/doctrine orm:schema-tool:update --force

MariaDB [(none)]> DESCRIBE blog.author; +------------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ | Field | Type | Null | Key | Default | Extra | +------------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ | id | smallint(6) | NO | PRI | NULL | auto_increment | | first_name | varchar(255) | NO | | NULL | | | last_name | varchar(255) | NO | | NULL | | +------------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ MariaDB [(none)]> DESCRIBE blog.post; +-----------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ | Field | Type | Null | Key | Default | Extra | +-----------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ | id | smallint(6) | NO | PRI | NULL | auto_increment | | author_id | smallint(6) | NO | MUL | NULL | | | title | varchar(255) | NO | | NULL | | | text | longtext | NO | | NULL | | | date | datetime | NO | | NULL | | +-----------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+

MariaDB [(none)]> Show CREATE TABLE blog.author; Table: author Create Table: CREATE TABLE `author` ( `id` smallint(6) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `first_name` varchar(255) COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci NOT NULL, `last_name` varchar(255) COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=2 DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8 COLLATE=utf8_unicode_ci MariaDB [(none)]> Show CREATE TABLE blog.post; Table: post Create Table: CREATE TABLE `post` ( `id` smallint(6) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `author_id` smallint(6) NOT NULL, `title` varchar(255) COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci NOT NULL, `text` longtext COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci NOT NULL, `date` datetime NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`), KEY `IDX_5A8A6C8DF675F31B` (`author_id`), CONSTRAINT `FK_5A8A6C8DF675F31B` FOREIGN KEY (`author_id`) REFERENCES `author` (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=2 DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8 COLLATE=utf8_unicode_ci

Using the entity manager

entity manager

<?php require "bootstrap.php"; require "entities/Author.php"; require "entities/Post.php"; // Create and persist a new Author $author = (new entities\Author()) ->setFirstName("John") ->setLastName("Smith"); $entity_manager->persist($author); // Create a new post $post = (new entities\Post()) ->setTitle("Hello Wold") ->setText("This is a test post") ->setAuthor($author) ->setDate(new DateTime()); // Add the post the to list of the Author posts. Since we used cascade={"all"}, we // don't need to persist the post separately: it will be persisted when persisting // the Author $author->addPost($post); // Finally flush and execute the database transaction $entity_manager->flush();

persist()

flush()

author

post

MariaDB [(none)]> SELECT * FROM blog.author; +----+------------+-----------+ | id | first_name | last_name | +----+------------+-----------+ | 1 | John | Smith | +----+------------+-----------+ MariaDB [(none)]> SELECT * FROM blog.post; +----+-----------+------------+---------------------+---------------------+ | id | author_id | title | text | date | +----+-----------+------------+---------------------+---------------------+ | 1 | 1 | Hello Wold | This is a test post | 2018-04-17 08:37:44 | +----+-----------+------------+---------------------+---------------------+

// Retrieve the author by its last name $author = $entity_manager->getRepository('entities\Author')->findOneBy(['last_name' => 'Smith']);

