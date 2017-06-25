Objective

Operating System and Software Versions

Operating System: - Linux distribution agnostic

Requirements

Access to a Bash shell

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

File descriptors

file descriptors

0 - stdin (standard input)

(standard input) 1 - stdout (standard output)

(standard output) 2 - stderr (standard error)

stdout

stderr

Redirecting standard output

ls -l > output.txt

ls

$ cat output.txt

total 36 drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Desktop drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Documents drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 23 02:40 Downloads drwxrwxr-x. 13 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 23 08:13 git drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Music -rw-rw-r--. 1 egdoc egdoc 0 Jun 23 09:38 output.txt drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:39 Pictures drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Public drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Templates drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Videos

ls

>>

ls -l >> output.txt

>

total 36 drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Desktop drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Documents drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 23 02:40 Downloads drwxrwxr-x. 13 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 23 08:13 git drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Music -rw-rw-r--. 1 egdoc egdoc 0 Jun 23 09:38 output.txt drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:39 Pictures drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Public drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Templates drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Videos total 40 drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Desktop drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Documents drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 23 02:40 Downloads drwxrwxr-x. 13 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 23 08:13 git drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Music -rw-rw-r--. 1 egdoc egdoc 541 Jun 23 09:38 output.txt drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:39 Pictures drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Public drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Templates drwxr-xr-x. 2 egdoc egdoc 4096 Jun 22 19:36 Videos

$ { echo "linuxconfig"; ls -l; } > output.txt

ls -l

/dev/null

ls -l > /dev/null

Redirect both standard output and standard error

$ ls -l nonexistingfile.txt > /dev/null ls: cannot access 'nonexistingfile.txt': No such file or directory

stdout

stderr

ls -l > output.txt 2>&1

stdout

stderr

stdout

ls -l &> output.txt

Redirect standard output to standard error

echo

stdout

echo

stderr

stdout

stderr

echo "An error occurred, bye!" >&2

Redirecting standard input

<

tr

tr

tr 'goot tay!' t d

tr

stdin

stdin

tr

$ echo 'goot tay!' > output.txt

stdin

tr

$ tr < output.txt t d good day!

Pipelines

|

stdout

stdin

tr

$ echo 'goot day!'| tr t d good day!

piped

tr

tr

$ echo 'goot tay!' | tr t d | cut -f 1 -d ' '

cut

stdout

tr

stdin

cut

-d

Using tee

tee

$ echo 'goot tay!' | tr t d | tee ouput.txt | cut -f 1 -d ' '

tee

Tee

$ sudo echo "linuxconfig.org" > protected.txt -bash: protected.txt: Permission denied

echo

$ echo "linuxconfig.org" | sudo tee protected.txt > /dev/null

/dev/null

-a

tee

Learn to use redirections, pipes and tee in the Bash shellEASYRedirection is the ability to redirect the input and output of various commands to and from files or devices. We are going to see how redirecting works in Bash: the default shell in the majority of Linux distributions.Every time you execute a program, threeare created by default:By default theanddescriptors are "attached" to the screen, meaning that the program output and its errors are not saved to any file, but just displayed, while the standard input is attached to the keyboard. Redirection operators let us manipulate those associations.As said above, by default, the standard output of a program is sent to the screen, but in some circumstances, as for example in the context of a script, we may want to discard it, or perhaps send it to a file. How do we accomplish this? The key here is the > operator:In this little example, we redirected the output of thecommand to the file output.txt (notice that the file doesn't need to exist, it is created automatically). Nothing appeared on screen, but if we check the content of the file, we are going to see something quite familiar:What we see is the output of thecommand. If we now try the redirection again, the current content of the file will be replaced by the new output. How can we preserve the previous content, and justnew lines to it? In this case we use theoperator:This way, if the file doesn't exist, or it has no content, the redirection will have the same effect as if we used theoperator, otherwise the new content will be appended to the existing one, as you can see by observing the file again:We may also need to redirect the output of multiple commands at once: we can obtain the wanted result using curly braces to group them:The output.txt file, will now contain both the string 'linuxconfig' and the result of thecommand.Another common operation is to discard the output of a command completely, this time redirecting it to a special device: /dev/null. In unix-like operating systems(also known as bit bucket), is a device which discards all data written to it:In the examples above we just redirected the standard output. If some kind of error occurs, we will still be able to see the error message on screen:This happens because, as said above,anddescriptors are completely separated by each other. What can we do, then, to redirect them both? There are two syntaxes we can use to accomplish this task: the first one, which works even in old versions of the shell, is the following:What have we done? First of all we redirected theof the command to the output.txt file, just like we did before, then we redirected theto the. Please notice how we referenced file descriptors by their respective numbers. For a reasonably modern Bash version, we can use this other, more streamlined syntax:Imagine you are writing a script, and you want to handle a case when a specific instruction fails, by showing the user an error message. How would you accomplish this? First thing that comes to mind is to justthe wanted message and then probably exit the script with the appropriate error code. This would be perfectly fine, but ask yourself, on what descriptor this message will be 'sent'? It is theof thecommand, but at the same time, if we see things from the script perspective, as an error message, it should use thedescriptor. What we want to do here, is to redirectto. We use the following syntax to accomplish the task:Surely it is not the most useful of the error messages, but it is enough for our example.As we said before, by default, the standard input is associated to the keyboard, but by using theoperator, we can make some programs to accept input from other sources. Let's see a quick example using thecommand (as you probably knowis used to delete or translate characters). It normally works this way:You givea string, first specifying the character you want to change, and then the one it should use to substitute it. In this case we pass the string 'goot tay!' directly, by using the keyboard: it will be translated to 'good day!'. What we will do to demonstrateredirection, is to write the string to a file and then redirect the content of the file to theof thecommand. First we write 'goot tay!' to the output.txt fileThen we send its content to theofAs you can see everything went as expected, and a nice message has been printed on the screen.Using the pipe operatorwe can chain multiple commands together, so that theof the command at the left of the operator is passed to theof the command at the right of it. We can quickly demonstrate this, by using thecommand again:What happened? The standard output of the echo command (consisting in the string 'goot tay!') isto the standard input of thecommand, which translates the string. Finally, we seestandard output on screen. But of course the pipe can continue. Imagine we want just the word 'good' to be displayed:What we have done here is to add thecommand to the pipe, passing theofto its. Thecommand uses the space as delimiter (switch) and selects only the first field, returning the string 'good'.Thecommand reads standard input and redirects it both to standard output and to a file at the same time, making possible to create a 'T' in our pipe. Let's reuse the example above, this time sending the intermediate result ('good day!') also to the output.txt file:The output on screen will be the same as before ('good'), but if we read the output.txt file, we can see that the 'good day!' string has been written to it. This is because 'good day!' was the standard output flowing in the pipe when we inserted ouris also useful is some specific circumstances. For example, if you try to 'echo' something to a file which needs root privileges to be written, you will notice that things will not go as expected:What happened? You probably expected the command to be successful, because you prefixed it with sudo, but it failed anyway. This is because you just ran thecommand with privileges, but that didn't gave you write permissions on the file. Let's try this way instead:Here we run echo as a normal user, but the redirection itself is performed with root privileges, so this time the command succeeds. We also added an extra redirection to, because we didn't need the output to be displayed on the screen.Note that using this technique, the output will not be appended to the destination file: the latter will be overwritten, and its previous content will be lost. To append to the file, we must add theswitch to(short for --append).Be careful, just a little distraction here can cause horrible things!