Introduction to MariaDB and MySQL triggers

Understanding and learning to use MariaDB and MySQL triggers.EASYMySQL/MariaDBare stored programs associated with a table in a database, and used to automatically perform some actions when anorevent is performed on the table. A trigger can be set to perform an action either before or after theit is associated to. In this tutorial, we will see how to create and manage a trigger.For the sake of this tutorial, we will create a database with just one and very simple table, with a list of books and their respective genres. Let's proceed:We created our trivial table, now we should populated it with some books. Here are some of my favorites:That's enough for our example. Here is the visual representation of our table:Now that we prepared our test table, we can see how to create and associate ato it.As said before, by creating a trigger, we can let our database automatically perform a certain action whenever the specified event, which can be one amongor, is performed on the table. Let's say, for example, that for some strange reason, we don't want to allow more than one Philosophy book in our collection, how can we enforce this rule? While the restriction can be implemented at an higher level, we can set it directly in the database, using a trigger. The syntax to create one is very easy:Following the above syntax, we can create our trigger:The first thing we have done in, is to instruct the database to use thecharacter as the statement delimiter instead of the default. This is because the semicolon delimiter will be used inside the trigger body.We then created the trigger using thestatement in, followed by thewe want to assign to it: "no_more_philosophy" in this case. After that, we specified that the trigger should be executedthestatement. Immediately after, we associated the trigger with the "book" table.The body of the trigger begins within: we usedto mark the beginning of our compound statements, the ones that should be executed when the trigger is called, and we marked the end of it with, just like we do with other procedures.Once the trigger is associated with the table it will run before each row insertion is performed.When a trigger is performed, twoare populated:and: the values assigned to them varies depending on the event type. For anstatement, since the row is new, thepseudorecord will contain no values, whilewill contain the values of new row that should be inserted. The opposite will happen for astatement: OLD will contain the old values, and NEW will be empty. Finally forstatements, both will be populated, since OLD will contain the old values of the row, while NEW will contain the new ones.Our trigger inwill check the value of thecolumn for the new row (identified by): if it is set to "Philosophy", it will query for books with the 'Philosophy' genre, and check if at least one already exists. If it's the case, it will raise an exception with the message 'Only one Philosophy book is allowed!'.As a last thing in, we set the delimiter back toLet's check our trigger in action: we will try to insert a new book with the "Philosophy" genre and see what happens:As you can see, the trigger worked, and the server responded with the error message we set when we tried to add another philosophy book to our collection.To check the triggers in a database, all we have to do is to run thecommand:Dropping a trigger it's just as easy: all we have to do is to reference the trigger by its name. For example, if we would like to remove the "no_more_philosophy" trigger, we should run:If we know query the database for existing triggers, we receive an empty set:In this tutorial we learned what a trigger is, and the syntax that should be used to create one. We also created a trivial table, and associated the trigger with it, seeing how it can be used to ensure a specific rule. Finally we saw how we can check the existing triggers in a database, and how we can delete one. Although this should be enough to get you started, you can check the official MariaDB/MySQL documentation for a more in-depth knowledge.