Conclusions

Learn the basic concepts of Doctrine ORM, implementing the Data Mapper pattern with php.MEDIUMTheis an architectural pattern by means of which it's possible to achieve separation between a data persistence layer (in this case a mysql database) and an in-memory data representation (in this case php objects), so that the two layers can be separated and completely unaware of each other, thus respecting separation of concerns.In this tutorial we will see how to take our first steps with Doctrine, a data mapper pattern implementation that is part of thephp framework, but can also be used on its own.Before anything else, we should create the database we will use for data persistence. In this tutorial we will represent an user and its posts in a blog:The next step in our journey will be the installation of Doctrine: we will use, the php package and dependency manager. In the root of our project we create the composer.json file, specifyingas a dependency:Now, to proceed with the installation, while in the same directory, open a terminal and run:Composer will install Doctrine and all its dependencies inside thedirectory that it will create. Once Doctrine is installed, we need to initialize it. Save the code below into a file (for this tutorial, we will call it bootstrap.php):First of all we required inthe composer autoload file, which takes care of autoloading the needed libraries.By calling thestatic method of theclass in, we started to setup Doctrine. This method takes 5 arguments, but we will provide only the first two, leaving the rest to their defaults, since we are not interest in them at the moment. The First argument inis an array of paths where Entity classes are to be found in our project. An entity is a class that represents a row in the database (the in-memory rapresentation we mentioned above): in our example we will use two entities: Author and Post.The second argument intakes a boolean value, and defines whether we are working in "dev" mode or not. This defines the Doctrine behavior about proxy objects and caching: when in "dev" mode, proxy objects will be regenerated on each request and caching will happen in memory, because it is assumed that during development, changes will happen very often. We will set it to true for now.After that, we must specify the connection parameters in, in the form of an associative array containing, in order, the database name, database user, database password, the database host, and the driver to use to access the database. It's important to notice that at a lower level, Doctrine usesto interact with the database, and it's designed to be database-agnostic.Finally we created an instance of the EntityManager object in, calling the factory method "create" of the EntityManager class, passing the array of connection information we just defined as first parameter, and theobject as the second one. The EntityManager object will give us access to all our entities, and make us able to easily manage their persistence and lifecycle.It's time to create our entities. Just like we stated in the configuration, we are going to create an 'entities' directory in the root of our project to store our entities. The first entity we are going to define isWe defined our first, very simple, entity. We usedto give Doctrine the necessary information to handle it. First in, using,we are telling Doctrine that the class must be considered an entity, which will be persisted in thedatabase table. In this case we used the @Table(name="author") annotation into specify this, however in this situation it is redundant, and we could have omitted it completely: it is optional, and if not used, the entity will be persisted in a table named after theclass name.Each property of the class corresponds to a column in the table, and we must provide information about the table data type. Theproperty, for example, represents the primary key of the table: we state this by using theannotation inThe value of thecolumn will be auto-generated, that's why we used theannotation in. It has sense only when associated with, and by using it, it's even possible to specify the generation strategy to adopt (if none is specified, it will default to).The datatype used for our primary key, will be, which we defined via theannotation in. The other two properties are $first_name and $last_name, and they are defined with the same technique. They are of type: when using mysql, it will be translated to thedatabase data type. For a complete reference about data type associations, you can consult this page.When using Doctrine the visibility of the properties of an entity class can be eitherorbut not public.We didn't define getters and setters for the class yet. There is no need to do that manually, since Doctrine can do it for us, and we will see how in a moment, we still have another entity to define,We introduced two new data types. The first one isinwhich will map and convert string data without a maximum length: when using mysql, it will be converted to thedata type. The second one isin, for ourproperty. It will be translated into the same type for mysql, and in an instance of php'sobject.Now we can generate our getters and setters but before we do that we must create thescript in the root of our project: it is needed in order to use doctrine from command line:Now, open a terminal shell in the root directory of the project, and execute the following command:The command above will generate getters and setters for the found entities, and will place them inside the specified directory. Now, if we take a look at theentity we can see that getters and setters have been generated:The same has happened for theentity:For our example, we want to define arelationship between our entities, where bidirectional means that each entity holds a reference to the other. The relationship between an Author and its posts, is many-to-one (an author can write many posts and many posts can belong to one author). Using Doctrine, defining such an association is very simple:We added one new property in each entity. In Author, it'sin, and in the Post entity,in. What kind of data type will those variables hold? The first one,will be an instance of Doctrine'sobject: it is a special class used to better manage collection of entities.The second one,, in, will be an instance of the Author entity, representing the author of the post: as said before, each entity holds a reference to the other.Similarly to what we did for the other properties, we defined the relationship by using annotations. In our case, since we are dealing with a bidirectional one-to-many relation, we used theannotation in, in the Author entity, andinin Post.In both cases, withwe defined what Entity the property points to. For example in the case of the Author'sproperty, the target entity is Post. As you can see, we used respectively theandannotations. These annotations are used to tell Doctrine what property, in the other side of the relationship, refers to the object:must be used in the side which owns the, (in this case the Post entity).As you can see, in Author, we used, specifying that in thePost, the corresponding property is. We also introduced a new parameter,, setting it to "all". This means that by persisting or removing the entity from the database, all its posts will also be influenced: for example, deleting a user will also cause the deletion of all its posts. Is what we define viain SQL code.Vice versa, in the Post entity, which holds the FOREIGN KEY in the database, we used, telling Doctrine that in the target entity Author, the property which refers to the object is. We have also used theannotation in, specifying the columns involved in the SQL JOIN, setting the foreign key as(NOT NULL).Once the relationship between the two entities is defined, we must update the methods needed to manage the added properties. Again we just run:In our example, we have enough data to be able to generate our database schema. Again, Doctrine can help us, by automatically generate it based on our annotations. All we need to do, is run the following command:If all goes well, the database tables will be generated, let's verify it:As expected the tables corresponding to our Entity have been generated, and reflects the annotations we specified. The SQL code used to generate them it's respectively:Now it's time show how to use theExecuting this code we created an Author and its first post, then we added the post to the Author's post collection and finally we persisted them to the database. With themethod we are telling Doctrine to manage the entity, while the actual database transaction happens only when calling. If we now take a look at theandtable, we can see that a new record exists in both:We also can use the entity manager to retrieve an existing entity, for example:The aim of this tutorial was to introduce you to the data mapper pattern in php using Doctrine: we saw how to configure and obtain an entity manager, how to define two basic entities and define a common relationship between them via annotations.Doctrine is a very powerful library: you can use the project documentation to begin mastering it, hopefully this could be a minimal starting point.