Introduction to the Doctrine ORM and data mapper pattern in php

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

data mapper pattern

Symfony

The Database creation

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE blog; MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON blog.* TO 'testuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'testpassword'; MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB [(none)]> exit;

Install and initialize Doctrine

composer

doctrine/orm

{ "require": { "doctrine/orm": "^2.6" } }

$ composer install

vendor

<?php require_once "vendor/autoload.php"; // Setup Doctrine $configuration = Doctrine\ORM\Tools\Setup::createAnnotationMetadataConfiguration( $paths = [__DIR__ . '/entities'], $isDevMode = true ); // Setup connection parameters $connection_parameters = [ 'dbname' => 'blog'; 'user' => 'testuser', 'password' => 'testpassword', 'host' => 'localhost', 'driver' => 'pdo_mysql' ]; // Get the entity manager $entity_manager = Doctrine\ORM\EntityManager::create($connection_parameters, $configuration);

Line 2

autoload.php

createAnnotationMetadataConfiguration

Setup

Line 5

Line 6

Line 7

Lines 11-16

PDO

Line 20

Configuration

Creating our entities

Author

<?php namespace entities; /** * @Entity * @Table(name="author") */ class Author { /** * @Id * @GeneratedValue * @Column(type="smallint") */ private $id; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $first_name; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $last_name; }

annotations

Line 5

@Entity

author

Line 6

unqualified

$id

@Id

Line 11

id

@GeneratedValue

Line 12

@id

AUTO

SMALLINT

@Column(type="smallint")

Line 13

string

VARCHAR

protected

private

Post

<?php namespace entities; /** * @Entity * @Table(name="post") */ class Post { /** * @Id * @GeneratedValue * @Column(type="smallint") */ private $id; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $title; /** * @Column(type="text") */ private $text; /** * @Column(type="datetime") */ private $date; }

text

Line 23

LONGTEXT

datetime

Line 28

$date

DateTime

cli-config.php

<?php use Doctrine\ORM\Tools\Console\ConsoleRunner; require_once 'bootstrap.php'; return ConsoleRunner::createHelperSet($entity_manager);

$ php vendor/bin/doctrine orm:generate-entities .

Author

<?php namespace entities; /** * @Entity * @Table(name="author") */ class Author { /** * @Id * @GeneratedValue * @Column(type="smallint") */ private $id; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $first_name; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $last_name; /** * Get id. * * @return int */ public function getId() { return $this->id; } /** * Set firstName. * * @param string $firstName * * @return Author */ public function setFirstName($firstName) { $this->first_name = $firstName; return $this; } /** * Get firstName. * * @return string */ public function getFirstName() { return $this->first_name; } /** * Set lastName. * * @param string $lastName * * @return Author */ public function setLastName($lastName) { $this->last_name = $lastName; return $this; } /** * Get lastName. * * @return string */ public function getLastName() { return $this->last_name; } }

Post

<?php namespace entities; /** * @Entity * @Table(name="post") */ class Post { /** * @Id * @GeneratedValue * @Column(type="smallint") */ private $id; /** * @Column(type="string") */ private $title; /** * @Column(type="text") */ private $text; /** * @Column(type="datetime") */ private $date; /** * Get id. * * @return int */ public function getId() { return $this->id; } /** * Set title. * * @param string $title * * @return Post */ public function setTitle($title) { $this->title = $title; return $this; } /** * Get title. * * @return string */ public function getTitle() { return $this->title; } /** * Set text. * * @param string $text * * @return Post */ public function setText($text) { $this->text = $text; return $this; } /** * Get text. * * @return string */ public function getText() { return $this->text; } /** * Set date. * * @param \DateTime $date * * @return Post */ public function setDate($date) { $this->date = $date; return $this; } /** * Get date. * * @return \DateTime */ public function getDate() { return $this->date; } }

Defining the relationship between the entities

bidirectional one to many

<?php /** * @Entity * @Table(name="author") */ class Author { [...] /** * One author can write many post * @OneToMany(targetEntity="Post", mappedBy="author", cascade={"all"}) * @var Doctrine\Common\Collection\ArrayCollection */ private $posts; [...] } // Post.php /** * @Entity * @Table(name="post") */ class Post { [...] /** * Many posts belong to one author * @ManyToOne(targetEntity="Author", inversedBy="posts") * @JoinColumn(name="author_id", referencedColumnName="id", nullable=false) * @var \entities\Author */ private $author; [...] }

$posts

Line 16

$author

Line 36

$posts

ArrayColletion

$author

Post.php

@OneToMany

Line 13

@ManyToOne

Line 32

TargetEntity

$posts

inversedBy

mappedBy

inversedBy

FOREIGN KEY

mappedBy

target entity

$author

cascade

ON DELETE CASCADE

inversedBy

posts

@JoinColumn

Line 33

not nullable

$ php vendor/bin/doctrine orm:generate-entities .

Generate the database schema

$ php vendor/bin/doctrine orm:schema-tool:update --force

MariaDB [(none)]> DESCRIBE blog.author; +------------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ | Field | Type | Null | Key | Default | Extra | +------------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ | id | smallint(6) | NO | PRI | NULL | auto_increment | | first_name | varchar(255) | NO | | NULL | | | last_name | varchar(255) | NO | | NULL | | +------------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ MariaDB [(none)]> DESCRIBE blog.post; +-----------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ | Field | Type | Null | Key | Default | Extra | +-----------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+ | id | smallint(6) | NO | PRI | NULL | auto_increment | | author_id | smallint(6) | NO | MUL | NULL | | | title | varchar(255) | NO | | NULL | | | text | longtext | NO | | NULL | | | date | datetime | NO | | NULL | | +-----------+--------------+------+-----+---------+----------------+

MariaDB [(none)]> Show CREATE TABLE blog.author; Table: author Create Table: CREATE TABLE `author` ( `id` smallint(6) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `first_name` varchar(255) COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci NOT NULL, `last_name` varchar(255) COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=2 DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8 COLLATE=utf8_unicode_ci MariaDB [(none)]> Show CREATE TABLE blog.post; Table: post Create Table: CREATE TABLE `post` ( `id` smallint(6) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `author_id` smallint(6) NOT NULL, `title` varchar(255) COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci NOT NULL, `text` longtext COLLATE utf8_unicode_ci NOT NULL, `date` datetime NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`), KEY `IDX_5A8A6C8DF675F31B` (`author_id`), CONSTRAINT `FK_5A8A6C8DF675F31B` FOREIGN KEY (`author_id`) REFERENCES `author` (`id`) ) ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=2 DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8 COLLATE=utf8_unicode_ci

Using the entity manager

entity manager

<?php require "bootstrap.php"; require "entities/Author.php"; require "entities/Post.php"; // Create and persist a new Author $author = (new entities\Author()) ->setFirstName("John") ->setLastName("Smith"); $entity_manager->persist($author); // Create a new post $post = (new entities\Post()) ->setTitle("Hello Wold") ->setText("This is a test post") ->setAuthor($author) ->setDate(new DateTime()); // Add the post the to list of the Author posts. Since we used cascade={"all"}, we // don't need to persist the post separately: it will be persisted when persisting // the Author $author->addPost($post); // Finally flush and execute the database transaction $entity_manager->flush();

persist()

flush()

author

post

MariaDB [(none)]> SELECT * FROM blog.author; +----+------------+-----------+ | id | first_name | last_name | +----+------------+-----------+ | 1 | John | Smith | +----+------------+-----------+ MariaDB [(none)]> SELECT * FROM blog.post; +----+-----------+------------+---------------------+---------------------+ | id | author_id | title | text | date | +----+-----------+------------+---------------------+---------------------+ | 1 | 1 | Hello Wold | This is a test post | 2018-04-17 08:37:44 | +----+-----------+------------+---------------------+---------------------+

// Retrieve the author by its last name $author = $entity_manager->getRepository('entities\Author')->findOneBy(['last_name' => 'Smith']);

